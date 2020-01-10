GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 60, MOUNTAIN HOME 46
Lexi Bull scored 27 points and Century coasted to a 60-46 road win over Mountain Home on Friday.
The Diamondbacks led 34-18 at halftime.
"Our goal tonight was to win each quarter," Century coach Chris Shuler said. "We played consistent, put some pressure on them, and shot the ball well tonight."
Century (10-3, 7-0 4A District 4-5) hosts Preston on Tuesday.
BONNEVILLE 55, HIGHLAND 42
Highland's big fourth quarter wasn't enough in Friday's 55-42 home loss to Bonneville.
The Rams outscored the Bees 25-19 in the final frame, but were in too big of a hole after trailing 25-11 at halftime and 36-17 after three quarters.
"The girls never quit," Highland coach Gino Mariani said. "Meghan Calley had a great fourth quarter. The Bees are a championship-caliber team, they have no weaknesses."
Calley scored a game-high 22 points for the Rams (7-9, 1-2 5A District 5-6), who host Rigby on Thursday.
MINICO 39, POCATELLO 27
Pocatello didn't build on a strong first quarter Friday in a 39-27 loss at Minico.
The Indians led 11-8 after one quarter.
"We were good in spurts," Pocatello coach Sunny Evans said. "We started the game with really good energy. I would say maybe our mental toughness wasn't where it needed to be at times. We'll keep trying to get better."
Aaliyah Murdoch scored 12 points for Pocatello (2-11, 2-7 4A District 4-5), which hosts Marsh Valley Saturday.
RIGBY 54, BLACKFOOT 49
Rigby overcame Blackfoot's halftime lead and downed the Broncos 54-49 on Friday in Rigby.
Blackfoot led 30-27 at halftime before being held to seven points in the third quarter.
"They shot the ball really well from the outside. We struggled a little bit," Broncos coach Courtnie Smith said. "It's hard to play at Rigby. It's one of the hardest schools to play at."
Tenleigh Smith and Hadley Humpherys scored 14 points apiece for the Broncos (10-5, 4-1 4A District 6), who host Madison on Tuesday.
JEROME 49, PRESTON 42
No other information was available.
Preston (12-3, 6-1 4A District 4-5) plays Saturday at Wood River.
SNAKE RIVER 40, KIMBERLY 31
Snake River got its offense going in the third quarter to pull away for a 40-31 win Friday at Kimberly.
The Panthers led 18-16 at halftime, but outscored Kimberly 14-2 in the third.
"At times we able to score and execute, and other times we didn't as much," Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. "But overall, we had girls that stepped up and made shots. It was a nice win for us."
Sage Stimpson scored 16 points for the Panthers (6-8), who play at American Falls on Wednesday.
AMERICAN FALLS 35, BUHL 30
American Falls manufactured enough points to upend Buhl on Friday, 35-30 in American Falls.
The Beavers faced a defense they hadn't seen yet this season, but still edged the Indians for the win.
"Even though some of our shots weren't falling, we still found some ways to score," A.F. coach Stephen Grigg said. "They were resilient and did the things they needed to do to win tonight."
Mckenzie Long scored 16 points for the Beavers (9-7), who open conference play Wednesday against Snake River at home.
MARSH VALLEY 53, WEST SIDE 29
Marsh Valley came out strong in the second half to pick up a 53-29 home win over West Side on Friday.
Zoie Armstrong and Taylor Argyle each had 11 points for the Eagles, who led 20-18 at halftime.
"The girls came out in the second half and played a lot tougher defense," Marsh Valley coach Kyle McQuivey said. "They started using their speed, getting on fast breaks, and things just looked a lot better the second half."
Marsh Valley (8-7) plays Saturday at Pocatello. Kajsia Fuller scored a game-high 15 points for West Side (1-13, 1-2 2A District 5), which hosts Malad on Wednesday.
BEAR LAKE 56, ABERDEEN 41
Bear Lake had balanced scoring in Friday's 56-41 home win over Aberdeen.
Chelsea Gundersen led the way with 13 points as one of five Bears with eight points or more.
