GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 52, PRESTON 51 (OT)
At Preston, the Indians staged a late comeback but Century edged them out in overtime, securing the 52-51 victory.
“It was close,” Century coach Chris Shuler said. “We were up six with about two minutes to go, had some costly turnovers and Preston came back and sent it into overtime. Down the stretch in overtime, we hit some free throws and closed it out.”
Kylie Larsen and Hailey Meek combined to net 27 points for Preston but were outdueled by Century’s dynamic duo of Tenleigh Smith and Preslie Merrill, who both scored 16 points in the conference showdown.
“They took the ball hard to the hoop,” Shuler said of the pair. “I was just impressed with how physical they were and aggressive when they attacked the rim.”
Century (11-5, 2-0) hosts Blackfoot on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Preston (13-5, 1-1) is home against Pocatello on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
MADISON 46, HIGHLAND 39
At Madison, the Bobcats quickly erased a six-point first-half deficit en route to a 46-39 win over Highland.
After taking a lead into the break, Highland was outscored 28-15 in the second half. Despite turning the ball over fewer times than than the Bobcats, the Rams’ lead slipped away. They shot 27% from the field compared to Madison’s 46% and sunk nine fewer free throws.
Despite that, Highland still got important contributions from Saydree Bell, Kenadee Tracy and Kiki Baldwin, all of whom scored eight or more points.
Highland (7-7, 2-3 5A District 5-6) hosts Rigby on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
BLACKFOOT 60, HILLCREST 46
At Hillcrest, Blackfoot dominated the hosts over the middle two quarters for a comfortable win.
Hadley Humpherys had a game-high 22 points and Kianna Wright added 17 for the Broncos, who trailed 14-13 after the first quarter but outscored Hillcrest 26-12 over the second and third.
Blackfoot (11-4, 5-0 4A District 6) hosts Thunder Ridge on Thursday.
MARSH VALLEY 39, TETON 29
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles dominated the first three quarters, leading 33-15 going to the fourth and setting up a comfortable finish.
Zoie Armstrong and Macee Lunt led Marsh Valley with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
The Eagles (9-7) play at American Falls on Friday.
ABERDEEN 59, DECLO 43
At Declo, big first and fourth quarters bookended Aberdeen's win.
The Tigers took a 21-7 lead after the first quarter and then outscored Declo 20-9 in the fourth to seal the win.
Hope Driscoll had 18 points and Courtney Phillips added 16 for Aberdeen (9-4), which hosts Soda Springs on Wednesday.
NORTH GEM 52, GRACE LUTHERAN 22
At North Gem, the Cowboys pulled away in the second half to earn a 52-22 win over Grace Lutheran.
“First half, we did a lot of things right but we just couldn’t finish,” North Gem coach Ken Christensen said. “That’s why we only had 15 points at half. In the second, I challenged them to be sharper — and they were.”
North Gem outscored the Royals 37-17 in the second half, cruising to its sixth win this season. And while Dannika Barfuss (18) and Hayden Corta (14) both scored in double figures, Christensen was most pleased with the Cowboys’ effort on the glass.
“Our rebounding really stood out,” he said. “I’ve got five girls who had at least seven rebounds. And we did a better job in the second half with our turnovers.”
North Gem (6-7, 5-3 1A DII District 5-6) hosts Clark County on Friday. Grace Lutheran (5-7, 2-7) plays at Rockland on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 63, MOUNTAIN CREST 42
The Indians jumped out to an 18-4 lead in the first quarter and coasted to a 63-42 victory over the Mustangs on Tuesday night at the ICON Activity Complex. In the process, Preston (9-3) swept the season series with Mountain Crest (2-7).
"Like you said, we want to be fresh," PHS head coach Tyler Jones said. "We have that big game (against Hillcrest) tomorrow, so it was good to see some of the younger guys come in and contribute and get some varsity experience."
It was another balanced offensive effort for Preston, which had eight players score five or more points. The Indians found their groove from the perimeter in the first half as they knocked down five 3-pointers, plus they generated several easy buckets in transition. Preston then proceeded to gash Mountain Crest at times in the paint in the second half.
"We're really tough when we're hitting threes," PHS senior forward Braden Hess said. "Treyger (Shumway) knocked down some, Gabe (Hammons) did as well and a couple of others did, and it's good because then it opens up more opportunities for the bigs. And then when we do well, it opens more opportunities up for (our shooters), so it's a continuous cycle that we just need to keep going."
Hess paced Preston with 13 points, followed by Brecker Knapp and Gabe Hammons with nine apiece and Cole Harris with eight.
