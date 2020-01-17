WRESTLING
TIGER-GRIZZ TOURNAMENT
Highland, Blackfoot, Snake River and Century are all in the top 10 of the team standings after one day of competition at the Tiger-Grizz Wrestling Tournament at Skyline High School.
Highland leads local squads in fifth, thanks to Kael Cordingley (145 pounds) and Logan George (220) advancing to Saturday's semifinals.
Blackfoot, in seventh, got three wrestlers into the semis: Taye Trautner (120), Esai Castaneda (132) and Nick Chappell (182).
Emilio Caldera (126), Kyle Richardson (145), Tate Benson (152) and Ty Belnap (285) guided Snake River to eighth place through one day.
Easton Millward (160) is the last wrestler alive in the winner's bracket for Century, which is in ninth.
Pocatello is in 31st. Aberdeen is in 35th.
The 35-team tournament concludes Saturday. Kuna leads the field with 137.5 points.
PADILLA INVITATIONAL
American Falls is in first place after the first day of the Padilla Invitational at Parma High School.
The Beavers scored 107.5 points Friday to lead the 14-team event.
Grayson Williams (98 pounds), Cooper Evans (106), Adrian Angulo (113), Tanner Hansen (132), Isac Avalos (145), Jose Cervantes (152), Alfredo Flores (160), Andrew Adkins (170), Jesus Correa (182) and Wyatt Kearn (220) are all through to Saturday's semifinals.
MAGIC VALLEY CLASSIC
Malad is the top local team after the first day of the Magic Valley Classic at Wendell High School.
The Dragons scored 90.5 points Friday to tie for third at the 24-team event. Tayson Davis (106 pounds), Ruxton Tubbs (132), Austin Nalder (138), JD Atkinson (145), Tucker Palmer (195) and Conner McClain (220) all advanced to Saturday's semifinals.
Bear Lake is in fifth (71 points), Grace eighth (54), Soda Springs 14th (43) and North Gem 17th (34).
ROCKWELL RUMBLE
David Seamons, Preston's lone wrestler at the Rockwell Rumble, is still alive in the consolation bracket after one day of competition.
The 145-pounder lost his opening match, but rebounded with three wins in the consolation bracket, including a pin and two major decisions.
The tournament concludes Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MADISON 46, HIGHLAND 39
Highland kept it close, but couldn't overcome its five-point second quarter in Friday's 46-39 home loss to Madison.
The Rams, leading 7-3 after the first, were outscored 19-5 in the second. Highland then trimmed its 22-12 halftime deficit to 28-22 by the end of the third, but Madison hung on for the win.
Mason Mickelsen scored 12 points for the Rams (3-10, 1-2 5A District 5-6), who host Century on Tuesday.
MINICO 53, CENTURY 45
Century's middle quarters were the difference in Friday's 53-45 home loss to Minico.
The Diamondbacks led 15-13 after the first and outscored the Spartans 14-4 in the fourth, but lost the second and third by a combined tally of 36-16.
"We weren't the tougher team," D-backs coach Ryan Frost said. "They did a good job of getting loose balls, getting 50-50 balls, and we did not get those at all."
Drew Gunter scored 19 points to lead Century (4-8, 3-4 4A District 4-5), which plays Saturday at Mountain Home.
Blackfoot at Thunder Ridge
Blackfoot's game Friday at Thunder Ridge was canceled. No makeup date has been announced.
The Broncos (5-5, 3-1 4A District 6) play Tuesday at Rigby.
KIMBERLY 61, SNAKE RIVER 53
No other information was available.
Snake River (7-6) hosts South Fremont on Wednesday.
NORTH GEM 84, CLARK COUNTY 17
North Gem's offense exploded for 84 points Friday and beat Clark County in Bancroft.
The Cowboys entered nine players into the scoring column, led by Ransom Cooper's 22 points.
"We just came out really hungry. We had a game get canceled mid-week, so we pretty much just beat each other up all week long," North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. "They came out with a lot of fire."
The Cowboys (10-1, 4-0 1A DII District 5-6) host Leadore on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MARSH VALLEY 40, AMERICAN FALLS 36
Marsh Valley had just enough in the tank to overcome a slow first quarter and hold off American Falls, 40-36, at American Falls on Friday.
"It was a well-fought game," Marsh Valley coach Kyle McQuivey said. "American Falls played well, we played well. It was a defensive battle. Both teams worked hard and we got lucky and pulled it out at the end."
Zoie Armstrong scored 12 points for the Eagles, who scored just four points in the first quarter but turned things around from there. Grace Barclay had 10 for American Falls.
"It was close throughout the whole game," American Falls coach Stephen Grigg said. "They did a good job putting pressure on us and we turned the ball over."
