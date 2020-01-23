GIRLS BASKETBALL
SNAKE RIVER 54, MARSH VALLEY 46
Snake River held off Marsh Valley in a 54-46 home win Thursday.
The Panthers led 35-19 at halftime before the Eagles outscored them in the second half, 27-19.
“Any time we’re playing a good team like Marsh, our effort has to be there and I think, overall, we played a really hard game,” Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said.
Adia Goff scored a career-high 16 points to lead Snake River (9-9, 2-0 3A District 5), which hosts American Falls on Saturday. Marsh Valley (10-9, 1-1 3A District 5) plays Wednesday at American Falls.
ABERDEEN 47, MALAD 35
Malad could not overcome a slow start in a 47-35 home loss to Aberdeen on Thursday.
The Dragons were behind 22-4 at the end of the first quarter.
“The biggest thing is we came out super flat,” Malad coach Ty Price said. “We didn’t play defense and we didn’t hustle.”
Jenna Peterson tallied a team-high 12 points for Malad (0-17, 0-6 2A District 5), which plays Wednesday at Soda Springs. Aberdeen (11-7, 2-3 2A District 5) plays Saturday at West Side.
BEAR LAKE 51, WEST SIDE 46
Kajsia Fuller’s career-high 30 points were not enough in West Side’s 51-46 home loss against Bear Lake.
The Pirates held an 18-9 lead entering the second quarter.
“We just came up a little short,” West Side coach Bob Sorenson said. “We played well.”
West Side (2-16, 2-4 2A District 5) hosts Aberdeen on Saturday. The Bears (13-5, 5-1 2A District 5) host Soda Springs on Saturday.
GRACE 52, NORTH GEM 22
North Gem never led in a 52-22 home loss against Grace on Thursday.
“Their defense did a good job on us tonight,” North Gem coach Dana Strong said. “After a while, that just wears you down.”
Makayla Mabey scored 12 points to lead North Gem (4-13, 3-8 1A DII District 5-6), which plays next Thursday at Mackay. The Grizzlies (16-3, 5-0 1A DI District 5-6) open their district tournament against the winner of Butte County and Challis on Feb. 1 at Blackfoot High School.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MADISON 54, BLACKFOOT 44
Blackfoot was always kept at arm’s reach in a 54-44 home loss to Madison on Thursday.
“Every time we made a run, it seemed like they hit a 3,” said Broncos coach Cody Shelley, who noted the Bobcats were 6 of 10 from 3-point range.
Reece Robinson and Carter Layton compiled nine points apiece to lead Blackfoot (5-7, 3-1 4A District 6), which hosts Thunder Ridge on Saturday.
SOUTH FREMONT 66, AMERICAN FALLS 31
American Falls went down early and lost 66-31 at South Fremont on Thursday.
The Beavers trailed 20-8 after the first quarter.
American Falls (0-14) hosts Wendell on Friday.
SHO-BAN 76, CLARK COUNTY 47
Sho-Ban ran past Clark County for a 76-47 home win Thursday.
“At the end of the day, we rebounded well on the defensive boards and pushed the ball up the floor,” Sho-Ban coach Tim Wilson said. “We got easy buckets that way. These guys got on their horses and started running.”
T.J. Lama had 18 points, leading four players in double figures for Sho-Ban (4-8, 3-4 1A DII District 5-6), which hosts Hagerman on Friday.
WRESTLING
HIGHLAND 63, MADISON 17
Highland clinched a 63-17 win at Madison on Thursday.
Calvin Hewett, Davin Dobson, Austin Dye, Emilio Velasquez, Bristin Corrigan and Nick Galindo all won via pins for the Rams.
AMERICAN FALLS 54, MALAD 25
AMERICAN FALLS 73, TETON 12
American Falls went 2-0 at a home dual meet Thursday, beating Malad 54-25 and Teton 73-12.
Beavers wrestler Wyatt Kearn pinned both of his opponents in less than 20 seconds.
Teammates Cooper Evans, Tanner Hansen, Jose Cervantes and Andrew Adkins also collected two pins apiece.
THURSDAY’S BOX SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
MADISON 54, BLACKFOOT 44
Madison 12 16 17 9 – 54
Blackfoot 7 14 14 9 – 44
Madison – Downey 6, Jensen 17, Wills 5, Rasmusen 1, Williams 5, Pierce 4, King 16
Blackfoot – Robinson 9, Shelley 8, Wright 5, Thomas 3, Dalley 3, Wistisen 7, Layton 9.
SOUTH FREMONT 66, AMERICAN FALLS 31
American Falls 8 10 6 7 — 31
South Fremont 20 18 18 10 — 66
American Falls — DeBruijn 6, Neidaur 4, Wilson 5, Bolgen 6, Hennish 2, Ralph 8.
South Fremont — Orme 2, Erickson 9, Draper 3, Peebles 11, Poulsen 10, Hurt 6, Neville 10, Bair 13.
SHO-BAN 76, CLARK COUNTY 47
Clark County 10 14 10 13 — 47
Sho-Ban 18 19 20 19 — 76
Clark County — Acosta 5, Murdock 27, Clark 5, J. Perez 2, I. Perez 1, Raya 7.
Sho-Ban — Lama 18, Ramos-Yazzie 9, Chacon 11, Pebeashy 11, Appenay 5, Henan 5, Cheppewa 2, Buckskin 15.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SNAKE RIVER 54, MARSH VALLEY 46
Snake River 19 16 5 14 –54
Marsh Valley 13 6 14 13 – 46
Marsh Valley – Vorwaller 10, M. Smedley 1, Armstrong 12, Lund 1, Argyle 3, Dunn 7, N. Smedley 6
Snake River – Kracl 12, Goff 16, Steadman 11, Van Orden 3, Simpson 4, Gilbert 6.
BEAR LAKE 51, WEST SIDE 46
Bear Lake 9 7 15 20 – 51
West Side 18 6 8 14 – 46
Bear Lake – Humpherys 15, Kelsey 8, Lloyd 1, McDonell 6, Gundersen 13, Parker 8.
West Side – Barzee 2, Dean 2, Phillips 4, Lemmon 2, Nance 3, K. Fuller 30, Aston 3.
ABERDEEN 47, MALAD 35
Aberdeen 22 10 9 6 – 47
Malad 4 8 12 11 – 35
Aberdeen – Cerna 6, Phillips 9, Driscoll 21, El. Watson 2, Em. Watson 4, Hernandez 3, Ortiz 2.
Malad – Jacobson 3, Gross 8, Peterson 12, Hudnell 6, Alder 6.
GRACE 52, NORTH GEM 22
Grace 12 17 17 6 – 52
North Gem 4 11 7 4 – 22
Grace – Walker 5, Younger 8, Straton 1, Hill 4, Rigby 6, Windley 16, Clegg 16, Pitcher 2.
North Gem – Bennett 3, Davids 4, Barfuss 3, Mabey 12.