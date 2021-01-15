BOYS BASKETBALL
POCATELLO 60, BURLEY 48
At Burley, Pocatello went into halftime up seven but needed some clutch plays to get a 60-48 road victory.
“It was pretty tough game. Burley always plays good at home,” Pocatello coach Joe Green said. “We built a 10-point lead that they cut to four. We had to grind it out and we needed some guys to make plays down the stretch.”
Freshman Julian Bowie led all scorers with 17 points but, Green said, late contributions from others propelled the Indians to a Friday-night victory.
“Ryan Payne had 12 points, eight assists and hit some big shots,” Green said. “Brevin Vaughn hit a 3-pointer when we were only up four. And Jaxon Williams had an and-1 late when they were pressing us. Those were big momentum swings.”
Pocatello (10-2) hosts Preston on Tuesday.
IDAHO FALLS 51, HIGHLAND 47
At Highland, the Rams couldn’t overcome their eight-point halftime deficit in a 51-47 loss to Idaho Falls.
“We were down at halftime, came back to put in within one, and we just kept missing shots. It was a frustrating game,” Highland coach Ty Pearson said. “We had so many shots that almost went in. In the fourth quarter, (Easton) Durham had a 3 go in-and-out. Then Jayden Wright had the same thing happen.”
It didn’t help that Idaho Falls shot 9 of 15 from beyond the arc. Though Wright knocked down a handful of triples and Durham scored the Rams’ first eight points, Highland could never take the lead.
“But I was proud of the guys,” Pearson said. “We’re definitely heading in the right direction. It’s almost like we’re pressing so hard because the kids want to win so bad.”
Highland (2-8, 0-3 5A District 5) plays at Rigby on Thursday.
MADISON 57, BLACKFOOT 49
At Blackfoot, the Broncos put up a good fight against the second-ranked 5A team but Madison came out with a 57-49 victory.
The Bobcats got out to a 17-8 first quarter lead that set a rough tone for the home team.
“What’s sad is they had two open 3-pointers and they just made them count,” Blackfoot coach Clint Arave said. “We're probably only down three in that first quarter without those defensive lapses. Other than that, I thought we played with them.”
Carter Layton scored 14 and Ja’Vonte King notched 11 for the Broncos in a game Arave isn’t all that mad about.
“You’re never terribly happy with a loss, but Madison is really big and really physical,” he said. “The refs let the physicality go and their big guys gave our lengthy defenders a ton of trouble. And we were really bad at shooting free throws, which is uncharacteristic of us.”
Blackfoot (7-5, 2-1 4A District 5) plays at Rigby on Tuesday.
GRACE 75, BUTTE COUNTY 40
At Grace, the Grizzlies cruised to a 75-40 victory over Butte County, a welcome blowout for a Grace team that has played in five overtime games this season and lost all of them.
“I thought we played better as a team,” Grace coach Rory Lloyd said. “It was good, even scoring. We had five kids score in double figures — which is great.”
Gage Stoddard led the way with 16 points. Guard Treyson Draper scored 13, and Grace’s 6-foot-7 junior center Grey Gibbs had 11.
“He’s my big kid in the middle and he did a lot for us tonight,” Lloyd said of Gibbs. “He had 11 points tonight but pulled down a lot of rebounds, too. We’re excited about what he’s bringing to the table now. He gives us an inside presence.”
Grace (3-10, 1-0 1A DI District 5) hosts Malad on Wednesday.
NORTH GEM 89, CLARK COUNTY 11
At North Gem, the Cowboys emptied the bench in a blowout of Clark County.
"We pulled up some younger kids that normally play JV," North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. "Most of my regulars only got to play a little bit. The younger kids did a good job stepping up and getting some varsity action."
Ransom Cooper had 16 points, Jackson Cook 15 and James Bodily 12 for North Gem, but the Cowboys' most impressive stat might have been the 13 total players that got on the scoresheet.
North Gem (12-1, 8-1 1A DII District 5-6) plays at Richfield on Saturday.
ROCKLAND 56, GRACE LUTHERAN 19
At Rockland, despite a combined zero fourth-quarter points, the Bulldogs rolled to a 56-19 victory.
“It’s just good to get a home win and a conference win,” Rockland coach Shae Neal said. “It was nice to get experience for other players, to get game time that will allow them to help us in the future.”
Brothers Wes Matthews, a junior, and Teague Matthews, a freshman, combined to score 22 points for Rockland.
“Both of them played great tonight,” Neal said. “Wes attacked the basket extremely well. And then Teague had nine points in the third quarter, which really ignited us.”
Rockland (11-4, 7-2 1A DII District 5) plays at Leadore on Saturday.
Grace Lutheran (3-6, 1-5 1A DII District 5) hosts Leadore on Wednesday.
LEADORE 52, SHO-BAN 42
At Sho-Ban, 18 points from Tre Dixey weren't enough as the Chiefs took a 52-42 loss at the hands of Leadore.
“We got off to a slow start and that kind of put a damper on our game,” Sho-Ban coach Daren Merzlock said. “We missed some early, easy layups that could have been game-changers for us."
