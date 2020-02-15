GIRLS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 57, KUNA 54
Preston booked its ticket to the state tournament by holding off Kuna, 57-54, in a 4A state play-in game at Jerome High School on Saturday.
“The girls are all really excited,” Preston coach Ryan Harris said. “It’s huge. The girls didn’t make it last year, so they had that in the back of their mind all along. To come out and win three really tough games this week will be really good preparation for next weekend.”
Cassee Pugmire scored 11 points for Preston. Hailey Meek and Kylie Larsen added 10 apiece for the Indians, who led for most of the game but had to fend off a challenge late.
“It was a good game,” Harris said. “Kuna’s a good team, and it really stayed close for the most part. We opened it up a little bit at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but they hit some big shots to come back. Really proud of our girls, we did a good job sinking our foul shots there at the end.”
Preston (19-7) faces District 3 tournament winner Caldwell on Thursday at Timberline High School in the first round of the state tournament.
BEAR LAKE 46, FIRTH 24
Jimi Lloyd scored 17 points and Bear Lake locked down Firth to make it to the state tournament with a 46-24 win at American Falls on Saturday.
In the 3A state play-in game, the Bears held Firth to two points in the first quarter and led 24-8 at halftime.
Bear Lake (17-7) opens the state tournament Thursday against Cole Valley Christian at Kuna.
ROCKLAND 34, WATERSPRINGS 21
Rockland was stout defensively in a 34-21 win over Watersprings in 1A DII District 5-6’s winner-to-state game at Hillcrest High School on Saturday.
The Bulldogs, up 13-9 at halftime, shut out their opponent in a 14-0 third quarter.
“First half, Watersprings played really slow and methodical and we played right along with them,” Rockland coach Vern Nelson said. “Second half, we put some defensive pressure on them and got them to turn the ball over.”
Kiersley Boyer had a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) to lead Rockland (19-3), which faces Kendrick in the 1A DII state tournament Thursday at Nampa High School.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SODA SPRINGS 47, ABERDEEN 37
Soda Springs picked things up after a slow first quarter to beat Aberdeen in the 2A District 5 tournament play-in game, 47-37, at Aberdeen on Saturday.
Britton Bergholm scored 23 points for the Cardinals, who trailed 5-4 after the first quarter.
“We couldn’t score,” Aberdeen coach Joe Ingersoll said. “Both teams got off to a bad start. It was a defensive struggle. That third quarter, that’s when they stretched it out to an 11-point lead.”
Jayce Petersen led the Tigers with 10 points.
Soda Springs (4-18) plays at West Side on Tuesday in the district tournament. Aberdeen’s season is over, finishing 4-18.
GRACE 65, BUTTE COUNTY 39
Grace beat Butte County 65-39 at Blackfoot on Saturday in the 1A DI District 5-6 tournament. No other information was available.
Grace (13-10) has now won its first two games in the district tournament and will play either Taylor's Crossing or Butte County on Wednesday at Blackfoot. If the Grizzlies win that game, they'll be district champions.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
PRESTON 57, KUNA 54
Kuna 12 11 8 23 — 54
Preston 13 14 8 22 — 57
Preston — H. Meek 10, Marlow 5, Robertson 9, Ward 2, S. Meek 2, Harris 8, Pugmire 11, Larsen 10.
BEAR LAKE 46, FIRTH 24
Firth 2 6 10 6 — 24
Bear Lake 14 10 10 12 — 46
Firth — Gee 12, Mecham 2, McKinnon 4, Jolley 6.
Bear Lake — Humpherys 6, Kelsey 2, Lloyd 17, McDowell 7, Gundersen 8, Parker 6.
ROCKLAND 34, WATERSPRINGS 21
Watersprings 3 6 0 12 – 21
Rockland 9 4 14 7 – 34
Watersprings – Hayes 12, Gomez 2, Yadon 7.
Rockland – Peterson 2, Waite 5, Boyer 10, Permann 9, Farr 8.
BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
SODA SPRINGS 47, ABERDEEN 37
Aberdeen 5 9 7 16 — 37
Soda Springs 4 13 15 15 — 47
Aberdeen — Foster 2, Barrera 2, Bright 4, Rowbury 2, Lemos 2, Ingersoll 6, Wynn 7, Petersen 10, Behrend 2.
Soda Springs — Young 7, Hansen 4, Bergholm 23, McCullough 4, McWilliams 1, Sims 5.