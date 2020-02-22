BOYS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 62, POCATELLO 54
No. 1 Preston held off No. 4 Pocatello in a close 4A District 4-5 tournament matchup at Preston on Saturday, 62-54.
Ty Hyde led four players in double figures with 15 points for the hosts, who clinched a state tournament berth with the win.
"Great game, it was a packed house," Preston coach Tyler Jones said. "Until the last four or five minutes it could have gone either way."
Kaden Hales scored 17 points and Isaac Brown added 15 for Pocatello.
Preston (22-1) has won 18 games in a row and hosts No. 3 Minico for the district championship on Thursday. Pocatello (13-10) plays at No. 2 Burley on Tuesday in a loser-out game.
MINICO 35, CENTURY 32
Century's district tournament winning streak ended Saturday with a 36-32 loss at Minico.
The No. 7 Diamondbacks had won their first two games in the 4A District 4-5 tournament and got off to a hot start Saturday, leading 9-4 after the first quarter.
But No. 3 Minico turned things around, outscoring Century 14-4 in a pivotal third quarter, and held on for the win.
Eli Williams had 10 points for Century (9-15), which plays at No. 5 Twin Falls Tuesday in a loser-out game.
MARSH VALLEY 87, AMERICAN FALLS 37
No. 2 Marsh Valley stomped No. 3 American Falls, 87-37, at home Saturday to set up a rematch with Snake River in the championship of the 3A District 5 tournament.
Ten players scored for the Eagles, with five in double digits led by Stanton Howell with 16.
Marsh Valley led 47-23 at halftime.
The Eagles (14-9) play at No. 1 Snake River on Monday. American Falls finished 0-22.
BOX SCORES
PRESTON 62, POCATELLO 54
Pocatello 17 11 10 16 — 54
Preston 14 17 12 19 — 62
Pocatello — Hales 17, Ney 2, Brown 15, Downs 5, Payne 2, Hale 6, Williams 7.
Preston — Hyde 15, Hobson 11, Dunn 11, Smellie 12, Harris 2, Ward 4, Hammon 7.
MINICO 35, CENTURY 32
Century 9 7 4 12 — 32
Minico 4 9 14 8 — 35
Century — Sowell 2, Williams 10, Holt 8, B. Fleischmann 6, Gunter 1, T. Fleischmann 6.
Minico — Trenkle 5, Ball 7, Carpenter 7, Chandler 4, Boettecher 8, Darfee 3, Stocking 2.
MARSH VALLEY 87, AMERICAN FALLS 37
American Falls 14 9 12 2 — 37
Marsh Valley 25 22 21 19 — 87
American Falls — Permann 2, Bolgen 2, Henesh 10, Ralphs 21, Hall 2.
Marsh Valley — S. Howell 16, Hansen 11, B. Howell 14, K. Howell 13, Argyle 2, Egley 4, Belnap 12, Roche 4, Sadiq 2, Howe 9.