GIRLS BASKETBALL
HIGHLAND 49, MINICO 47 (OT)
Highland won an overtime thriller on the road Saturday, 49-47 at Minico.
Kaylee Nielsen made two free throws with eight seconds left in OT to give the Rams the lead for good.
"The kids stepped up and played inspired basketball tonight," Highland coach Gino Mariani said.
Meghan Calley (13) and Mackenna Thayne (10) led the scoring charge for Highland (8-10, 1-3 5A District 5-6), which plays Wednesday at Madison.
SNAKE RIVER 56, SOUTH FREMONT 33
Snake River had a strong first quarter and coasted to a 56-33 win Saturday at South Fremont.
The Panthers led 15-2 after the opening frame and outscored the Cougars in each of the final three quarters.
“It was a really good team effort and the girls played hard,” Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. “It was a good win for us.”
Josee Steadman scored a game-high 15 points for the Panthers (8-8, 1-0 3A District 5), who play Wednesday at Teton.
DECLO 55, MALAD 40
Malad lost ground in the third quarter of Saturday’s 55-40 home loss to Declo.
The Dragons trailed 27-25 at halftime, but were outscored 13-3 in the third.
Riley Dorius poured in 18 points for Malad (0-16, 0-5 2A District 5), which hosts Aberdeen on Thursday.
GRACE 54, VALLEY 36
Breanna Hill scored 18 points and Grace jumped on Valley early for a 54-36 win at Valley on Saturday.
The Grizzlies led 35-16 at halftime.
“We got a great start, we got out in transition,” Grace coach Kyle Christensen said. “They made a little run at us in the third quarter, but we were able to withstand it and come away with the victory.”
Grace (14-3, 5-0 1A DI District 5-6) plays at Cokeville (WY) on Wednesday.
WATERSPRINGS 45, GRACE LUTHERAN 7
No other information was available.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MOUNTAIN HOME 54, CENTURY 49
Century lost a second-half lead in a 54-49 loss at Mountain Home on Saturday.
"We got up on them in the third, then we lost the lead and compounded it with a lot of fouls and mistakes and dumb turnovers," Century coach Ryan Frost said.
Emmett Holt had 16 points for Century.
The Diamondbacks (4-9, 3-4 4A District 4-5) play Tuesday at Highland.
PRESTON 93, BURLEY 72
Preston put on a show Saturday night, waxing Burley 93-72 at home.
Ty Hyde scored 23 points and Scott Dunn added 18 for Preston, which hit 11 3-pointers in the game and scored 55 points over the middle two quarters.
"One of those nights," Preston coach Tyler Jones said. "The first quarter was close, then the last three or four minutes of the half we went on a big run. Good team balance tonight. It was a big conference win for sure."
Preston (13-1, 7-0 4A District 4-5) plays Tuesday at Minico.
MARSH VALLEY 61, SODA SPRINGS 46
Marsh Valley went up early and led throughout to beat Soda Springs 61-46 at home on Saturday.
Stanton Howell (21 points) and Bracken Howell (18) combined for 39 points for the Eagles. Wade Sims led Soda Springs with 12.
“We battled hard,” Soda Springs coach Greg Bergholm said. “We’re a little short right now with injuries and illness. I feel like the kids battled hard for three quarters, but Marsh Valley is a good team and they pulled away from us at the end.”
Soda Springs (2-12, 0-1 2A District 5) hosts Bear Lake on Tuesday. Marsh Valley (6-6) hosts Teton on Wednesday.
WEST SIDE 44, BEAR LAKE 43
West Side's Bryler Shurtliff made a long 3-pointer with under 10 seconds remaining to give West Side a wild 44-43 win over Bear Lake at Bear Lake on Saturday night.
Bear Lake missed 1 of 2 free throws to give Shurtliff, who led both teams with 17 points, a chance to win it.
"We led the whole game," Bear Lake coach Brandon Carlsen lamented. "We led by two with nine seconds left and Shurtliff hit a 3 from about eight feet behind the arc to beat us. We needed to make some foul shots down at the end. We were up as much as 11. West Side fought back to give them a chance at the end."
Briston Schreiber led Bear Lake with 11 points.