And now Preston will be pretty well rested for Wednesday's showdown against Hillcrest (8-3), which is ranked third in the most recent Idaho 4A Coaches Poll. Preston is ranked fourth.
SKY VIEW (UT) 71, CENTURY 61
At Century, the Diamondbacks started slowly and couldn't come back against a quality Utah team.
"We started off slow the first quarter, and then we kind of did some good things. We played even with them the rest of the way, but when you give a team a lead early, it's tough to play catch-up the rest of the way."
Bruin Fleischmann and Emmett Holt each had 18 points for Century. Playing an out-of-state team — not one of the usual suspects — was a learning experience for the Diamondbacks.
"(Sky View) is pretty good," Frost said "They've got a 6-foot-10 kid who can shoot, and then another kid was 6-foot-6. It's the kind of team you don't see that much in Idaho. It was nice to play a team taller than us, that will help us down the road."
Century (8-3) hosts Twin Falls on Tuesday.
GOODING 49, AMERICAN FALLS 43
NORTH GEM 72, GRACE LUTHERAN 19
At North Gem, the Cowboys started slowly before recovering to blow out Grace Lutheran.
"We didn't play very good in the first quarter offensively, but we rebounded the heck out of the ball," North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. "Guys were crashing the glass and that kind of jump-started us. Eventually it went in our favor, it just took us a while."
James Bodily led North Gem with 21 points and Logan Corta added 12.
North Gem (10-1, 7-1 1A DII District 5-6) hosts Grace on Wednesday. Grace Lutheran (3-5, 1-4) plays Friday at Rockland.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
CENTURY 52, PRESTON 51 (OT)
Century 12 16 11 7 6 — 52
Preston 9 17 8 12 5 — 51
Century — Merrill 16, T. Smith 16, Adamson 12, T. Smith 5, Bull 2, Gardea 1.
Preston — Meek 17, Larsen 10, Ward 9, Robertson 6, Marlow 5, Knapp 4.
MADISON 46, HIGHLAND 39
Highland 11 13 6 9 — 39
Madison 9 9 15 13 — 46
Highland — S. Bell 9, Tracy 8, Baldwin 8, Maughan 6, Thayne 4, Agado 2, Homer 2.
Madison — Gellette 14, Parkinson 11, Parker 7, Dow 7, Cook 7.
BLACKFOOT 60, HILLCREST 46
Blackfoot 13 14 12 21 — 60
Hillcrest 14 6 6 20 — 46
Blackfoot — Caldwell 9, Arave 6, Vergarra 2, Wright 17, Piper 2, Dalley 2, Humpherys 22.
Hillcrest — Kesler 3, Lugo 9, Larsen 21, B. Cook 5, Daybell 3, Fryer 1, A. Cook 4.
MARSH VALLEY 39, TETON 29
Teton 2 8 5 14 — 29
Marsh Valley 6 13 14 6 — 39
Marsh Valley — Hadley 2, Christensen 6, Ab. Marshall 2, Armstrong 13, Lunt 11, Bennett 5.
ABERDEEN 59, DECLO 43
Aberdeen 21 11 7 20 — 59
Declo 7 11 16 9 — 43
Aberdeen — Carrillo 2, L. Ortiz 2, Y. Ortiz 12, Phillips 16, Driscoll 18, El. Watson 9.
Declo — Peterson 3, Larsen 10, Spencer 9, Christensen 7, Koyle 4, Bott 7, Kahalioumi 3.
NORTH GEM 52, GRACE LUTHERAN 22
Grace Lutheran 1 4 9 8 — 22
North Gem 8 7 18 19 — 52
Grace Lutheran — Grayson 12, Knape 6, Trogden 2, Austin 2.
North Gem — Barfuss 18, Corta 14, Maeby 9, O’Brien 4, Michelson 4, Gunter 2, Hill 1.
BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
SKY VIEW (UT) 71, CENTURY 61
Sky View 20 16 18 17 — 71
Century 14 12 19 16 — 61
Sky View — Schermann 13, Larsen 12, Hall 12, Neal 11, Howell 8, Penrose 6, Carlsen 3, Schuman 2.
Century — B. Fleischmann 18, Holt 18, I. Panttaja 9, T. Fleischmann 8, Williams 7.
NORTH GEM 72, GRACE LUTHERAN 19
Grace Lutheran 3 3 4 9 — 10
North Gem 17 25 22 8 — 72
Grace Lutheran — Spencer 8, Horst 5, Hess 2, Thiros 1, Rodriguez 3.
North Gem — Leavitt 6, Freeman 2, Low 7, Corta 12, Hatch 6, Bodily 21, Setser 9, Yost 3, Cooper 6.
— The Herald-Journal's Jason Turner contributed to this report.