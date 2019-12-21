WRESTLING
VIEWMONT INVITATIONAL
Highland won the Viewmont Invitational in Bountiful, Utah, by four points Saturday, narrowly outpointing Duchesne (Utah).
“It was a great tournament, really fun,” Highland coach Kolby Cordingley said. “The whole team wrestled well. We had a lot of kids place. I was very pleased with the performance and the effort they put in.”
Max Anderton, at 170 pounds, and Logan George, at 220, won individual titles for the Rams at the tournament.
Highland wrestles next at the Rollie Lane Invitational in Nampa on January 3-4.
HIGH COUNTRY CONFERENCE DUALS
Century was the top-performing local team at the High Country Conference Duals at Bonneville High School, finishing 8-1 in the two-day meet that ended Saturday.
Diamondbacks wrestlers Easton Millward and Ryeker Andersen both went undefeated over the two days.
“Those two did especially well. The team wrestled well also,” Century coach Michael Millward said. “We had a down moment. … But as a whole, the team did a very good job.”
Snake River finished 10-2, Blackfoot 7-2 and Pocatello 4-6.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BLACKFOOT 52, STAR VALLEY (WY) 44
Blackfoot, down six at halftime, completed its comeback in the fourth quarter for a 52-44 home win over Star Valley (Wyoming) on Saturday.
"We had a slow first half, some missed opportunities, but (in the) second half, we started to roll a little better and contested a few more of their shots," Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. "We played better defense which led to some runouts. We grabbed the lead with about four minutes left."
Jett Shelley led the Broncos with 23 points and Reece Robinson added 13.
Blackfoot (3-3) hosts Highland on Jan. 3.
POCATELLO 65, BISHOP KELLY 52
Pocatello beat Bishop Kelly 65-52 on Saturday on the final day of the Warhawk Christmas tournament in Nampa.
The Indians rebounded after experiencing some offensive struggles in their first loss of the season Friday against Kuna.
“We executed our offense really well and shared the basketball,” Poky coach Joe Green said. “We played well together.”
Isaac Brown scored 23 points to lead Pocatello (6-1), which hosts Century on Jan. 3.
ABERDEEN 64, ONTARIO (OR) 33
Aberdeen finished the College of Idaho tournament with a 64-33 win over Ontario (Oregon) on Saturday.
The Tigers used their depth, as 11 of their players scored.
“We were in a full-court press the whole game, so it kept us fresh,” Aberdeen coach Joe Ingersoll said.
Jack Behrend scored a game-high 14 points to lead Aberdeen (2-6), which plays Jan. 4 at American Falls.
WEST SIDE 74, EVANSTON (WY) 47
Isaac Frankman scored 23 points to lead West Side in a 74-47 win against Evanston (Wyoming) in the Green River, Wyoming, tournament Saturday.
Frankman was one of four Pirates who reached double figures in points.
“Offensively, I was pleased with things,” West Side coach Tyler Brown said. “Defensively, we have some things to work on.”
The Pirates (3-2) host Marsh Valley on Dec. 28.
BEAR LAKE 50, GREEN RIVER (WY) 36
Bear Lake closed out the Green River, Wyoming, tournament with a win Saturday, beating the hosts 50-36.
Owen Teuscher scored 19 points for the Bears, who led 16-3 after the first quarter but let Green River back into it before extending their lead early in the third quarter.
“(Green River) wasn’t going to go away,” Bear Lake coach Brandon Carlsen said. “We came out and got on them pretty quick. They made some runs, we withstood it.”
Bear Lake (6-2) plays Jan. 3 at North Fremont.
MALAD 50, WEST JEFFERSON 48
Two free throws from Trever Howe with under five seconds to go in the fourth quarter lifted Malad to a nailbiting 50-48 win at West Jefferson on Saturday.
Graysen Tripp scored 18 to lead the Dragons, who trailed 27-26 at halftime in a game that was close throughout.
"It was a nailbiter," Malad coach Tony Gibbs said. "We had a good team effort tonight. It was a battle all night long."
Malad (3-3) travels to Snake River on Dec. 28.
RIVERTON (WY) 41, GRACE 27
LARAMIE (WY) 63, GRACE 43
RAWLINS (WY) 52, GRACE 47
Grace lost three games over the weekend at the Green River, Wyoming, tournament, including two on Saturday, 63-43 to Laramie (Wyoming) and 52-47 to Rawlins (Wyoming).
“We played really hard,” Grace coach Rory Lloyd said. “They’re some really good teams, probably a couple of the best teams in Wyoming’s 4A classification. ... (It was a) great learning experience and great team-building experience for us.”
