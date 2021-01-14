GIRLS BASKETBALL
BLACKFOOT 63, THUNDER RIDGE 49
At Blackfoot, Esperanza Vergarra and Hadley Humpherys scored 21 points apiece and the Broncos toppled Thunder Ridge, the No. 3-ranked team in 5A.
A 17-5 lead after the first quarter gave Blackfoot control of the game, and the Broncos matched Thunder Ridge from there for a statement win.
Blackfoot had lost to the Titans, 47-37, earlier in the season.
The Broncos (11-4, 5-0 4A District 6) play at Century on Saturday.
RIGBY 48, HIGHLAND 34
At Highland, the Rams had an impressive second half but fell 48-34 to Rigby, the fourth-ranked 5A team.
“The girls fought hard against the district’s no. 1 team. We lost by 38 last time we faced them,” Highland coach Gino Mariani said. “I’m very proud of their effort.”
Highland was down 22-10 at halftime but only lost the second half by a pair of points. Lydia Maughan led the Rams with 7 points.
Highland (7-8, 2-4 5A District 5-6) hosts Minico Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
PRESTON 46, POCATELLO 20
At Preston, the home team cruised to a 46-20 win over Pocatello.
Preston was up 31-13 at halftime over the Bannock County Indians, notching its second conference win with just one remaining — a possible decisive match against Century next Friday.
Kylie Larsen scored 10 points, Mickayla Robertson netted 9 and Riley Ward had 8.
Preston (14-5, 2-1 4A District 5) plays at Century on Friday, Jan. 22.
Pocatello (1-13, 0-3 4A District 5) hosts Shelley on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MARSH VALLEY 71, SOUTH FREMONT 52
At South Fremont, Marsh Valley's ball movement and team effort clicked in a big win.
"They weren't perfect, but they did all the small things a lot better than we have lately," Marsh Valley coach Kent Howell said. "The ball movement was good, we made all five defenders work tonight."
Cody Hansen had 18 points, Bracken Howell had 15 and Stanton Howell had 12 to lead a balanced scoring effort for the Eagles.
Marsh Valley (10-3) hosts Buhl on Saturday.
BEAR LAKE 42, MALAD 30
At Bear Lake, an up-and-down scoring performance and some tough defense were enough for the Bears to open district play with a win.
After a 20-point first quarter, Bear Lake scored a single point in the second, but still led 21-17 at halftime.
"We came out and scored well, then we just went cold in the second quarter," Bear Lake coach Brandon Carlsen said. "We've been banged up, got some injuries, we're just starting to get healthy now. We'll take it any way we can get it."
Owen Teuscher had 14 points for the Bears, helping offset Tom Simpson's game-high 18 for Malad.
Bear Lake (6-7, 1-0 2A District 5) plays Saturday at West Side. Malad (5-5, 0-1) hosts Aberdeen on Saturday.
WEST SIDE 76, SODA SPRINGS 65
At Soda Springs, West Side overcame an early deficit and showed its offensive firepower in a 76-65 win over the Cardinals.
“Soda is a tough place to play,” West Side coach Tyler Brown said. “We had very balanced scoring.”
Soda Springs’ skilled guard Brittan Bergholm scored a game-high 23 points. West Side’s Bryler Shurtliff wasn’t far behind with 20.
But Brown was really impressed with a pair of Pirates that only tallied eight points apiece.
“I thought Parker Henderson came in and gave quality minutes and scored eight points,” he said. “Ryan Lemmon hit some big 3's at key times. He's missed the past two games because of an ankle injury, so it’s good to have him back.”
West Side (7-3, 1-0 2A District 5) hosts Bear Lake on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Soda Springs (6-5, 0-1 2A District 5) travels to Snake River on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
BLACKFOOT 63, THUNDER RIDGE 49
Thunder Ridge 5 18 11 15 — 49
Blackfoot 17 15 17 14 — 63
Thunder Ridge — Caldwell 10, Stenquist 8, Spencer 2, Davenport 7, Clark 22.
Blackfoot — Arave 8, Vergarra 21, Wright 8, Piper 4, Dalley 1, Humpherys 21.
RIGBY 48, HIGHLAND 34
Rigby 14 8 12 14 — 48
Highland 5 5 10 14 — 34
Rigby — Donnelly 18, Jones 10, Kennedy 6, Good 6, Williams 3, Briggs 3, Barber 2.
Highland — Maughan 7, Richards 6, S. Bell 5, T. Bell 5, Fiefia 4, Agado 3, Thayne 2, Francis 2.
PRESTON 46, POCATELLO 20
Pocatello 9 4 2 5 — 20
Preston 12 19 7 8 — 46
Preston — Larsen 10, Robertson 9, Ward 8, Meek 6, Marlow 5, Knapp 4, Lords 4.
BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
MARSH VALLEY 71, SOUTH FREMONT 52
Marsh Valley 20 14 17 20 — 71
South Fremont 6 25 15 6 — 52
Marsh Valley — Hansen 18, B. Howell 15, S. Howell 12, K. Howell 9, Howe 6, Bissell 3, Roche 8.
South Fremont — Orme 4, Erickson 2, Peebles 14, Olson 5, Hurt 8, Webster 2, Bair 17.
BEAR LAKE 42, MALAD 30
Malad 7 10 3 10 — 30
Bear Lake 20 1 15 6 — 42
Malad — Richardson 9, Simpson 18, Ward 3.
Bear Lake — Beresford 4, Shaul 4, Burbank 4, Teuscher 14, Carlsen 2, Hammond 9, Schreiber 5.
WEST SIDE 76, SODA SPRINGS 65
West Side 11 21 19 25 — 76
Soda Springs 15 10 16 24 — 65
West Side — Shurtliff 20, E. Henderson 15, Brown 14, Noreen 11, P. Henderson 8, Lemmon 8.
Soda Springs — Bergholm 23, McCullough 9, Hansen 8, McWilliams 8, Yamauchi 2, Gambles 2, Walker 2.