"Bear Lake played very well and deserved to win," Tigers coach Ryan Wahlen said. "We played hard, but we're not about moral victories. We'll all work harder to get better."
Hope Driscoll scored a game-high 15 points for Aberdeen (10-6, 1-2 2A District 5), which plays Wednesday at Soda Springs. Bear Lake (11-5, 3-1 2A District 5) hosts Malad on Friday.
SODA SPRINGS 53, MALAD 12
Soda Springs' defense was ratcheted up in Friday's 53-12 win at Malad.
The Cardinals held the Dragons to two points in the first half, including zero in the second quarter.
Sadie Gronning scored 17 points for Soda Springs (13-2, 3-0 3A District 5), which hosts Aberdeen on Wednesday. Malad (0-13, 0-3 2A District 5) plays Saturday at Ririe.
ROCKLAND 50, NORTH GEM 21
Nine players scored for Rockland in the Bulldogs' 50-21 home win Friday over North Gem.
Charlotte Wilson led the way with 10 points, six assists and six steals.
"It was just a good overall team game for the girls to get in and play," Rockland coach Vern Nelson said. "Our kids did a good job on defense. I thought we executed our offense like we wanted to, especially in the halfcourt."
Harlee Davids scored 11 points to lead North Gem (4-6, 3-3 1A DII District 5-6), which hosts Watersprings on Saturday. Rockland (12-2, 4-1 1A DII District 5-6) hosts Sho-Ban on Saturday.
WRESTLING
POCATELLO 48, MOUNTAIN HOME 30
POCATELLO 72, WOOD RIVER 12
Pocatello swept two home dual matches on Friday, beating Mountain Home 48-30 and Wood River 72-12.
Joshua Hornett, at 195 pounds, won both of his matches with falls for Pocatello.
PRESTON 42, WOOD RIVER 21
MOUNTAIN HOME 30 (6), PRESTON 30 (5)
Preston went 1-1 in dual matches at Pocatello on Friday, beating Wood River 42-21 and tying Mountain Home 30-30.
Mountain Home took the win on a tiebreaker in the latter match with six total wins to Preston's five.
Paul Gregory (at 120 pounds), Brayden Weisbeck (at 126) and Emery Thorson (at 170) all had pins for the Indians.
MADISON WRESTLING INVITATIONAL
Blackfoot is near the top of the leaderboard after one day at the Madison Wrestling Invitational, in second with 100.5 points — two points behind leader Jerome.
The Broncos advanced six wrestlers to Saturday's semifinals, including top-seeded Luke Moore at 106 pounds and Esai Castaneda at 132.
Century is fifth (76 points) and Highland is 10th (28 points) at the 17-team event.
BUHL INVITATIONAL
American Falls is the top local team after Day 1 of the Buhl Invitational, in third place with 70 points.
The Beavers were led by Cooper Evans (106 pounds) and Wyatt Kearn (220), who both earned spots in Saturday's semifinals.
Marsh Valley and Snake River are tied for seventh and Grace is 13th at the 29-team melee that concludes Saturday.
RICHARDSON MEMORIAL
Tayson Davis led Malad at Day 1 of the Richardson Memorial on Friday in Brigham City, Utah.
The 106-pounder received two byes and pinned his quarterfinal opponent in 62 seconds to advance to the semis.
Malad is in 17th place at the 21-team tournament.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST SIDE 71, RICH (UT) 57
West Side overcame some defensive struggles to post a convincing 71-57 win at Rich (Utah) on Friday.
Bryler Shurtliff scored 21 points and Ryan Beckstead and Isaac Frankman added 16 apiece for the Pirates, who led 34-29 at halftime.
"Offensively, we played pretty good," West Side coach Tyler Brown said. "(Rich) came out and hit some big 3s in the first half and kept it a close game. Our defense needs to pick up a little bit."
West Side (8-2) hosts Soda Springs on Thursday.
NORTH FREMONT 52, SODA SPRINGS 26
No other information was available.
Soda Springs (2-8) plays Saturday at Teton.
FRIDAY'S BOX SCORES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BONNEVILLE 55, HIGHLAND 42
Bonneville 12 13 11 19 — 55
Highland 7 4 6 25 — 42
Bonneville — Harker 3, Lott 10, Sorensen 6, Cunningham 13, Hunt 11, Leishman 4, Harrigfeld 2, Pettingill 6.
