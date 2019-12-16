SATURDAY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MARSH VALLEY 49, WEST SIDE 36
Marsh Valley took control with a big first quarter and beat West Side 49-36 at West Side on Saturday.
Zoie Armstrong had 13 points and Valerie Vorwaller added 12 for the Eagles, who led 19-3 after the first quarter.
“The girls played well. They executed well,” Marsh Valley coach Kyle McQuivey said. “We scored 19 that first quarter, got on fire and kept at it. I think they’re getting into a rhythm playing with each other.”
Marsh Valley (3-5) plays at South Fremont on Wednesday. West Side (0-9) hosts Soda Springs on Wednesday.
Marsh Valley 19 8 12 10 — 49
West Side 3 12 11 10 — 36
Marsh Valley — Vorwaller 12, Christensen 2, M. Smedley 3, Armstrong 13, Lunt 8, Argyle 4, Dunn 3, N. Smedley 4.