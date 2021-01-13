BOYS BASKETBALL
BLACKFOOT 56, SKYLINE 54
At Skyline, Blackfoot needed a clutch basket down the stretch to eek out a 56-54 road win.
The Broncos were down six with less than a minute to play. Candon Dahle hit a 3-pointer and a made Skyline free-throw put Blackfoot at a two-point deficit with less than 30 seconds to play.
“We ran a skip play for a 3-ball and if the guy flared out, Ja’Vonte King got the ball in the middle of the key, did a post move and got an And-1,” Blackfoot coach Clint Arave said. “He hit his free throw and then we hit a few more free throws to seal it. I’m glad we got the win.”
Arave is more relived than anything.
“We were up nine at halftime,” he said. Then we came out in the third quarter a little stagnant and played not to lose. We weren’t the aggressors defensively and they kind of jumped through that gap and we actually leading by three going into the fourth.”
Carter Layton scored 16 points. King had 15. And the Broncos survived a 4-point third quarter.
“I really like that we found a way to win,” Arave said. I think it’s empowering to hang our hat on that.”
Blackfoot (7-4, 2-1 4A District 6) hosts Madison on Friday.
POCATELLO 59, CANYON RIDGE 29
At Pocatello, the Indians’ bench sparked their 59-29 victory over Canyon Ridge.
“We kind of had a little bit of a slow start but Kade Jensen and our bench made some plays against their zone,” Pocatello coach Joe Green said. “We started trapping them and got some points off of turnovers.”
Hunter Killian came off the pine and drilled a 3. That along with 15 points from Julian Bowie and another 11 from Ryan Payne, Pocatello cruised to its ninth victory of the year.
“I talk to the guys about staying hungry and humble, but I feel like I could throw anybody on our team in and they would contribute,” Green said. “Tonight was a good example.”
Pocatello (9-2, 4A District 5) plays at Burley on Friday.
THUNDER RIDGE 68, HIGHLAND 51
HILLCREST 65, PRESTON 51
At Hillcrest, a rough third-quarter stretch proved to be too much for Preston to overcome against a very good Hillcrest team.
The Knights went on a 17-2 run in the quarter, turning a 29-25 deficit into a 42-31 lead en route to a 65-51 road victory over the Indians in a much-anticipated non-district boys basketball game Wednesday night.
The opening half featured several ties and lead changes. Preston led 14-13 after the first quarter and 27-25 at the break. Gabe Hammons and Treyger Shumway teamed up for 12 of Preston’s 13 points in the second quarter.
Unfortunately for the Indians, they went ice cold from the field in the third quarter and committed a slew of turnovers. The quick, physical and athletic Knights proceeded to take advantage with the aforementioned 17-2 spurt. The visitors knocked down a trio of 3-points during that surge.
Preston did battle back with seven straight points spanning the third and fourth quarter to pare its deficit to 44-40. Three different players scored during that run.
Preston (9-4) travels to Pocatello on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
NORTH GEM 67, GRACE 60 (OT)
At North Gem, the Cowboys overcame a rough first quarter and pulled out a 67-60 win in overtime.
“After the first quarter, we settled down and got much more aggressive driving the basketball and we were able to square things up right before half,” North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. “From then on it was a dogfight. We took a late lead but Grace erased it before the end of the fourth.”
Logan Court had 22 points and James Bodily was right behind him with 21. North Gem needed all of it to squeak out a victory.
“We were able to execute our offense pretty well in overtime, got a couple of layups and then hit our free throws down the stretch,” Corta said. “We were very fortunate to come away with the win.”
North Gem (11-1, 7-1, 1A D2 District 5) hosts Clark County on Friday.
Grace (2-9) hosts Butte County on Friday.
ROCKLAND 63, RAFT RIVER 55
At Raft River, Rockland had a 17-point lead after first quarter and rolled to a 63-55 win over Raft River.
“We played extremely well in the first half. Everything was clicking,” Rockland coach Shae Neal said. “I told them at halftime, ‘The score is 0-0. We have to out them away.’ Raft River is a great team and I knew they’d make a run on us — and they did. We have to learn we have to put games away and click right away.”
Raft River outscored the Bulldogs 35-19 in the second half but 26 points from Braden permann and a combined 25 rebounds from Levi Farr and Teague Matthews propelled Rockland to the win.
“Our bigs played extremely well,” Neal said. “That was kind of the game plan. We knew going in that we could start down low and that our bigs could create mismatches and run the floor.”
Rockland (10-4, 7-2 1A D2 District 5) hosts Grace Lutheran on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
AMERICAN FALLS 54, SNAKE RIVER 50
At American Falls, the Beavers beat Snake River 54-50, earning their first win over the Panthers in, perhaps, ever.
“We’ve never beat Snake River,” American Falls coach Stephen Grigg said. “This is actually our first district win in my four-year tenure. It gives the girls the mindset that they can play against and beat anybody in the state. I’m so proud of them.”