West Side (2-0 2A District 5) plays at Aberdeen on Wednesday. Bear Lake (8-6, 0-2 2A District 5) plays at Soda Springs on Wednesday.
MALAD 48, ABERDEEN 39
Malad held off Aberdeen, 48-39, at Aberdeen on Saturday.
The Dragons led 42-25 after three quarters, but Aberdeen stormed back in the fourth.
“They got off to a 10-1 start on us,” Aberdeen coach Joe Ingersoll said. “We cut it to six twice. I would imagine we probably only shot around 30 percent. We had a hard time, at the beginning of the game, taking care of the ball.”
Trever Howe led Malad with 15 points. Clay Ingersoll had 10 for Aberdeen.
The Dragons (2-0 2A District 5) host Declo on Wednesday. Aberdeen (3-10, 0-1 2A District 5) hosts West Side on Wednesday.
GRACE 52, VALLEY 46 (OT)
Grace blew a big, late lead, but regrouped to beat Valley in overtime on Saturday at Valley, 52-46.
Gage Stoddard scored 19 points for the Grizzlies, who led 39-26 heading into the fourth but scored just three points in the period.
“We were up 15, had a chance to walk away with it,” Grace coach Rory Lloyd said. “They came back and hit some big shots, we had some turnovers. The tide kind of turned on us a bit. But it was a good win, good team effort. In overtime, we got things back in our control, made some free throws, made some plays.”
Grace (7-10, 4-0 1A DI District 5-6) hosts Raft River on Wednesday.
NORTH GEM 83, LEADORE 48
James Bodily scored 23 points and North Gem rolled over Leadore, 83-48, at home Saturday.
The Cowboys led 53-18 at halftime.
“We did a really good job of moving the ball, sharing the basketball,” North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. “Everyone played super unselfishly.”
North Gem (11-1, 5-0 1A DII District 5-6) plays at Oakley on Wednesday.
MACKAY 78, SHO-BAN 39
Sho-Ban couldn’t keep pace with Mackay’s firepower Saturday at home, losing 78-39.
Jayvis Friday led the Chiefs with 17 points.
“(Mackay) jumped out quick,” Sho-Ban coach Tim Wilson said. “They’ve got a good, disciplined team. Their fast break was working, and they just outplayed us, that’s all.”
Sho-Ban (3-8, 2-3 1A DII District 5-6) plays Tuesday at Watersprings.
WATERSPRING 51, GRACE LUTHERAN 14
No other information was available.
WRESTLING
PADILLA INVITATIONAL
American Falls won the Padilla Invitational on Saturday, scoring 236 points to beat the field by 33 at Parma High School.
The Beavers went 3-2 in championship bouts, with wins for Cooper Evans (106 pounds), Tanner Hansen (132) and Andrew Adkins (170) winning. Grayson Williams (98) and Alfredo Flores (160) took home second-place finishes.
MAGIC VALLEY CLASSIC
Malad’s third-place team finish led local squads Saturday in the Magic Valley Classic at Wendell High School.
The Dragons placed eight wrestlers in the top six of their weight class, led by runner-up finishes from Tayson Davis (106 pounds) and Ruxton Tubbs (132).
Bear Lake finished fifth, led by a second-place finish from Joe Williams at 220 pounds. Grace was eighth and crowned the area’s only individual champions of the day: Hans Newby at 98 pounds and Bray Skinner at 126.
Soda Springs finished 16th, led by Cameron Bailey’s second-place finish at 138, and North Gem was 18th, paced by Jared Rindlisbaker’s runner-up finish at 98 pounds. New Plymouth won the 24-team event.
ROCKWELL RUMBLE
Preston finished 73rd in the 75-team Rockwell Rumble on Saturday in Farmington, Utah.
Preston’s lone competitor was David Seamons, who went 4-2 at 145 pounds.
SATURDAY’S BOX SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 93, BURLEY 72
Burley 13 13 23 23 — 72
Preston 17 27 28 21 — 93
Burley — C. Hansen 15, Guiles 3, H. Hansen 8, Mort 2, Whiting 34, S. Hansen 4, Ramirez 6.
Preston — Hyde 23, Hobson 9, Dunn 18, Smellie 8, Harris 8, Ward 13, Hammonds 10, Robertson 4.