The bright spot, though, was Dixey, Sho-Ban’s big-bodied 6-foot-4 center who is a matchup nightmare in 1A DII.
“We kept feeding him,” Merzlock said. “He’s a good big for us. There’s not a lot of kids in the league who can guard Tre just because of his size. And he’s skilled like a guard, so it creates a little bit of a mismatch with some of the guys trying to guard him.”
Sho-Ban (1-8, 1-8 1A DII District 5) hosts Clark County on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MARSH VALLEY 42, AMERICAN FALLS 39
At American Falls, Marsh Valley bounced back from a scoreless first quarter and made enough plays at the end of the game to pull out a district win.
"(Marsh Valley) executed a play at the very end and we fouled Zoie Armstrong and she made the free throws," American Falls coach Stephen Grigg said. "They did what they needed to do at the end of the game to win the game."
Armstrong led all scorers with 13 points for Marsh Valley, which scored 14 points in every quarter after its fruitless first.
Emma Barclay had 12 points and McKenzie Long added 10 for American Falls.
The Beavers (11-6, 1-1 3A District 5) play at Buhl on Wednesday. Marsh Valley (10-7, 1-0) hosts Snake River on Thursday.
SODA SPRINGS 42, WEST SIDE 23
At West Side, Soda Springs avenged its December loss to the Pirates with a 42-23 victory on Friday.
"We set the tone defensively and the girls played well," Soda Springs coach Wade Schvaneveldt said. "Leading scorer only had 10 points, so everybody contributed and everybody played well. It was one of our best games of the year, so now we just have to build on that."
The Cardinals never allowed West Side to reach double-digit points in a quarter and took a 23-9 lead into halftime. Zipaya Somsen led Soda Springs with 10 points.
“Wade just outcoached me,” West Side coach Bob Sorensen said. “He came in, found my best players and shut them down. Last time we played, we were the better team. Tonight, they were the better team.
“Soda wanted it more than we did … There’s a reason they’re in all those state championships.”
Soda Springs (5-9, 3-2 2A District 5) hosts Snake River on Saturday.
West Side (5-11, 2-3 2A District 5) plays at Bear Lake on Thursday.
BEAR LAKE 56, MALAD 20
At Malad, Bear Lake dominated the middle two quarters before shutting Malad out in the fourth to put a stamp on a big win.
Hailey Humpherys had 17 points and Kalisha Parker added 15 for the Bears, who led 8-5 after the first quarter but scored 40 points over the middle two periods combined.
"I think a district win is always huge for us and we never take that for granted," Bear Lake coach Brenda Messerly said. "I was proud of the way the girls executed what we wanted them to do."
Bear Lake (8-5, 3-2 2A District 5) hosts Firth on Tuesday. Madi Green scored 11 points for Malad (1-15, 0-5), which plays at Aberdeen on Thursday.
RIRIE 62, ABERDEEN 53
At Ririe, a late-game opportunity slipped through Aberdeen's fingers in the last minute-and-a-half.
"It was tied with 1:20 left," Aberdeen coach Lincoln Driscoll said. "We stole the ball and had a layup, but they called a travel. We fouled them the next possession, then missed, then had to foul. It was way closer than that final, but they got us."
Hope Driscoll scored 18 points and Ellie Watson had 17 for the Tigers.
Aberdeen (10-5) plays at Rockland on Tuesday.
GRACE 36, BUTTE COUNTY 29
At Grace, Sydnee Smith's 15 points and Maniah Clegg's 10 lifted the Grizzlies on a night when scoring was hard to come by.
"It's huge having those two inside," Grace coach Kyle Christensen said. "We have a game plan to attack the rim, get inside as much as we can. We got them some good looks and they were able to convert."
Grace holding Butte County to two points in the second quarter was the difference in a close, defensive game.
"There were turnovers both ways," Christensen said. "Butte didn't shoot it the greatest and we didn't either, but we were able to dig deep and find a way to win."
Grace (16-2, 3-0 1A DI District 5-6) plays at Soda Springs on Tuesday.
NORTH GEM 50, CLARK COUNTY 18
At North Gem, three players scored in double figures for the Cowboys.
Dannika Barfuss had 12 points and Makayla Mabey and Hayden Corta each added 10 for North Gem, which led 33-12 at halftime.
The Cowboys (7-7, 6-3 1A DII District 5-6) play Tuesday at Watersprings.
ROCKLAND 48, GRACE LUTHERAN 19
At Rockland, the Bulldogs' scrappy defense created opportunities in their 48-19 win over Grace Lutheran.
"Our kids played great defense tonight. And, on offense, we got the ball out in transition and had some good fast breaks,” Rockland coach Vern Nelson said. “Grace Lutheran is a team trying to put things together and they played really hard tonight.”
Kiersley Boyer led Rockland with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Whitney Petersen had one of her best games of the season, tallying 11 points. Meanwhile, Addie Wilson and Hillary Hansen each scooped a half-dozen steals.
Rockland (12-1, 9-0 1A DII District 5) plays at Leadore on Saturday.
