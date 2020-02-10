GIRLS BASKETBALL
SNAKE RIVER 44, MARSH VALLEY 29
Snake River won the 3A District 5 championship and clinched its spot in the state tournament with a 44-29 win over Marsh Valley on Monday at Snake River.
Josee Steadman scored 15 points and Jordyn Gilbert added 14 for the Panthers, who held Marsh Valley to six points in the first half but didn’t pull away until after halftime.
Valerie Vorwaller led Marsh Valley with 10 points.
“It was definitely a defensive battle,” Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. “They were playing good defense and so were we. We made some adjustments at halftime, and I think our offense flowed a lot better after that. It was a good rivalry game and the girls played hard.”
Snake River (13-10) plays the second-place team from District 3 on Feb. 20 at Middleton High School.
“We’re really happy,” Jeff Steadman said. “This team’s been through a lot of ups and downs this season and I think we’re peaking at the right time. We’re really excited to go over and see how we match up at state.”
Marsh Valley (14-11) plays either Sugar-Salem or Teton on Thursday at Shelley. The Eagles need to win two play-in games to make it to the state tournament.
BLACKFOOT 55, HILLCREST 35
Blackfoot kept its season alive by winning at Hillcrest in the 4A District 6 tournament Monday, 55-35.
Hadley Humpherys (20 points) and Tenleigh Smith (11) both had double-doubles for the Broncos, who led 27-24 at halftime but made adjustments and shut Hillcrest down in the second half.
“We went four guards and one post, which made us a little bit quicker,” Blackfoot coach Courtnie Smith said. “We came out in the third quarter, had some huge stops, then we kind of got rolling offensively.”
Blackfoot (17-7) plays Skyline on Tuesday at Bonneville in a loser-out game, with the winner going to the state tournament.
BEAR LAKE 56, ABERDEEN 41
Bear Lake stayed alive in the 2A District 5 tournament Monday, eliminating Aberdeen with a 56-41 win at Grace Lutheran.
No other information was available.
Bear Lake (16-7) plays Soda Springs on Wednesday at Preston, needing to beat the Cardinals twice in two days to take the district championship.
Aberdeen’s season is over. The Tigers finished 13-11.
Marsh Valley 2 4 10 13 — 29
Snake River 4 10 14 16 — 44
Marsh Valley — Vorwaller 10, M. Smedley 2, Marshall 1, Armstrong 6, Dunn 8, N. Smedley 2.
Snake River — Kracl 2, Goff 4, Steadman 15, Howell 1, Stimpson 4, Cherry 4, Gilbert 14.
Blackfoot 13 14 12 14 — 55
Hillcrest 13 11 6 5 — 35
Blackfoot — Te. Smith 11, Arave 2, Caldwell 3, Ta. Smith 2, Wright 2, Thomas 3, Andersen 12, Humpherys 20.
Hillcrest — Jones 8, M. Larsen 9, T. Larsen 3, Cushing 2, Parker 1, A. Cook 8, B. Cook 4.