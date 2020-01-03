BOYS BASKETBALL
BLACKFOOT 61, HIGHLAND 52
Reece Robinson's 23 points paced Blackfoot past Highland, 61-52, on Friday in Blackfoot.
The Broncos led 43-30 after three quarters before Highland closed the gap in the fourth.
"Both teams shot a lot of free throws in the fourth quarter and we couldn't put them away," Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. "Both teams were a little rusty after a couple weeks off. Good to get a win."
Cedar Washakie scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter for Highland (2-6), which hosts Pocatello on Tuesday. Blackfoot (4-3, 2-0 4A District 6) plays Saturday at Star Valley (WY).
PRESTON 75, TWIN FALLS 52
Preston's big second quarter was the difference in Friday's 75-52 home win over Twin Falls.
Ty Hyde scored 12 of his game-high 30 points in the frame, when the Indians outscored Twin Falls 28-8.
"We got it down inside to (Hyde) that quarter, kind of got us going," Preston coach Tyler Jones said. "And then our defense the second quarter was good."
Scott Dunn added 15 points for the Indians (9-1, 3-0 4A District 4-5), who host Wood River on Saturday.
NORTH FREMONT 52, BEAR LAKE 39
North Fremont beat Bear Lake 52-39 on Friday in Ashton. No other information was available.
The Bears (6-3) play Saturday at Sugar-Salem.
MURTAUGH 49, ROCKLAND 40
Rockland's sluggish offense was costly in Friday's 49-40 home loss to Murtaugh.
The Bulldogs trailed 24-13 at halftime, cut the deficit to three points in the third quarter, but couldn't overcome the slow start.
"We just forgot how to score," Rockland coach Shae Neal said. "I just didn't have anybody that wanted to score, look to score or attack, nothing."
Braden Permann had a game-high 23 points for the Bulldogs (6-3, 3-0 1A DII District 5-6), who host North Gem on Jan. 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SKY VIEW (UT) 51, HIGHLAND 49
After a strong first quarter, things went awry for Highland and the Rams lost 51-49 at home Friday to Sky View (UT).
Highland led 13-2 after the opening frame, but the visitors stormed back to take a 24-all tie into halftime and close out the win late.
Meghan Calley had a game-high 19 points for the Rams (6-8, 1-2 5A District 5-6), who play Wednesday at Pocatello.
TIMBERLINE 58, BLACKFOOT 38
Blackfoot's nine-game winning streak was snapped Friday in a 58-38 loss at Timberline in the TimberLion holiday tournament.
Timberline (12-1) was ranked No. 1 in 5A in the most recent state media poll.
"There's a reason they're the No. 1 5A team," Blackfoot coach Courtnie Smith said. "They're big and fast and can shoot. I think they went 10 deep. We didn't shoot well. Their length gave us some trouble."
The Broncos (9-2, 4-0 4A District 6) finishes the tournament Saturday against Meridian.
SODA SPRINGS 66, RIRIE 29
Soda Springs' defense locked up Ririe as the Cardinals won 66-29 on Friday at Ririe.
Ririe shot 23.1% from the field and trailed 17-1 after the first quarter.
Jorianne Balls had 26 for Soda Springs (10-2, 1-0 2A District 5), which plays Saturday at Star Valley (WY).
GRACE 53, RAFT RIVER 39
Defense led to offense for Grace in Friday's 53-39 win at Raft River.
The Grizzlies trailed 13-10 after the first quarter, but a shift in defensive intensity led to easy transition baskets.
"Our team defense helped us turn the game in our favor," Grace coach Kyle Christensen said.
Breanna Hill's 20 points and Maniah Clegg's 17 led the Grizzlies (11-2, 3-0 1A DI District 5-6), who host Bear Lake on Saturday.
WRESTLING
ROLLIE LANE INVITATIONAL
Highland was the top local team on Day 1 of the Rollie Lane Invitational tournament in Nampa, scoring 80.5 points to come in ninth in the team standings.
The Rams were led by Bristin Corrigan, who reached the quarterfinals via a pin, major decision and technical fall.
Century (11th) and Blackfoot (12th) also had successful Fridays, as each had multiple wrestlers reach the quarterfinals.
Devyn Greenland (98), Ryeker Andersen (126) and Easton Millward (160) are still alive for the Diamondbacks, while Esai Castaneda (132) and Nick Chappell (182) led Blackfoot. The Broncos' Niyomi Olivia is also one of three girls wrestlers remaining in the winners' bracket, along with Aberdeen's Larissa Carrillo and Pocatello's Kylie Hamilton.
American Falls (20th) also has multiple wrestlers in the quarterfinals: Grayson Williams (98), Cooper Evans (106) and Wyatt Kearn (220).
