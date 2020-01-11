BOYS BASKETBALL
POCATELLO 59, WOOD RIVER 36
Pocatello got off to a strong start en route to a 59-36 win at Wood River on Saturday.
The Indians were ahead 20-5 at the end of the first quarter.
“We did a good job contesting and playing good defense,” Poky coach Joe Green said. “We forced missed shots and got out on the break.”
Isaac Brown scored a game-high 14 points to lead Pocatello (9-2, 6-1 4A District 4-5), which plays Wednesday at Jerome.
BURLEY 49, HIGHLAND 39
Highland struggled to find its shooting touch in a 49-39 loss at Burley on Saturday.
The Rams had their highest-scoring quarter in the fourth with 15 points, after tallying 24 through the first 24 minutes.
Cedar Washakie tallied 11 points to lead Highland (4-7, 1-0 5A District 5-6), which plays Wednesday at Rigby.
Malad at Ririe
Malad’s game at Ririe on Saturday was canceled due to winter weather.
The Dragons (6-4) host Bear Lake on Thursday.
Oakley at Grace
Grace’s home game Saturday against Oakley was canceled due to weather conditions.
The Grizzlies (5-10, 3-0 1A DII District 5-6) host Taylor’s Crossing on Wednesday.
NORTH GEM 52, WATERSPRINGS 35
North Gem had three players reach double figures as the Cowboys eventually pulled away from Watersprings for a 52-35 home win Saturday.
Logan Corta had 15 points, Bridger Hatch had 12 and James Bodily added 11 for North Gem, which led 22-19 at halftime but ground down Watersprings in the second half.
“Watersprings plays a different style, so it’s always a challenge to play them,” North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. “But we made a little defensive adjustment at halftime and really took off in the second half.”
North Gem (8-1, 4-0 1A DII District 5-6) hosts Clark County on Friday.
GRACE LUTHERAN 51, CLARK COUNTY 22
Grace Lutheran clobbered Clark County 51-22 on Friday at home.
The Royals took a 27-9 lead into halftime.
“We worked hard to shut down their scorer,” Grace Lutheran coach Jeremy Hess said. “Nate Jimenez had a good night shooting.”
Jimenez scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Royals (2-6, 2-2 1A DII District 5-6), who play Tuesday at Sho-Ban.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 64, WOOD RIVER 42
Preston cruised past Wood River 64-42 on Saturday on the road.
The Indians built a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter and led 41-20 at halftime.
Hailey Meek scored 14 points to lead Preston (13-3, 7-1 4A District 4-5), which plays Tuesday at Century.
Malad at Ririe
Malad’s game Saturday at Ririe was canceled due to winter weather.
The Dragons (0-13, 0-3 2A District 5) play Wednesday at Sho-Ban.
Oakley at Grace
Grace’s home game against Oakley on Saturday was canceled due to weather conditions.
The Grizzlies (12-3, 4-0 1A DI District 5-6) host Taylor’s Crossing on Wednesday.
SATURDAY’S BOX SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
BURLEY 49, HIGHLAND 39
Highland 10 6 8 15 – 39
Burley 11 8 13 17 – 49
Highland – Duffin 5, Durham 2, Carter 1, Driscoll 3, Shreve 10, Mickelsen 5, Bell 2, Washakie 11.
Burley – C. Hansen 13, Orthman 3, H. Hansen 2, Mort 2, Whiting 17, Ramirez 2.
POCATELLO 59, WOOD RIVER 36
Pocatello 20 13 15 11 – 59
Wood River 5 15 9 7 – 36
Pocatello – Hales 11, Ney 2, Brown 14, L. Bailey 2, Bruner 4, Downs 4, Vaughan 2, B. Bailey 2, Hale 13, Williams 5.
Wood River – Radford 12, B. Ros 3, Park 3, D. Ros 8, Kriesen 2, Heitzman 8.
NORTH GEM 52, WATERSPRINGS 35
Watersprings 6 13 9 7 — 35
North Gem 12 10 16 14 — 52
Watersprings — D. Canfield 18, Smith 8, Aldingo 6, R. Canfield 3.
North Gem — Corta 15, Hatch 12, Bodily 11, Freeman 4, Low 3, Yost 3, Leavitt 2, Casperson 2.
GRACE LUTHERAN 51, CLARK COUNTY 22
Clark County 5 4 4 9 – 22
Grace Lutheran 14 13 20 4 – 51
Clark County – Acosta 4, Murdoch 12, Clark 2, Raya 2, Perez 2.
Grace Lutheran – Jimenez 18, Spencer 4, Besel 13, Cummings 9, Hess 5, Moore 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 64, WOOD RIVER 42
Preston 19 22 14 9 – 64
Wood River 9 11 9 13 – 42
Preston – H. Meek 14, Marlow 11, Robertson 7, Knapp 2, Ward 3, S. Meek 2, Harris 6, Ware 12, Pugmire 7.