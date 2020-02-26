WEST SIDE 67, MALAD 51
West Side clinched its second consecutive 2A District 5 championship, beating Malad 67-51 on Wednesday at Preston High School.
The Pirates outscored the Dragons in every quarter.
“Both teams played hard,” West Side coach Tyler Brown said. “It was a great win for our kids and we punched our ticket to state, which was one of our goals.”
Connor Nielsen scored a game-high 20 points to lead West Side (21-4), which plays Nampa Christian or Melba in the first round of the 2A state tournament on March 5. Malad (16-9) plays Firth in a state play-in game.Grayson Tripp led the Dragons with 16 points.
West Side 10 24 15 18 – 67
Malad 9 18 11 13 – 51
West Side – Beckstead 8, Nielsen 20, Brown 13, Shurtliff 12, Moser 2, Noreen 2, Headworth 2, Frankman 6, Ward 2.
Malad – Howe 8, Ward 8, Larsen 5, Tripp 16, Fonnesbeck 3, Simpson 8, Williams 3.