BOYS BASKETBALL
MALAD 45, SNAKE RIVER 42
Malad defeated Snake River for the first time since 2006 in a 45-42 home win Thursday.
The Dragons’ Tom Simpson made two free throws with 10 seconds left in the game before Snake River’s potential game-tying 3 clanked off the rim.
“It means a lot to us and gives us a bunch of confidence going into district play,” Malad coach Tony Gibbs said. “It’s been a long, long time since we’ve beaten Snake River.”
Grayson Tripp had a career-high 20 points to lead Malad (6-4), which plays Saturday at Ririe. Snake River (5-5) plays Saturday at South Fremont.
HIGHLAND 69, THUNDER RIDGE 52
Highland came alive in the second half of a 69-52 conference-opening win Thursday at Thunder Ridge.
The Rams, down 20-18 at halftime, outscored the Titans 51-32 in the final two quarters.
Cedar Washakie compiled 19 points to lead Highland (3-7, 1-0 5A District 5-6), which plays Saturday at Burley.
BLACKFOOT 59, SHELLEY 38
Blackfoot beat Shelley 59-38 on Thursday.
The Broncos pulled away by outscoring the Russets 19-6 in the final quarter.
“Defensive pressure picked up in the third and fourth quarter and opened up a six- to eight-point game,” Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said.
Jaden Wistisen and Carter Layton tied for a team-high 11 points to lead Blackfoot (5-4, 3-0 4A District 6), which hosts Bonneville on Wednesday.
TWIN FALLS 54, CENTURY 46
Century went cold in the third quarter against Twin Falls on Thursday, allowing the Bruins to storm back for a 54-46 win at Century.
Bruin Fleischmann had 14 points for Century, which led 28-18 at halftime but scored two points in the third quarter.
The Diamondbacks (3-7, 2-4 4A District 4-5) host Canyon Ridge on Monday.
MARSH VALLEY 61, SOUTH FREMONT 50
Marsh Valley sprinted out to a big lead and kept things steady for the rest of the game to notch a 61-50 home win over South Fremont on Thursday.
Bracken Howell scored 17 points for the Eagles, who led 17-5 after the first quarter and 34-21 at halftime.
The win avenged an earlier 70-62 loss to the Cougars for Marsh Valley (4-6), which plays at Aberdeen on Tuesday.
WEST SIDE 66, FIRTH 47
Isaac Frankman scored 26 points and West Side pulled away over the middle quarters to beat Firth 66-47 at home Thursday.
The Pirates led by one after the first quarter, but outscored Firth 38-18 over the second and third quarters.
“We started hitting shots and handling the press they were throwing at us,” West Side coach Tyler Brown said. “The game seemed closer than the score was, it seemed like Firth was always right there playing hard. I’m proud of our kids, I thought we kept going and hit a few more shots tonight.”
Bryler Shurtliff added 19 points for West Side (7-2), which plays at Rich (UT) on Friday.
BEAR LAKE 48, GRACE 30
Bear Lake stifled Grace in a 48-30 home win Thursday.
The Grizzlies never scored more than eight points in a quarter.
“Defensively, we came out and got after them,” Bears coach Brandon Carlsen said. “Our energy and rebounding was pretty good throughout the night.”
Owen Teuscher had a game-high 11 points for Bear Lake (7-4), which hosts Rich (UT) on Saturday. Grace (5-10, 3-0 1A DI District 5-6) hosts Oakley on Saturday.
MACKAY 77, GRACE LUTHERAN 38
Grace Lutheran could not overcome a slow start, falling 77-38 at Mackay on Thursday.
The Royals were down 21-4 at the end of the first quarter.
Joe Besel scored 15 points to lead Grace Lutheran (1-6, 1-3 1A DII District 5-6), which hosts Clark County on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GRACE 54, CHALLIS 23
Grace routed Challis 54-23 on Thursday at home.
Grizzlies coach Kyle Christensen said the stout defensive effort was thanks to team defense in man-to-man.
Zoeigh Walker tallied 14 points to lead Grace (12-3, 4-0 1A DI District 5-6), which hosts Oakley on Saturday.
MACKAY 60, GRACE LUTHERAN 22
Grace Lutheran could not find an offensive rhythm, losing 60-22 at Mackay on Thursday.
The Royals were behind 37-9 by halftime.
Grace Lutheran (1-8, 0-6 1A DII District 5-6) plays Tuesday at Sho-Ban.