Marsh Valley (10-7, 1-0 3A District 5) hosts Sugar-Salem on Tuesday. American Falls (9-9, 0-2) plays at Buhl on Wednesday.
SODA SPRINGS 68, WEST SIDE 31
Soda Springs was hot from the floor and beat West Side 68-31 on Friday in Soda Springs.
The Cardinals shot 51.8% from the field and built a 41-15 lead by halftime.
Sadie Gronning led all scorers with 29 points for Soda Springs (15-2, 5-0 2A District 5), which plays next Friday at Filer. Kajsia Fuller (13) and Kenlee Nance (12) combined for 25 points for West Side (2-14, 2-3 2A District 5), which hosts Bear Lake on Thursday.
ROCKLAND 57, DIETRICH 29
Rockland had plenty of contributors in a 57-29 road win over Dietrich on Friday.
Kiersley Boyer led the Bulldogs with 10 points and 15 rebounds, but eight other girls also scored for Rockland.
"It was a good night," Bulldogs coach Vern Nelson said. "Our kids played excellent defense right from the get-go. We played a lot of girls tonight and everyone did a good job, everyone contributed on the floor."
Rockland (14-2, 3-1 1A DII District 5-6) travels to Leadore on Jan. 24.
SHO-BAN 50, MACKAY 47
Sho-Ban nabbed a late lead and held on for a 50-47 home win Friday over Mackay.
The Chiefs trailed for much of the night before scoring the game's final five points to seal the victory, marking a turnaround for the team after it struggled to close out games earlier in the season.
"We were able to take the learning experiences from those games," Sho-Ban coach Justin Dance said. "They worked super hard, got a lead and held onto it at the end."
Harley Jackson (16 points) and Reesha Pokibro (13) led the Chiefs (11-4, 4-1 1A DII District 5-6), who host Watersprings on Tuesday.
FRIDAY'S BOX SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
MADISON 46, HIGHLAND 39
Madison 3 19 6 18 — 46
Highland 7 5 10 17 — 39
Madison — Downey 6, Jensen 11, Wills 7, M. Williams 6, King 14, J. Williams 2.
Highland — Duffin 5, Durham 5, Driscoll 3, Shreve 2, Mickelsen 12, Bell 8, Washakie 4.
MINICO 53, CENTURY 45
Minico 13 14 22 4 – 53
Century 15 8 8 14 — 45
Minico — Trenkle 5, Ball 6, Carpenter 14, Nava 8, Chandler 10, Boettcher 6.
Century — Williams 8, Holt 6, B. Fleischmann 7, Gunter 19, T. Fleischmann 7.
NORTH GEM 84, CLARK COUNTY 17
Clark County 4 2 7 4 — 17
North Gem 30 21 21 12 — 84
Clark County — Clark 8, Murdoch 5, Raya 4.
North Gem — Cooper 22, Bodily 16, Corta 10, Low 9, Freeman 8, Leavitt 5, Cook 5, Hatch 5, Yost 4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MARSH VALLEY 40, AMERICAN FALLS 36
Marsh Valley 4 13 12 11 — 40
American Falls 7 7 9 13 — 36
Marsh Valley — Vorwaller 3, Christensen 4, M. Smedley 5, Armstrong 12, Lunt 6, Argyle 8, N. Smedley 2.
American Falls — Long 5, Fehringer 7, Bell 5, G. Barclay 10, E. Barclay 9.
SODA SPRINGS 68, WEST SIDE 31
West Side 6 9 8 8 — 31
Soda Springs 25 16 16 11 — 68
West Side — K. Fuller 13, Nance 12, Aston 3, Dean 2, Eldredge 1.
Soda Springs — Gronning 29, Moldenhauer 9, Balls 9, Ballman 7, Smith 6, Thompson 4, Somsen 2, Horsley 2.
SHO-BAN 50, MACKAY 47
Mackay 17 10 9 11 — 47
Sho-Ban 11 13 10 16 — 50
Mackay — Moore 16, Fullmer 7, Seefried 11, M. Moore 11, Winteds 2, Christensen 6.
Sho-Ban — N. Appenay 9, Jackson 16, Nappo 2, Smith-Buckskin 6, Edmo 2, Pokibro 13, Evening 2.
ROCKLAND 57, DIETRICH 29
Rockland 13 16 22 6 — 57
Dietrich 6 6 11 6 — 29
Rockland — Peterson 7, Hansen 2, Wilson 4, Robinson 4, Waite 6, Boyer 10, Swann 8, Permann 8, Farr 8.
Dietrich — Hoskisson 6, Wells 2, Barthelson 2, Christiansen 5, Hurbut 2, Astle 6, Van Tassel 2, Kelly 2.