Gage Stoddard led the Grizzlies with 36 points combined over the three games, including 23 against Rawlins.
Grace (3-5) plays in the Juan Diego Shootout starting Dec. 31 in Salt Lake City.
NORTH GEM 72, CLARK COUNTY 23
North Gem clubbed Clark County 72-23 on Saturday on the road.
The Cowboys led 11-7 entering the second quarter before outscoring their opponent 61-16 the rest of the way.
“We started slow,” Cowboys coach Tracey Corta said. “We eventually played good, solid defense. We got out and ran our fast break in the second half and that was really the key.”
North Gem’s Bret Freeman scored a game-high 20 points, while Logan Corta tallied 17 and James Bodily 16.
North Gem (6-0, 1-0 1A DII District 5-6) plays Dec. 28 at Watersprings.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
THUNDER RIDGE 55, HIGHLAND 32
Highland fell to a tough Thunder Ridge team on the road Saturday, 55-32.
Meghan Calley led the Rams with 12 points.
Highland (6-7) hosts Sky View on Jan. 3.
MARSH VALLEY 56, POCATELLO 29
Marsh Valley jumped on Pocatello early Saturday at Marsh Valley to notch a win over the Indians, 56-29.
Marcie Dunn scored 15 points and Zoie Armstrong added 14 for the Eagles, who led 16-1 after the first quarter.
“The girls just came out and played hard, played four quarters pretty good,” Marsh Valley coach Kyle McQuivey said. “They looked real good tonight.”
The Eagles (5-6) play at Preston on Jan. 4. Pocatello (2-8) hosts Burley on Jan. 4.
AMERICAN FALLS 44, ROCKLAND 29
American Falls beat Rockland at American Falls on Saturday, 44-29.
"We just played really good team basketball tonight," American Falls coach Stephen Grigg said. "Our defense played well after the first quarter and we played well as a team. Shared the ball and hit our shots."
American Falls (5-5) plays West Jefferson at Aberdeen on Dec. 27. Rockland (10-2) hosts West Side on Jan. 4
TETON 64, SNAKE RIVER 51
Letdowns in a few areas doomed Snake River to a 64-51 home loss to Teton Saturday.
“Teton had quite a few 3-pointers,” Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. “That really kept them in the game. They outrebounded us a good part of the game and that hurt us on second-chance points.”
Adia Goff scored 16 points and Josee Steadman added 15 for the Panthers (4-7), who host Filer on Jan. 4.
CHEYENNE SOUTH (WY) 39, GRACE 37
GRACE 45, JACKSON (WY) 35
Grace went 1-1 in the final day of the Green River, Wyoming, tournament Saturday, losing 39-37 to Cheyenne South (Wyoming) and beating Jackson (Wyoming) 45-35.
“It was a good day, good competition over here,” Grizzlies coach Kyle Christensen said. “Playing two games in one day is tough, but the girls dug deep.”
Breanna Hill and Maniah Clegg scored 26 points apiece Saturday to lead Grace (10-2, 3-0 1A DI District 5-6), which plays Jan. 3 at Raft River.
SATURDAY’S BOX SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
BLACKFOOT 52, STAR VALLEY (WY) 44
Star Valley 12 14 11 7 — 44
Blackfoot 10 10 16 16 — 52
Star Valley — Merrill 7, J. Erickson 8, H. Erickson 21, Nelson 3, Cazier 3, Merritt 2.
Blackfoot — Robinson 13, Shelley 23, Wistisen 6, Layton 7, Arroyo 3.
POCATELLO 65, BISHOP KELLY 52
Pocatello 19 21 9 17 – 65
Bishop Kelly – 17 10 15 10 – 52
Pocatello – Hales 16, Ney 6, Brown 23, Downs 3, Bruner 3, Hale 14
Bishop Kelly – McGarvin 7, Hunter 12, Dilon 11, Croteau 5, Wotter 13, Johnson 2, Grubb 2.
ABERDEEN 64, ONTARIO (OR) 33
Ontario 2 11 17 3 – 33
Aberdeen 16 16 16 16 – 64
Ontario – Hartley 11, Teranmura 6, Reyna 9, Ulloa 4, Marin 3.
Aberdeen – Ramos 4, Foster 2, Barrera 2, Wright 1, Rowbury 6, Lamos 6, Ingersoll 7, Schritter 3, Wynn 12, Petersen 7, Behrend 14.