The tournament resumes Saturday.
BOBCAT BRAWL
Marsh Valley went 3-1 at the Bobcat Brawl dual tournament on Friday in Smithfield, Utah.
The Eagles dropped their first match 48-27 to Viewmont before beating Sky View 61-12, Box Elder 57-24 and Green Canyon 49-18.
The tournament concludes Saturday.
GRACE 70, JACKSON HOLE (WY) 6
Grace had no problem with Jackson Hole on Friday, winning their dual 70-6.
Uriel Perez (145 pounds) and Will Cutler (160) had pins for Grace, which also won nine bouts via forfeit.
FRIDAY'S BOX SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
BLACKFOOT 61, HIGHLAND 52
Highland 6 14 10 22 — 52
Blackfoot 16 10 17 18 — 61
Highland — Rudd 4, Durham 12, Carter 5, Driscoll 3, Mickelsen 8, Bell 5, Washakie 15.
Blackfoot — Robinson 23, Shelley 4, Wright 7, Young 7, Thomas 6, Dalley 1, Layton 9, Arroyo 4.
PRESTON 75, TWIN FALLS 52
Twin Falls 15 8 15 14 — 52
Preston 19 28 16 12 — 75
Twin Falls — Emery 10, Swensen 10, Schnoor 5, Waeker 4, Robbins 2, Christensen 2, Anderson 4, Swafford 8, Hubsmith 3, Ball 2, Jones 2.
Preston — Hyde 30, Dunn 15, Smellie 8, Harris 2, Ward 2, Hammons 14, Hess 2, Robertson 2.
MURTAUGH 49, ROCKLAND 40
Murtaugh 10 14 14 11 — 49
Rockland 8 5 15 12 — 40
Murtaugh — Setoki 13, McClure 16, Stanger 7, Martinez 2, Gomez 2, Anderson 9.
Rockland — Bra. Permann 23, Bri. Permann 8, Porath 2, Farr 7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SKY VIEW (UT) 51, HIGHLAND 49
Sky View 2 22 19 8 — 51
Highland 13 11 12 13 — 49
Sky View — Cantwell 2, Hellstern 14, Hendricks 5, Rigby 10, Traveller 6, M. Hiatt 12, K. Hiatt 2.
Highland — Pongah 6, Neilson 2, Bell 3, Pokibro 10, Tracy 4, Calley 19, Maughan 10, Thayne 6.
TIMBERLINE 58, BLACKFOOT 38
Blackfoot 9 7 11 11 — 38
Timberline 14 17 13 10 — 58
Blackfoot — Smith 7, Arave 9, Caldwell 4, Thomas 2, Andersen 8, Humpherys 8.
Timberline — Heninger 5, Mattson 2, Rensom 21, Muegerich 2, Ellinghouse 10, McCall 7, Glancey 6.
SODA SPRINGS 66, RIRIE 29
Soda Springs 17 21 18 10 — 66
Ririe 1 10 6 12 — 29
Soda Springs — Balls 26, Smith 14, Gronning 13, Thompson 7, Pelayo 4, Naef 2.
Ririe — Coles 9, Boone 8, Sutton 6, Newman 2, Scott 2, Foster 2.
GRACE 53, RAFT RIVER 39
Grace 10 15 12 16 — 53
Raft River 13 5 9 12 — 39
Grace — Walker 11, Hill 20, Windley 5, Clegg 17.
Raft River — Ottley 7, Christensen 7, Heaton 8, Ward 4, Christensen 8, Larson 5.
WRESTLING
GRACE 70, JACKSON HOLE (WY) 6
98: Styger Hobbs (GRAC) over (JAHO) (For.) 106: Hans Newby (GRAC) over (JAHO) (For.) 113: Jace Warsinske (JAHO) over Colton Hobbs (GRAC) (Fall 1:11) 120: Clayton Lunt (GRAC) over (JAHO) (For.) 126: Bray Skinner (GRAC) over Tipton Wilson (JAHO) (Dec 12-5) 132: Rhet Jorgensen (GRAC) over (JAHO) (For.) 138: Kade Anderson (GRAC) over (JAHO) (For.) 145: Uriel Perez (GRAC) over Ryan Dunne (JAHO) (Fall 4:36) 152: Tony Lopez (GRAC) over (JAHO) (For.) 160: Will Cutler (GRAC) over Ryan Ransom (JAHO) (Fall 3:48) 170: Case Spencer (GRAC) over (JAHO) (For.) 182: Wyatt Wadsworth (GRAC) over (JAHO) (For.) 285: Max Clements (GRAC) over (JAHO) (For.) (GRAC major decision for 126 1.0)