Grace Lutheran (5-8, 3-8 1A DII District 5) hosts Leadore on Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
POCATELLO 60, BURLEY 48
Pocatello 18 12 14 16 — 60
Burley 12 11 15 10 — 48
Pocatello — Bowie 17, Payne 12, Christensen 11, Vaughan 8, Williams 8, Killian 4.
Burley — Kloepfer 15, Page 9, Judd 8, Orthman 8, Trivino 7, Smith 1.
IDAHO FALLS 51, HIGHLAND 47
Idaho Falls 17 19 7 8 — 51
Highland 14 14 8 11 — 47
MADISON 57, BLACKFOOT 49
Madison 17 10 7 23 — 57
Blackfoot 8 12 8 21 — 49
Madison — Pierce 19, Crane 10, Lerwill 10, King 7, Sutton 5,Randall 4, Hathaway 2.
Blackfoot — Layton 14, King 11, Ball 9, Dahle 8, Hale 3, Grimmett 2, Harris 2.
GRACE 75, BUTTE COUNTY 40
Butte County 5 10 14 11 — 40
Grace 18 21 21 15 — 75
Butte County — L. Gamett 10, Hymas 5, T. Wanstrom 4, B. Gamett 5, Lamson 7, J. Wanstrom 4, Taylor 5.
Grace — Stoddard 16, T. Draper 13, Gibbs 11, P. Anderson 11, Judd 10, Gilbert 6, T. Anderson 5, D. Draper 2, Froehich 1.
NORTH GEM 89, CLARK COUNTY 11
Clark County 3 0 4 4 — 11
North Gem 31 27 20 11 — 89
Clark County — Trejo 3, J. Perez 2, I. Perez 2, Raya 4.
North Gem — Leavitt 6, Freeman 4, Low 10, Cook 15, Corta 4, Hatch 8, Hill 1, O'Brien 2, Barnes 4, Bodily 12, Setser 2, Yost 5, Cooper 16.
ROCKLAND 56, GRACE LUTHERAN 19
Grace Lutheran 6 9 4 0 — 19
Rockland 19 11 26 0 — 56
Grace Lutheran — Rodriguez 9, Spencer 4, Horst 2, Hess 2, Thiros 2.
Rockland — Bra. Permann 14, T. Matthews 13, W. Matthews 9, Bri. Permann 9, Farr 8, Jensen 3.
LEADORE 52, SHO-BAN 42
Leadore 8 20 18 9 — 52
Sho-Ban 5 15 7 15 — 42
Sho-Ban — Dixey 18, Burnette 9, Honena 6, Friday 3, Tarness 2, Bear 2, Amboh 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
MARSH VALLEY 42, AMERICAN FALLS 39
Marsh Valley 0 14 14 14
American Falls 13 6 12 8
Marsh Valley — Hadley 4, Christensen 5, Marshall 4, Armstrong 13, Lunt 8, Bennett 8.
American Falls — Long 10, Fehringer 7, Bell 8, Adair 2, E. Barclay 12.
SODA SPRINGS 42, WEST SIDE 23
Soda Springs 10 13 14 5 — 42
West Side 4 5 5 9 — 23
Soda Springs — Somsen 10, Garbett 8, Billman 8, Pelayo 6, A. Moldenhauer 4, K. Moldenhauer 3, Thompson 3.
West Side — Dean 6, Lemon 6, K. Fuller 5, S. Fuller 3, Ashton 3.
BEAR LAKE 56, MALAD 20
Bear Lake 8 18 22 8 — 56
Malad 5 6 9 0 — 20
Bear Lake — Humpherys 17, Skinner 2, Johnson 6, Sharp 9, Parker 15, Hennick 7.
Malad — McClain 3, Hebdon 2, Hudnell 4, Green 11.
RIRIE 62, ABERDEEN 53
Aberdeen 17 7 21 8 — 53
Ririe 14 19 15 14 — 62
Aberdeen — Serna 3, Ortiz 8, Phillips 5, Driscoll 18, Watson 17, Hernandez 2.
Ririe — Scott 2, Newman 17, Martinez 4, Boone 13, Ball 6, Sutton 10, Guthrie 10.
GRACE 36, BUTTE COUNTY 29
Butte County 7 2 9 11 — 29
Grace 8 10 9 9 — 36
Butte County — King 4, McAffee 4, Kniffen 8, Knight 8, Gamett 2, Hansen 3.
Grace — Anderson 2, Christensen 5, Hulse 2, Straatman 2, Clegg 10, Smith 15.
NORTH GEM 50, CLARK COUNTY 18
Clark County 4 8 4 2
North Gem 17 16 11 6
Clark County — Aguilar 9, Shifflett 5, Espinoza 2, Shifflett 2.
North Gem — Barfuss 12, Mabey 10, Corta 10, Michaelson 8, Hill 5, O'Brien 3, Gunter 2.
ROCKLAND 48, GRACE LUTHERAN 19
Grace Lutheran 2 4 7 6 — 19
Rockland 16 14 16 2 — 48
Grace Lutheran — Grayson 6, Trogden 5, Austin 4, Phinney 2, Hall 2.
Rockland — K. Boyer 14, Petersen 11, Jensen 8, T. Wilson 4, Lee 4, T. Boyer 4, A. Wilson 3, Woodworth 2.