Added Snake River coach Jeff Steadman: “American Falls is really improved. They came out of halftime and really wanted to play hard and we didn’t match it. They really outscored us in the third quarter.”
Indeed. American Falls had a 24-8 advantage over Snake River in the third period and was able to grab the improbable victory.
“Our girls just came out and made some adjustments at halftime,” Grigg said. “I didn’t know exactly what it was, to be honest. We played in a zone, played together and got them out of their rhythm a little bit.”
Snake River (12-3, 0-1 3A District 5) plays at Soda Springs on Saturday.
American Falls (11-5, 1-0 3A District 5) hosts Marsh Valley on Friday.
ABERDEEN 38, SODA SPRINGS 30
At Aberdeen, the Tigers got the first win over Soda Springs in what feels like forever, beating the Cardinals 38-30.
“I told the girls, ’This wasn’t just a win, it was a historic victory.’ I’d bet we haven’t beat them in 10-plus years,” Aberdeen coach Lincoln Driscoll said. “They’ve set a standard in this conference that we have so much respect for.”
Driscoll told his team at the onset to be in the present and not internalize the past or think about all the tough losses they’ve taken to Soda in the past. The Cardinals are having a down year but the victory is still special.
Ellie Watson tallied 15 points and Yasmin Ortiz had 11 in the low-scoring game.
“That was a defensive fight,” Driscoll said.
Aberdeen (10-4, 4-0, 2A District 5) plays at Ririe on Friday.
Soda Springs (4-9, 2-2, 2A District 5) plays at West Side on Friday.
WEST SIDE 77, MALAD 46
At Malad, the Dragons’ early lead was whisked away by stout defense in West Side’s 77-46 win.
“Malad succumbed a little bit to our full-court pressure and that was probably the difference,” West Side coach Bob Sorensen said. “We created some turnovers which led to easy baskets. In that first quarter, we weren’t moving the ball and were really stagnant.”
Sienna Fuller (20), Kajsia Fuller (15) and Natalie Lemon (14) combined to score 49 points in the victory.
“Kajsia is always solid,” Sorensen said. “She’s been my mosts consistent scorer but Sienna stepped up and shot the ball really well. Then Natalie is one of my best rebounders and got some inbounds passes to her that she scored on.”
Malad (1-14, 0-4 2A District 5) hosts Bear Lake on Friday,
West Side (5-10, 1-0 2A District 5) hosts Soda Springs on Friday,
BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
BLACKFOOT 56, SKYLINE 54
Blackfoot 13 20 4 19 — 56
Skyline 9 15 16 14 — 54
Blackfoot — Layton 16, King 15, Ball 9, Harris 5, Cannon 3, Grimmett 3, Dahle 3, Peterson 2.
Skyline — Shippen 10, Soda 9, Thomas 8, Marlow, Farnsworth 7, Merzlock 6, Maas 6.
NORTH GEM 67, GRACE 60 (OT)
Grace 16 21 9 9 5 — 60
North Gem 10 27 14 4 12 — 67
Grace — Stoddard 14, T Draper 8, Judd 5, Gilbert 6, T Anderson 8, P Anderson 10, D Draper 3, Gibbs 6.
North Gem — Bodily 21, Freeman 4, Low 11, Corta 22, Hatch 2, Cooper 7.
ROCKLAND 63, RAFT RIVER 55
Rockland 24 20 9 10 — 63
Raft River 7 13 16 19 — 55
Rockland — Bra. Permann 26, Farr 16, T. Matthews 10, Jensen 7, Bri. Permann 4.
Raft River — Spieth 20, Spencer 18, Rex 7, Knudsen 5, Whitaker 2, Stanger 2, Boden 1.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
AMERICAN FALLS 54, SNAKE RIVER 50
Snake River 14 15 8 13 — 50
American Falls 6 17 24 7 — 54
Snake River — Jo. Steadman 21, Edlefsen 9, Goff 9, VanOrden 5, Ja. Steadman 3, Rodriguez 2, Gilbert 1.
American Falls — Long 20, Bell 12, Fahringer 8, Grigg 5, Adair 5, Barclay 4.
ABERDEEN 38, SODA SPRINGS 30
Soda Springs 5 1 10 14 — 30
Aberdeen 8 5 9 16 — 38
Soda Springs — Garbett 10, Billman 4, Pelayo 4, A. Moldenhauer 4, K. Moldenhauer 3, Jacobson 3, Thompson 2.
Aberdeen — Watson 15, Y. Ortiz 11, Serna 3, Driscoll 3, L. Ortiz 1.
WEST SIDE 77, MALAD 46
West Side 8 21 28 20 — 77
Malad 13 9 12 12 — 46
West Side — S. Fuller 20, K. Fuller 15, Lemon 14, J. Phillips 9, Dean 8, Telford 6, Barzee 5.
Malad — Hebdon 14, Hudnell 13, Horsley 7, Green 6, Sweat 2.
The Herald Journal’s Jason Turner contributed to this report.