WRESTLING
HIGHLAND 69, TWIN FALLS 17
HIGHLAND 46, MINICO 31
Highland swept Wednesday’s road dual, beating Twin Falls 69-17 and downing Minico 46-31.
Kayl Corrigan (138 pounds), Kael Cordingley (152), Bristin Corrigan (160), Logan George (220) and Ian Allen (285) all won twice via pin for the Rams.
BLACKFOOT 50, SHELLEY 24
Blackfoot beat Shelley 50-24 in Wednesday’s High Country Conference battle in Shelley.
Camron Gifford (126 pounds), Ryan German (132), Jacob Averett (195) and Maverik Malm (220) all won via fall for the Broncos.
SNAKE RIVER 55, NORTH FREMONT 30
MALAD 59, NORTH FREMONT 21
Malad and Snake River combined to win 14 matches via forfeit Wednesday and each beat North Fremont.
Malad’s Tayson Davis (106 pounds) had the fastest pin of the day in 42 seconds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 41, BURLEY 34
Century overcame a slow start to beat Burley on Wednesday, 41-34 in Pocatello.
The Diamondbacks were held to three points in the first quarter and trailed 20-10 at halftime, but improved defensively in the second half and hit key free throws down the stretch.
“We came out horrible in the first half. We were just slow to everything,” D-backs coach Chris Shuler said. “Our defensive intensity picked up in the second half and we started attacking the hoop.”
Abby Christensen scored 10 points to lead Century (9-3, 6-0 4A District 4-5), which plays Friday at Mountain Home.
BLACKFOOT 47, THUNDER RIDGE 38
Blackfoot snapped its three-game losing streak with a 47-38 win Wednesday at Thunder Ridge.
Isabelle Arave led the Broncos with a game-high 17 points on five 3-pointers, four of which came in the second half, to help Blackfoot pull away after holding a slim 23-22 lead at halftime.
Blackfoot (10-4, 4-1 4A District 6) plays Friday at Rigby.
MARSH VALLEY 32, SOUTH FREMONT 31
Marsh Valley’s defense was key in the Eagles’ 32-31 home win Wednesday over South Fremont.
The hosts led 5-4 after the opening quarter and led by the same margin after each of the final three frames.
“Our girls didn’t give up. They played tough defense the whole game,” Eagles coach Kyle McQuivey said. “They were in their shorts, they were giving them headaches, making them frustrated.”
Zoie Armstrong’s 11 points paced Marsh Valley (7-7), which hosts West Side on Friday.
SUGAR-SALEM 51, SNAKE RIVER 35
Snake River’s offense was out of sorts in Wednesday’s 51-35 road loss to Sugar-Salem.
“We missed a lot of shots that we’ve made in the past and we struggled a lot with turnovers,” Panthers coach Jeff Steadman said. “Against these quality teams, it makes it difficult to twin if we don’t have a good game.”
Josee Steadman’s 12 points paced Snake River (5-8), which plays Friday at Kimberly.
DECLO 46, AMERICAN FALLS 45
Declo made the game-winning free throw after American Falls fouled at the buzzer, downing the Beavers in a heartbreaker Wednesday, 46-45 in American Falls.
A.F. led by five points with about 90 seconds to play, but committed a series of turnovers that let Declo come back.
The Beavers outscored the Hornets 20-11 in the third quarter to tie the game after trailing 27-18 at halftime. Mckenzie Long scored 24 points for A.F. (8-7), which hosts Buhl on Friday.
SODA SPRINGS 52, BEAR LAKE 18
Soda Springs pulled away in the second half of Wednesday’s 52-18 home win over Bear Lake.
The Cardinals led 16-10 at halftime before outscoring the Bears 36-8 the rest of the way. Bear Lake was 0 for 16 on 3-pointers and snapped its six-game winning streak.
Jorianne Balls scored a game-high 19 points to lead Soda (12-2, 2-0 2A District 5), which plays Friday at Malad. Hailey Humpherys had seven for Bear Lake (10-5, 2-1 2A District 5), which hosts Aberdeen on Friday.
WEST SIDE 58, ABERDEEN 53
Aberdeen lost one of its best players to an injury early and couldn’t recover, falling 58-53 to West Side on Wednesday in Aberdeen.
The Tigers’ Yasmin Ortiz suffered what looks to be a serious knee injury, according to coach Ryan Wahlen, less than a minute into the game.
“West Side played hard all night and deserved to win,” Wahlen said. “I did a poor job of coaching the kids and preparing them.”
Kajsia Fuller led West Side with 24 points in the win, West Side’s first of the season. The Pirates (1-12, 1-2 2A District 5) host Marsh Valley on Friday. Ellie Watson scored 16 points for Aberdeen (10-5, 1-1 2A District 5), which plays Friday at Bear Lake.
WEDNESDAY’S BOX SCORES
Burley 11 9 7 7 — 34
Century 3 7 10 21 — 41
Burley — Whiting 18, Hege 2, Pope 9, Baker 4, Hodge 1.
Century — Gardea 6, Merrill 8, Adamson 8, Christensen 10, L. Bull 9.
BLACKFOOT 47, THUNDER RIDGE 38
Blackfoot 6 17 16 8 — 47
Thunder Ridge 10 12 9 7 — 38
Blackfoot — Smith 7, Arave 17, Wright 4, Dalley 2, Thomas 2, Andersen 5, Humpherys 10.
Thunder Ridge — John 6, Clark 8, Davenport 18, Caldwell 2, Turnage 2, Smith 2.
MARSH VALLEY 32, SOUTH FREMONT 31
South Fremont 4 10 11 6 — 31
Marsh Valley 5 10 11 6 — 32
South Fremont — Baler 2, Geisler 4, Theuson 5, Tucker 2, Angell 3, Pope 2, Neville 13.
Marsh Valley — Vorwaller 2, Christensen 1, M. Smedley 3, Armstrong 11, Argyle 8, Dunn 3, N. Smedley 2, Sutton 2.
SUGAR-SALEM 51, SNAKE RIVER 35
Snake River 7 11 9 15 — 35
Sugar-Salem 15 8 12 16 — 51
Snake River — Kracl 4, Goff 9, Steadman 12, VanOrden 4, Stimpson 2, Cherry 2, Gilbert 2.
Sugar-Salem — Price 2, Harris 2, Me. Fillmore 2, Luke 7, Bennion 7, Bingham 2, Nead 4, Pannell 2, Mar. Fillmore 20, Mac. Fillmore 4.
DECLO 46, AMERICAN FALLS 45
Declo 17 10 11 8 — 46
American Falls 6 12 20 7 — 45
Declo — Mallory 8, A. Ramsey 2, Spencer 3, S. Ramsey 16, Bott 4, Wilson 5, Kahalioumi 8.
American Falls — Long 24, Fehringer 5, Bell 2, G. Barclay 3, E. Barclay 11.
SODA SPRINGS 52, BEAR LAKE 18
Bear Lake 3 7 4 4 — 18
Soda Springs 9 7 14 22 — 52
Bear Lake — Humpherys 7, Lloyd 4, Henrick 3, Parker 2, Kelsey 2.
Soda Springs — Balls 19, Gronning 10, Smith 8, Naef 6, Thompson 4, Horsley 3, Moldenhauer 2.
WEST SIDE 58, ABERDEEN 53
West Side 15 14 14 15 — 58
Aberdeen 14 15 6 18 — 53
West Side — Fuller 24, Phillips 13, Barzee 13, Lemmon 7, Nance 7.
Aberdeen — El. Watson 16, Driscoll 11, Phillips 8, Hernandez 8, Colungo 5, Serna 4, Peck 1.