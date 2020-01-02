BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST SIDE 79, GRACE 64
West Side prevailed in a shootout at Grace on Thursday, jumping out to a big lead and beating the Grizzlies 79-64.
Blaize Brown scored 22 points and Ryan Beckstead and Isaac Frankman added 17 apiece for the Pirates, who started the game hot and led 42-21 at halftime only to see their lead cut to single digits late.
"We had a really slow start," Grace coach Rory Lloyd said. "First quarter, (West Side) came out and hit six 3s, right in a row. We cut it to nine in the fourth quarter and just couldn't get over the hump."
Gage Stoddard led Grace with a game-high 24 points.
"We jumped on them the first half, but they wouldn't go away," West Side coach Tyler Brown said. "At the end, it turned into free throws, and we were fortunate to make those."
West Side (5-2) hosts Ririe on Saturday. Grace (3-9, 2-0 1A DI District 5-6) plays at Butte County on Saturday.
MALAD 60, DECLO 49
Malad pulled away over the middle two quarters to beat Declo on the road Thursday, 60-49.
Grayson Tripp, with 16 points, and Trever Howe, with 15, led the Dragons, who outscored Declo 36-20 over the second and third quarters.
"Second quarter, we put a little full-court press on, got in attack mode and got going," Malad coach Tony Gibbs said. "We had 14 assists, we were looking for the open man and knocking down shots."
Malad (4-4) hosts North Fremont on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BLACKFOOT 41, BORAH 19
Blackfoot stifled Borah, advancing to the semifinals on the Timberline Christmas tournament with a 41-19 win at Timberline on Thursday.
Tenleigh Smith led the Broncos with 16 points.
"Our defense was great," Blackfoot coach Courtnie Smith said. "It was our first game after two weeks. We didn't play real great, but it was nice to get back."
Blackfoot (9-1, 4-0 4A District 6) plays Timberline in the semifinals on Friday.
FIRTH 48, WEST SIDE 42
West Side fell just short against Firth on Thursday, losing 48-42 at home.
"It was close down the stretch," West Side coach Bob Sorenson said. "It's one of those deals where you're within two points (the whole game). We had opportunities. It was probably our best game of the season, we just had some stretches when we gave up too many points."
Kajsia Fuller led West Side with 10 points.
The Pirates (0-12, 0-2 2A District 5) play at Rockland on Saturday.
THURSDAY'S BOX SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST SIDE 79, GRACE 64
West Side 26 16 13 24 — 79
Grace 12 9 18 25 — 64
West Side — Beckstead 17, Nelson 14, Brown 22, Moser 4, Headworth 3, Frankman 17, Ward 2.
Grace — Gibbs 14, Judd 2, Lloyd 7, Andersen 2, Smith 2, Mansfield 13, Stoddard 24.
MALAD 60, DECLO 49
Malad 11 19 17 13 — 60
Declo 11 10 10 18 — 49
Malad — Howe 15, Ward 11, Larsen 2, Tripp 16, Fonnesbeck 4, Simpson 12.
Declo — Andersen 11, Nebeker 5, Powe 2, Silcock 4, Olsen 9, G. Powe 12, Mallory 6.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BLACKFOOT 41, BORAH 19
Blackfoot 13 9 10 9 — 41
Borah 8 1 4 6 — 19
Blackfoot — Smith 16, Arave 3, Caldwell 6, Wright 4, Dalley 4, Andersen 4, Humpherys 4.
Borah — Bryant 4, McNeal 10, Sawyer 3, Johnson 2.
FIRTH 48, WEST SIDE 42
Firth 10 14 12 12 — 48
West Side 9 13 12 8 — 42
Firth — Robbins 15, Gee 10, Mecham 7, McKinnon 3, Jolly 2, Barker 11.
West Side — Barzee 9, Keller 9, Phillips 5, Lemmon 2, Nance 7, Fuller 10.