SOFTBALL
SNAKE RIVER 5, SUGAR-SALEM 2
Snake River defeated Sugar-Salem 5-2 in its first game of the season Wednesday at home.
Snake River pitcher Lyndsie Larsen struck out 14 batters, while allowing no earned runs and a hit in a complete game.
“She had a good game today,” Panthers coach Kay Martin said. “She threw a lot of pitches.”
The Panthers (1-0) scored three runs in the third inning, which turned out to be enough scoring.
BASEBALL
SNAKE RIVER 10, SUGAR-SALEM 0 (5)
Snake River clobbered Sugar-Salem 10-0 in its season opener Wednesday at home.
The Panthers scored nine runs in the first three innings.
Snake River pitchers Payton Brooks and Nate Goodwin combined to allow two hits in five innings.
“Our pitches pounded the strike zone and our batters worked it against them,” Panthers coach Rich Dunn said.
Snake River (1-0) hosts Soda Springs next Wednesday.
TENNIS
HIGHLAND 5, IDAHO FALLS 2.5 (BOYS)
IDAHO FALLS 5.5, HIGHLAND 2 (GIRLS)
Highland split matches against Idaho Falls on Wednesday at home, as the Rams boys won 5-2.5 and girls lost 5.5-2.
No other information was available
The Highland boys (1-0) and girls (0-1) play Friday at Hillcrest.
WEDNESDAY'S BOX SCORES
BASEBALL
SNAKE RIVER 10, SUGAR-SALEM 0 (5)
Sugar-Salem 000 00x x – 0 2 4
Snake River 153 01x x – 10 9 2
Sugar-Salem – LP: Chase.
Snake River – WP: Brooks. 2B: Brooks, Martin, Serr.
SOFTBALL
SNAKE RIVER 5, SUGAR-SALEM 2
Sugar-Salem 000 200 0 – 2 1 1
Snake River 003 110 x – 5 4 2
Sugar-Salem – LP: Pocock. 2B: Mace.
Snake River – WP: Larsen. 2B: Reyes, Bishop, Howell.