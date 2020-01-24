BOYS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 70, JEROME 23
Preston demolished Jerome 70-23 on Friday at home.
The Indians were ahead 45-9 at halftime.
“We came out with a lot of intensity and had a great start to the game,” Preston coach Tyler Jones said. “Our defense was really active tonight and that was the key.”
Ty Hyde scored 19 points to lead Preston (15-1, 14-0 4A District 4-5), which plays Wednesday at Mountain Crest (Utah).
WOOD RIVER 66, CENTURY 60
Century couldn't overcome its 10-point halftime deficit and fell 66-60 at Wood River on Thursday.
The Diamondbacks made up some ground in the third quarter, outscoring Wood River 16-12, but the hosts matched Century's 17 fourth-quarter points to hold on for the win.
Emmett Holt scored 26 points for the D-backs (5-10, 4-8 4A District 4-5), who host Burley on Wednesday.
MARSH VALLEY 65, WEST SIDE 61
Marsh Valley's offense improved as the game went on, and the Eagles rode it to a 65-61 home win Friday over West Side. The win extended Marsh Valley's winning streak to seven games while snapping the Pirates' 10-game winning streak.
Marsh Valley shot 50% from the field and 19 of 31 from the free-throw line. Bracken Howell led four double-digit scorers with 17 points.
Bryler Shurtliff poured in a game-high 19 points for West Side (11-3, 2-0 2A District 5), which plays Saturday at Firth. Marsh Valley (8-6) plays Tuesday at Bear Lake.
TETON 52, SNAKE RIVER 42
No other information was available.
MALAD 50, SODA SPRINGS 42
Malad overcame a scoreless first quarter, beating Soda Springs 50-42 on Friday at home.
After entering the second quarter down 5-0, the Dragons made 10 of 10 free throws in the second and led 22-13 at halftime.
“That was Jekyll and Hyde.” Malad coach Tony Gibbs said of the first half. “Shots just didn't fall for us to get us going. In the second, we finally went inside, got some free throws.”
Trever Howe and Tom Simpson scored 13 points apiece to lead Malad (10-4, 3-0 2A District 5), which plays Thursday at West Side. Soda Springs (2-14, 0-3 2A District 5) hosts Aberdeen on Thursday.
BEAR LAKE 49, ABERDEEN 14
Bear Lake's defense stymied Aberdeen and the Bears won 49-14 at home Friday.
Bear Lake led 23-6 at halftime.
"We got after them," Bears coach Brandon Carlsen said. "We just rebounded well and rotated at the top well and we got up and down the floor."
Tiagan Criswell scored 17 points for Bear Lake (10-6, 2-2 2A District 5), which hosts Marsh Valley on Tuesday. Aberdeen (3-12, 0-2 2A District 5) hosts Raft River on Tuesday.
SHO-BAN 59, HAGERMAN 50
Sho-Ban jumped out to a 14-2 lead en route to a 59-50 home win against Hagerman on Friday.
“We ran a little bit, had some balanced scoring among all our players. That was good to see,” Chiefs coach Tim Wilson said.
Javis Friday scored 20 points to lead Sho-Ban (4-10, 3-4 1A DII District 5-6), which plays Wednesday at Hagerman.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 36, MINICO 31
Century outlasted Minico 36-31 on Friday on the road.
“We just weren't mentally prepared tonight. We're lucky we got the win," Century coach Chris Shuler said. "Minico outplayed us tonight.”
Lexi Bull scored 18 points to lead the Diamondbacks (14-3, 10-0 4A District 4-5), who play Tuesday at Jerome.
PRESTON 50, POCATELLO 21
Pocatello struggled offensively, losing 50-21 to Preston at home Friday.
Poky was down 32-6 at halftime.
“They did a good job of getting up and pressuring us,” Pocatello coach Sunny Evans said. “Their pressure bothered us.”
Alexia Tinno scored a team-high six points for Pocatello (2-15, 3-14 4A District 4-5), which plays Tuesday at Burley. Cassee Pugmire scored 19 to lead Preston (14-5, 12-4 4A District 4-5), which hosts Minico on Tuesday.
BLACKFOOT 58, HILLCREST 48
Blackfoot's seniors closed out their home careers with a win Friday, 58-48 over Hillcrest.
Blackfoot led by 13 points heading into the fourth quarter.
"Seniors got a lot of time and we got a win," Broncos coach Courtnie Smith said. "It was a good night."
Tenleigh Smith scored a game-high 22 points for Blackfoot (13-5, 7-1 4A District 6), which plays Tuesday at Bonneville.
SODA SPRINGS 55, FILER 34
Soda Springs pulled away from Filer in the second half of Friday's 55-34 road win.
The Cardinals led 19-17 at halftime and outscored the Wildcats 36-17 over the final two quarters.
Sadie Gronning scored 22 points for Soda (16-2, 5-0 2A District 5), which has won 13 games in a row and plays Saturday at Bear Lake.
SHO-BAN 65, HAGERMAN 43
Sho-Ban built a big first-quarter lead and beat Hagerman 65-43 on Friday in Fort Hall.
Five Chiefs players scored in double figures, led by Harley Jackson's 19 points.
"We came out strong," said Sho-Ban coach Justin Dance, whose team led 19-2 after the opening frame. "All of our girls scored in double digits. That was awesome to see."
