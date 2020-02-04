GIRLS BASKETBALL
POCATELLO 47, CANYON RIDGE 31
Pocatello snapped a long losing streak with one of its best offensive outings of the season Tuesday, winning 47-31 at Canyon Ridge in a 4A District 4-5 tournament play-in game.
The 47 points are the second-most Poky has scored this season and helped the Indians end a 15-game losing streak that dated back to early December.
“You could say 47 points for us is an offensive explosion,” Poky coach Sunny Evans said. “For them to show up with the right mindset and be willing to go out and do what they needed to do is really impressive for young people, so I’m really proud of them.”
Aaliyah Murdoch (14 points) and Madison Wilkes (11) led the charge for the No. 9-seeded Indians (3-18), who play on the road Thursday against either top-seeded Century or No. 2-seeded Preston.
THUNDER RIDGE 65, HIGHLAND 48
Highland couldn’t dig out of an early hole and lost 65-48 on Tuesday at Thunder Ridge in the first round of the 5A District 5-6 tournament.
The No. 3-seeded Rams trailed 37-22 at halftime before closing to 49-38 after three quarters. No. 2-seeded Thunder Ridge held on in the fourth.
“We made a nice run at the beginning of the second half,” Highland coach Gino Mariani said.
Meghan Calley and Raquel Pokibro each scored eight points for Highland (10-12), which hosts No. 4-seeded Madison on Thursday in a loser-out game.
MARSH VALLEY 41, AMERICAN FALLS 26
Marsh Valley recovered after a slow start and beat American Falls 41-26 on Tuesday in the opening round of the 3A District 5 tournament.
The Eagles trailed 8-7 after the opening quarter, but outscored A.F. 4-0 in the second quarter to take an 11-8 halftime lead, and pulled away with 15 points in each of the final two frames.
“We started off slow, but in the second half we finally picked it up and came to play the game,” Marsh Valley coach Kyle McQuivey said. “The defense was a lot tougher.”
Valerie Vorwaller scored a team-high 13 points for the No. 2-seeded Eagles (13-9), who continue the tournament Thursday at top-seeded Snake River. The No. 3-seeded Beavers (10-11) play the loser of Thursday’s game on Saturday in a loser-out matchup.
WEST SIDE 49, MALAD 28
West Side opened postseason play with a 49-28 home win over Malad on Tuesday in a 2A District 5 tournament play-in game.
The Pirates led 21-2 after the first quarter and continued to surge ahead, leading 45-16 by the end of the third.
“Our defense stepped up and played extremely well that first quarter,” West Side coach Bob Sorenson said. “That pretty much set the tone.”
Kajsia Fuller scored a game-high 17 points for No. 4-seeded West Side (4-16), which plays Thursday at No. 1-seed Soda Springs. Jeni Alder scored 11 points to lead the fifth-seeded Dragons, whose season ended with the loss. Malad finished 0-20.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ROCKLAND 72, DIETRICH 69
Rockland executed down the stretch and rallied to beat Dietrich, 72-69, on Tuesday in Rockland.
The Bulldogs were down three points with under a minute to play, but tied the game on Braden Permann’s 3-pointer. Rockland then forced a turnover and scored the go-ahead points at the free-throw line.
“Within the last minute-and-a-half, we played outstanding defense, got stops,” Rockland coach Shae Neal said. “There were four possessions in a row where we got a stop or a turnover and then capitalized on offense.”
Permann finished with 33 points for the Bulldogs (11-6, 4-3 1A DII District 5-6), who host Castleford on Wednesday.
WRESTLING
STAR VALLEY (WY) 76, SODA SPRINGS 0
PINEDALE (WY) 56, SODA SPRINGS 18
Soda Springs struggled in two losses Tuesday against Wyoming schools Star Valley and Pinedale.
The Cardinals salvaged three wins — two via fall — against Pinedale, with pins by Ethan Suter (195 pounds) and Cameron Bailey (138).
TUESDAY’S BOX SCORES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pocatello 15 13 6 13 — 47
Canyon Ridge 9 8 5 9 — 31
Pocatello — Roubidoux 4, Johnson 7, Murdoch 14, Ramirez 2, Rowe 4, Pearson 5, Wilkes 11.
Canyon Ridge — L. Swoboda 2, Teske 8, Roberts 3, Buck 3, Pixton 4, L. Roberts 3, Lupumba 6, Mendez 2.
Highland 6 16 16 10 — 48
Thunder Ridge 12 25 12 16 — 65
Highland — Pongah 2, Vaughan 5, Bell 7, Pokibro 8, Calley 8, Baldwin 7, Baker 3, Maughan 3, Thayne 4, Farmer 1.
Thunder Ridge — McKenzie D. 1, Stenquist 9, John 2, Clark 14, Davenport 11, Boyle 1, Caldwell 14, Turnage 10, Smith 3.
American Falls 8 0 12 7 — 26
Marsh Valley 7 4 15 15 — 41
American Falls — Long 6, Fehringer 5, Bell 3, G. Barclay 3, E. Barclay 10.
Marsh Valley —Vorwaller 13, M. Smedley 1, Armstrong 6, Argyle 9, Dunn 6, N. Smedley 6.
Malad 2 8 6 12 — 28
West Side 21 10 14 4 — 49
Malad — Gross 4, Peterson 7, Hudnell 3, Alder 11, Green 3.
West Side — Barzee 8, Dean 2, Robinson 1, Phillips 8, S. Fuller 3, Lemmon 4, Nance 3, K. Fuller 17, Beckstead 3.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dietrich 16 17 14 22 — 69
Rockland 17 19 10 26 — 72
Dietrich — B. Powers 29, Dill 13, R. Robertson 4, K. Robertson 16, Shaw 4, C. Powers 3.
Rockland — Parish 15, Bra. Permann 33, Bri. Permann 7, Hunter 5, Jensen 1, Hendrickson 2, Farr 9.