Highland — Pongah 4, Austin 1, Neilson 2, Vaughan 4, Calley 22, Maughan 2, Thayne 7.
CENTURY 60, MOUNTAIN HOME 46
Century 17 17 13 13 — 60
Mountain Home 9 9 11 15 — 46
Century — Ka. Gardea 2, Merrill 5, Adamson 10, Ky. Gardea 8, Christensen 6, L. Bull 27, T. Bull 2.
Mountain Home — McCluskey 4, Floyd 1, Keener 11, Drake 18, Lausen 6, Harper 6.
MINICO 39, POCATELLO 27
Pocatello 11 3 5 8 — 27
Minico 8 13 12 6 — 39
Pocatello — Johnson 3, Murdoch 12, Ramirez 2, Pearson 2, Wilkes 6, Tinno 2.
Minico — Stimpson 4, Black 12, Perazez 5, McMann 8, Vorwaller 8.
RIGBY 54, BLACKFOOT 49
Blackfoot 14 16 7 12 — 49
Rigby 16 11 11 16 — 54
Blackfoot — Smith 14, Arave 7, Wright 2, Thomas 2, Anderson 10, Humpherys 14.
Rigby — Murdoch 7, Jones 15, Williams 5, Briggs 6, Raymond 2, Donnelly 12, Kennedy 2, Shipper 5.
AMERICAN FALLS 35, BUHL 30
Buhl 7 6 11 6 — 30
American Falls 6 12 8 9 — 35
Buhl — Nebeker 5, Morse 13, T. Turdy 5, Higgins 3, A. Turdy 2, Montgomery 2.
American Falls — Long 16, Fehringer 8, G. Barclay 5, E. Barclay 6.
MARSH VALLEY 53, WEST SIDE 29
West Side 9 9 8 3 — 29
Marsh Valley 8 12 19 14 — 53
West Side — Barzee 5, Lemmon 2, Nance 7, Fuller 15.
Marsh Valley — Vorwaller 7, M. Smedley 5, Armstrong 11, Hadley 4, Argyle 11, Dunn 7, N. Smedley 8.
SNAKE RIVER 40, KIMBERLY 31
Snake River 8 10 14 8 — 40
Kimberly 6 10 2 15 — 31
Snake River — Steadman 6, VanOrden 4, Stimpson 16, Cherry 3, J. Gilbert 11.
Kimberly — Humphreys 7, A. Walker 8, M. Walker 9, Russell 2, Garey 5.
SODA SPRINGS 53, MALAD 12
Soda Springs 18 16 12 7 — 53
Malad 2 0 5 5 — 12
Soda Springs — Gronning 17, Smith 13, Balls 8, Pelayo 5, Kimball 3, Moldenhauer 2, Somsen 2, Naef 2, Billman 1.
Malad — Peterson 3, Dorius 3, Hudnell 3, Green 2, Alder 1.
BEAR LAKE 56, ABERDEEN 41
Aberdeen 9 14 5 13 — 41
Bear Lake 18 13 11 14 — 56
Aberdeen — Driscoll 15, El. Watson 11, Phillips 8, Colungo 4, L. Ortiz 2, Serna 1.
Bear Lake — Gundersen 13, Lloyd 10, Humpherys 9, Parker 9, McDowell 8, Skinner 3, Sharp 2, E. Kelsey 2.
ROCKLAND 50, NORTH GEM 21
North Gem 7 6 5 3 — 21
Rockland 14 10 22 4 — 50
North Gem — Bennett 2, Davids 11, Barfuss 2, Mabey 6.
Rockland — Peterson 2, Hansen 3, Wilson 10, Waite 6, Boyer 1, Swann 4, Lee 4, Permann 18, Farr 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST SIDE 71, RICH (UT) 57
West Side 16 18 24 13 — 71
Rich 12 17 14 14 — 57
West Side — Beckstead 16, Brown 10, Shurtliff 21, Henderson 4, Moser 2, Frankman 16, Ward 2.