MARSH VALLEY 61, SODA SPRINGS 46
Marsh Valley 19 13 15 13 — 61
Soda Springs 10 17 12 7 — 46
Marsh Valley — S. Howell 21, Hansen 7, B. Howell 18, Wissenbach 6, K. Howell 5, Roche 2, Bennett 2.
Soda Springs — Young 11, Neilsen 3, McCullough 7, Lau 2, McWilliams 9, Yamauchi 2, Sims 12.
WEST SIDE 44, BEAR LAKE 43
West Side 10 5 15 14 — 44
Bear Lake 9 14 10 10 — 43
West Side — Beckstead 6, Neilson 5, Brown 5, Shurtliff 17, Frankman 9, Ward 2.
Bear Lake — Hillier 1, Teuscher 10, Carlsen 7, Criswell 8, Hammond 6, Schreiber 11.
MALAD 48, ABERDEEN 39
Malad 13 14 15 6 — 48
Aberdeen 7 8 10 14 — 39
Malad — Howe 15, Ward 4, Larsen 9, Tripp 10, Simpson 10.
Aberdeen — Guillen 3, Foster 3, Cerna 2, Rowbury 8, Ingersoll 10, Wynn 4, Petersen 9.
GRACE 52, VALLEY 46 (OT)
Grace 14 16 9 3 10 — 52
Valley 7 8 11 16 4 — 46
Grace — Stoddard 19, Gibbs 11, Judd 4, Lloyd 10, Smith 2, Mansfield 6.
Valley — Campos 17, Johnson 7, Christensen 12, Godfrey 2, G. Christensen 4, Mussman 4.
NORTH GEM 83, LEADORE 48
Leadore 8 10 18 12 — 48
North Gem 21 32 22 8 — 83
Leadore — Foster 27, Beyeler 11, Tomchak 4, Mackay 4, McConnaghy 2.
North Gem — Bodily 23, Corta 11, Freeman 11, Hatch 9, Setser 9, Cooper 9, Yost 4, Leavitt 3, Low 2, Cook 2.
MACKAY 78, SHO-BAN 39
Mackay 28 35 7 8 — 78
Sho-Ban 9 10 11 9 — 39
Mackay — Peterson 15, Mourmen 4, Peterson 2, Whitworth 17, Greene 18, Holt 9, Smith 2, Mercado 3, Gregory 2, Lynch 2, Warner 4.
Sho-Ban — Lama 9, Appenay 2, Chacon 2, Ja. Friday 17, Honena 4, Je. Friday 4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HIGHLAND 49, MINICO 47 (OT)
Highland 10 8 12 10 9 — 49
Minico 8 12 7 13 7
Highland — Pongah 4, Nielsen 4, Vaughan 5, Pokibro 4, Calley 13, Maughan 9, Thayne 10.
Minico — Hawkes 3, Guzman 1, Stimpson 4, Black 6, Koyle 1, Peralez 10, McManus 14, Vorwaller 8.
SNAKE RIVER 56, SOUTH FREMONT 33
Snake River 15 9 13 19
South Fremont 2 7 8 16
Snake River — Steadman 15, Kracl 11, Goff 13, VanOrden 3, Stimpson 7, Cherry 2, Gilbert 5.
South Fremont — Ealer 2, Carpenter 2, Geisler 2, Maupin 2, Thueson 14, Angel 1, Pope 2, Neville 10.
DECLO 55, MALAD 40
Declo 15 12 13 17 — 55
Malad 17 8 3 12 — 40
Declo — Mallory 9, A. Ramsey 3, Spencer 5, S. Ramsey 3, Bott 15, Olsen 15, Kahalioumi 4, Spurgeon 1.
Malad — Jacobsen 12, Peterson 1, Hudnell 6, Dorius 18, Alder 3, Green 1.
GRACE 54, VALLEY 36
Grace 19 16 8 11 — 54
Valley 7 9 13 7 — 36
Grace — Anderson 2, Walker 12, Younger 4, Rigby 2, Windley 4, Clegg 12, Hill 18.
Valley — Delgado 7, Dimond 8, Cohtz 9, Lewis 2, Schilz 3, Stephens 7.