WRESTLING
MARSH VALLEY AT KIMBERLY DUALS
Marsh Valley went 1-1 at the Kimberly Duals on Thursday, losing to Spring Creek (NV) 62-12 but bouncing back to beat Elko (NV) 60-21.
John Gunter, at 170 pounds, and Easton Branson, at 182, each won both of their matches on the day for the Eagles, with Branson recording both of his victories by pin.
Marsh Valley wrestles Friday at the Buhl Invitational.
THURSDAY’S BOX SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
HIGHLAND 69, THUNDER RIDGE 52
Highland 6 12 23 28 – 69
Thunder Ridge 10 10 9 23 – 52
Highland – Rudd 2, Duffin 14, Durham 6, Carter 3, Driscoll 2, Sheere 6,, Mickelsen 4, Shore 2, Bell 9, Washakie 19.
Thunder Ridge – Briggs 2, Johnson 5, Goddre7 1, Brizzee 5, Driggs 4, Scoresby 4, Toldson 23, Harris 2, Southwick 2.
TWIN FALLS 54, CENTURY 46
Twin Falls 6 12 21 15 — 54
Century 18 10 2 16 — 46
Twin Falls — Emery 3, Swenson 12, Walker 6, Robbins 8, Swafford 14, Ball 11.
Century — Sowell 5, Williams 8, B. Fleischmann 14, Manning 10, Gunter 5, T. Fleischmann 4.
BLACKFOOT 59, SHELLEY 38
Blackfoot 10 14 14 19 – 59
Shelley 8 12 12 6 – 38
Blackfoot – Robinson 10, Shelley 8, Wright 3, Grimmett 2, Thomas 4, Dalley 10, Wistison 11, Layton 11.
Shelley – Nelson 3, Jensen 8, Miskin 12, Thatcher 6, Vance 9.
MARSH VALLEY 61, SOUTH FREMONT 50
South Fremont 5 16 9 20 — 50
Marsh Valley 17 17 10 17 — 61
South Fremont — Orme 10, Erickson 8, Draper 3, Peebles 14, Neville 12, Bair 3.
Marsh Valley — S. Howell 4, Hansen 4, B. Howell 17, Wissenbach 14, K. Howell 9, Argyle 3, Roche 8, Bennett 2.
WEST SIDE 66, FIRTH 47
Firth 15 14 4 14 — 47
West Side 16 25 13 12 — 66
Firth — Arave 6, Howell 9, Carpenter 2, A. Jacobsen 5, T. Jacobsen 6, Erickson 6, Blonquist 13.
West Side — Beckstead 9, Brown 7, Shurtliff 19, Lemmon 3, Frankman 26, Ward 2.
MALAD 45, SNAKE RIVER 42
Snake River 11 3 13 15 – 42
Malad 9 13 8 15 – 45
Snake River – Aberra 3, Watt 8, C. Anderson 7, Coombs 4, Poulter 3, J. Anderson 4, Wray 13.
Malad – Howe 5, Ward 6, Larsen 10, Tripp 20, Simpson 4.
BEAR LAKE 48, GRACE 30
Grace 8 6 8 8 – 30
Bear Lake 14 5 14 15 – 48
Grace – Stoddard 8, Gibbs 3, Lloyd 5, Andersen 3, Smith 3, Mansfield 8.
Bear Lake – Carlsen 6, Alleman 8, Teuscher 11, Criswell 5, Hammond 10, Schreiber 8.
MACKAY 77, GRACE LUTHERAN 38
Grace Lutheran 4 15 14 5 – 38
Mackay 21 30 21 5 – 77
Grace Lutheran — Jimenez 12, Spencer 5, Besel 15, Cummings 2, Hess 4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GRACE 54, CHALLIS 23
Challis 6 2 13 2 – 23
Grace 18 13 9 14 – 54
Challis – Erickson 7, Oerke 4, Rembelski 2, D’orazio 8, Baldwin 2.
Grace – Anderson 6, Walker 14, Younger 4, Strapman 2, Hill 4, Rigby 11, Clegg 11, Pitcher 2.
MACKAY 60, GRACE LUTHERAN 22
Grace Lutheran 7 2 5 8 – 22
Mackay 18 19 21 2 – 60
Grace Lutheran — Trogden 2, Rodriguez 4, Grayson 14.
Mackay — Moore 6, Christensen 2, Fullmer 19 ,Seepried 15, Bren 6, Drussel 2, Moore 10.