BEAR LAKE 50, GREEN RIVER (WY) 36
Bear Lake 16 9 17 6 — 50
Green River 3 15 12 8 — 36
Bear Lake — Carlsen 7, Alleman 6, Teuscher 19, Criswell 5, Hammond 8, Schreiber 2.
WEST SIDE 74, EVANSTON (WY) 47
Evanston 18 12 10 7 – 47
West Side 17 17 21 19 – 74
Evanston – Pariman 5, Baxter 4, Thomas 12, Crafts 13, Ellingford 13.
West Side – Beckstead 13, Nielsen 10, Brown 12, Shurtliff 5, Moser 5, Headworth 2, Frankman 23, Ward 2.
MALAD 50, WEST JEFFERSON 48
Malad 18 8 11 13 — 50
West Jefferson 13 14 11 10 — 48
Malad — Howe 8, Ward 11, Larsen 4, Tripp 18, Simpson 9.
West Jefferson — Garcia 12, Morton 3, B. Larsen 5, L. Larsen 11, Sawyer 7, Gabrish 2, B. Morten 3, Callaway 5.
RIVERTON (WY) 41, GRACE 27 (FRIDAY)
Grace 2 7 11 7 — 27
Riverton 7 12 8 14 — 41
Grace — Stoddard 4, I. Gibbs 4, Judd 4, Lloyd 8, Smith 3, Mansfield 2, G. Gibbs 2.
LARAMIE (WY) 63, GRACE 43
Laramie 15 22 16 10 — 63
Grace 12 10 13 8 — 43
Grace — Stoddard 9, I. Gibbs 4, Judd 7, Lloyd 8, Andersen 5, Smith 6, Mansfield 4.
RAWLINS (WY) 52, GRACE 47
Rawlins 17 12 13 10 — 52
Grace 12 15 7 13 — 47
Grace — Stoddard 23, I. Gibbs 7, Judd 5, Lloyd 1, Andersen 2, Mansfield 9.
NORTH GEM 72, CLARK COUNTY 23
North Gem 11 21 27 13 – 72
Clark County 7 5 11 0 – 23
North Gem – Freeman 20, Corta 17, Bodily 16, Cooper 6, Setser 5, Hatch 3, Leavitt 3, Low 2.
Clark County – Murdoch 16, Clark 2, Juan Parez 2, Reye 2, Jonathan Parez 1.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
THUNDER RIDGE 55, HIGHLAND 32
Highland 12 0 6 14 — 32
Thunder Ridge 18 9 15 13 — 55
Highland — Neilson 6, Vaughan 2, Tracy 2, Calley 12, Maughan 6, Thayne 2, Farmer 2.
MARSH VALLEY 56, POCATELLO 29
Pocatello 1 8 8 12 — 29
Marsh Valley 16 11 23 6 — 56
Pocatello — Keller 3, Johnson 2, Ramirez 2, Rowe 3, Pearson 3, Wilkes 9, Cates 2, Tinno 5.
Marsh Valley — Vorwaller 8, Smedley 4, Armstrong 14, Lunt 9, Hadley 4, Argyle 2, Dunn 15.
AMERICAN FALLS 44, ROCKLAND 29
Rockland 13 3 5 8 — 29
American Falls 9 9 13 13 — 44
Rockland — Peterson 5, Wilson 3, Robinson 2, Waite 6, Permann 13.
American Falls — Bell 2, Long 15, G. Barclay 7, E. Barclay 13, Fehringer 7.
TETON 64, SNAKE RIVER 51
Teton 17 17 15 15 — 64
Snake River 10 14 15 12 — 51
Teton — K. Brown 21, Larson 5, Kunz 16, T. Strait 2, C. Strait 9, Thomas 8, A. Brown 2.
Snake River — Kracl 3, Goff 16, Steadman 15, VanOrden 2, Stimpson 7, A. Gilbert 2, J. Gilbert 6.
CHEYENNE SOUTH (WY) 39, GRACE 37
Cheyenne 8 18 2 11 – 39
Grace 12 1 16 8 – 37
Cheyenne – Martinez 8, Rickets 5, Brown 3, Tuver 8, Bantassel 11, Harlen 2, Dimas 2.
Grace – Walker 5, Younger 1, Hill 18, Windley 3, Clegg 10.
GRACE 45, JACKSON (WY) 35
Jackson 11 2 11 11 – 35
Grace 7 10 14 14 – 45
Jackson – Tucker 5, Harleman 16, William 10, Feuz 2, Corta 2.
Grace – Walker 7, Younger 2, Strapman 4, Hill 8, Rigby 4, Windley 4, Clegg 16.