Sho-Ban's main blemish was losing two players to injury. The Chiefs (13-4, 5-1 1A DII District 5-6) end the regular season Tuesday at Hagerman.
LEADORE 60, GRACE LUTHERAN 24
No other information was available.
WRESTLING
GOODING GRAPPLER DUALS
Marsh Valley went 2-2 Friday at the Gooding Grappler Duals, beating Gooding 50-23 and Kimberly 61-15 while losing 53-22 to South Fremont and 45-31 to Minico.
Brock Young and Carson Hemsley won all four of their matches.
American Falls went 3-1 Friday at the Gooding Grappler Duals, beating Gooding 69-18, Kimberly 66-21 and Teton 54-27 before losing to Buhl 41-40.
Cooper Evans, Andrew Adkins, Jesus Correa and Wyatt Kearn went undefeated Friday for American Falls
FRIDAY'S BOX SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
WOOD RIVER 66, CENTURY 60 (Thurs.)
Century 13 14 16 17 — 60
Wood River 18 19 12 17 — 66
Century — Williams 5, Holt 26, B. Fleischmann 10, Manning 9, Gunter 5, T. Fleischmann 5.
Wood River — Radford 31, B. Ros 3, D. Ros 15, Kreisien 12, Heitzman 4.
PRESTON 70, JEROME 23
Jerome 6 3 10 4 – 23
Preston 22 23 20 5 – 70
Jerome – Elison 5, Lloyd 7, Cook 3, Whitby 4, Caps 4.
Preston – Hyde 19, Hobson 8, Dunn 11, Smellie 8, Harris 4, Hammons 10, Hess 2, Robertson 7.
MALAD 50, SODA SPRINGS 42
Soda Springs 5 8 18 11 – 42
Malad 0 22 13 15 – 50
Soda Springs – Bergholm 17, H. McCullough 2, McWilliams 8, Yamauchi 2, W. McWilliams 2, Sims 11.
Malad – Howe 13, Ward 8, Larsen 6, Tripp 8, Fonnesbeck 2, Simpson 13.
BEAR LAKE 49, ABERDEEN 14
Aberdeen 3 3 3 5 — 14
Bear Lake 13 10 14 12 — 49
Aberdeen — Foster 3, Wright 2, Rowbury 2, Wynn 1, Petersen 4, Behrend 2.
Bear Lake — Carlsen 6, Shaul 4, Alleman 7, Crane 2, Teuscher 2, Criswell 17, Hammond 5, Schreiber 6.
MARSH VALLEY 65, WEST SIDE 61
West Side 17 12 11 21 — 61
Marsh Valley 10 16 18 21 — 65
West Side — Beckstead 14, Nielsen 4, Brown 9, Shurtliff 19, Henderson 1, Headworth 3, Frankman 11.
Marsh Valley — S. Howell 9, B. Howell 17, Wissenbach 15, K. Howell 10, Argyle 1, Egley 2, Sadiq 10, Bennett 1.
SHO-BAN 59, HAGERMAN 50
Hagerman 2 12 17 19 – 50
Sho-Ban 14 16 18 11 – 59
Hagerman – Bencod 4, Salas 27, Gonzalez 6, Titone 3, Harrington 10.
Sho-Ban – Appenay 1, Lama 13, Ramos-Yazzie 12, Friday 20, Buckskin 3, Pebeahsy 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 36, MINICO 31
Century 11 5 7 13 – 36
Minico 4 12 9 5 – 31
Century – Merrill 3, Horsley 2, Adamson 4, Gardea 1, Christensen 8, L. Bull 18.
Minico – Hawkes 2, Guzman 3, Stimpson 3, Black 10, Koyle 2, Peralez 7, McManus 4.
PRESTON 50, POCATELLO 21
Preston 11 21 10 8 – 50
Pocatello 5 1 7 9 – 21
Preston – Marlow 2, Robertson 9, Harris 2, Ware 2, Pugmire 19, Larsen 16.
Pocatello – Johnson 4, Murdoch 3, Ramirez 2, Rowe 1, Pearson 2, Wilkes 3, Tinno 6.
BLACKFOOT 58, HILLCREST 48
Hillcrest 14 6 16 12 — 48
Blackfoot 15 11 23 9— 58
Hillcrest — Jones 5, M. Larsen 15, T. Larsen 4, Carlsen 11, Parker 4, A. Cook 4, B. Cook 5.
Blackfoot — Smith 22, Caldwell 4, Wright 3, Thomas 8, Andersen 6, Humpherys 15.
SODA SPRINGS 55, FILER 34
Soda Springs 11 8 19 17 — 55
Filer 8 9 7 10 — 34
Soda Springs — Gronning 22, Smith 10, Balls 7, Moldenhauer 5, Kimball 3, Pelayo 2, Thompson 2, Horsley 2, Naef 2.
Filer — Monson 13, Fischer 4, Barnes 3, Gartner 3, Bartholomew 3, Snyder 2, Hale 2, Stoddard 2, Jones 2.
SHO-BAN 65, HAGERMAN 43
Hagerman 2 9 19 13 — 43
Sho-Ban 19 15 21 9 — 65
Hagerman — Cooper 4, Wadsworth 6, Orth 4, Osborne 4, Peterson 4, Sellers 21, Dolieslager 2, Farnsworth 2.
Sho-Ban — Appenay 11, Jackson 19, Nappo 12, Smith-Buckskin 10, Pokibro 12.