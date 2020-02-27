BOYS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 67, MINICO 54
Preston clinched the 4A District 4-5 championship with a 67-54 home win over Minico on Thursday.
Ty Hyde had 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Indians, who had their lead cut to two points late in the third quarter.
“After that, we went on a run and got up to double digits again in the fourth,” Preston coach Tyler Jones said. “Our defense got some stops, got some runouts, and we were able to pull away in the fourth. It’s hard to win a championship at any level. Our district is tough. It’s a great accomplishment.”
Preston (23-1) has won 19 games in a row and will play either Idaho Falls or Blackfoot in the first round of the 4A state tournament on March 5 at Borah High School.
IDAHO FALLS 61, BLACKFOOT 55 (OT)
Blackfoot’s comeback bid fell short in overtime as the Broncos lost to Idaho Falls, 61-55, at Bonneville High School on Thursday in the 4A District 6 tournament.
Blackfoot trailed 42-35 going into the fourth quarter, but came back to tie it.
“Both teams had a chance to win, but it ended up in overtime,” Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. “They ended up getting up a couple buckets in overtime, and then it’s a fouling game.”
The result sets up a winner-take-all rematch for the 4A District 6 championship Saturday at Bonneville.
Isaiah Thomas led Blackfoot (11-12) with 16 points.
MARSH VALLEY 54, TETON 51
Marsh Valley kept its season going with a 54-51 win over Teton on Thursday at Shelley High School in a 3A regional play-in game. No other information was available.
The Eagles (15-10) play Timberlake on Saturday at Weiser High School in a 3A state play-in game.
ROCKLAND 39, WATERSPRINGS 31
Rockland beat Watersprings 39-31 at Hillcrest High School on Thursday to stay alive in the 1A DII District 5-6 tournament.
Braden Permann led the Bulldogs with 12 points in the defensive battle.
“Watersprings, they run a lot of time off the clock and make sure they get open shots,” Rockland coach Shae Neal said. “They have a good defensive zone. We ran a few things that opened it up, got to the middle and the baseline, and attacked from there. It came down to execution.”
Rockland (16-9) plays North Gem in a winner-to-state game Saturday at Hillcrest.
MACKAY 79, NORTH GEM 61
North Gem lost to Mackay, 79-61, in the 1A DII District 5-6 championship game at Hillcrest on Thursday. No other information was available.
The Cowboys (15-5) play Rockland on Saturday at Hillcrest in a winner-to-state game.
THURSDAY’S BOX SCORES
PRESTON 67, MINICO 54
Minico 12 13 18 11 — 54
Preston 15 17 17 18 — 67
Minico — Merrill 7, Carpenter 30, Nova 3, Chandler 12, Boettcher 2.
Preston — Hyde 26, Dunn 15, Smellie 13, Harris 7, Ward 3, Hammons 2, Priestley 1.
IDAHO FALLS 61, BLACKFOOT 55 (OT)
Blackfoot 14 11 10 17 3 — 55
Idaho Falls 15 14 13 10 9 — 61
Blackfoot — Robinson 9, Shelley 8, Wright 2, Thomas 16, Wistisen 11, Layton 9.
Idaho Falls — Farnsworth 11, Seeley 16, Moore 1, Sorenson 8, Rindsleisch 8, Clark 23.
ROCKLAND 39, WATERSPRINGS 31
Watersprings 7 10 8 6 — 31
Rockland 7 13 11 8 — 39
Watersprings — D. Canfield 11, R. Canfield 11, Aldinger 4, Smith 5.
Rockland — Parish 5, Bra. Permann 12, Bri. Permann 10, Jensen 4, Farr 8.