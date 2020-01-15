WRESTLING
HIGHLAND 70, POCATELLO 6
Highland controlled Pocatello in Wednesday’s crosstown rivalry match at Pocatello, 70-6.
The Rams won eight bouts via pin, including Kael Cordingley (145 pounds), Bristin Corrigan (160) and Ian Allen (285) in under a minute. Joshua Hornett earned Pocatello’s lone points with a pin at 195.
HIGHLAND 77, RIGBY 6
Highland won seven bouts via forfeit en route to a 77-6 victory Wednesday over Rigby at Pocatello.
Emilio Velasquez won at 132 pounds in 18 seconds, while Calvin Hewett grinded out a pin in 5:32 at 106 pounds.
POCATELLO 54, RIGBY 30
Pocatello and Rigby mostly traded forfeits, but the Indians did enough to beat the visiting Trojans 54-30 on Wednesday.
Jordan Peck (106 pounds) and Joshua Hornett (195) won via pin for Poky.
CENTURY 41, JEROME 26
CENTURY 64, BURLEY 6
Century battled conference foes Jerome and Burley to a pair of wins at home Wednesday.
Canyon Mansfield earned two pins at 138 pounds, including a 5:35 marathon versus Jerome, to help the Diamondbacks edge the Tigers.
SNAKE RIVER 46, AMERICAN FALLS 39
Snake River bested American Falls in a back-and-forth dual Wednesday.
The Panthers earned six win via pin, plus two technical falls, to edge their conference rivals.
BEAR LAKE QUAD
Grace was the top team at Wednesday’s Bear Lake Quad, going 2-0 with wins over Aberdeen (48-15) and Bear Lake (57-19).
Bray Skinner (126 pounds), Kade Anderson (138), Uriel Perez (145) and Max Clements (285) all beat two opponents to lead the Grizzlies.
Bear Lake and West Side both went 1-1, while Aberdeen was 0-2 at the quad.
SODA SPRINGS 60, NORTH GEM 15
SODA SPRINGS 54, MARSH VALLEY 36
MALAD 69, MARSH VALLEY 18
Soda Springs went 2-0 on Wednesday, handling Marsh Valley and beating North Gem thanks to 10 forfeits. Marsh Valley also fell 69-18 to Malad.
Soda Springs earned seven wins via fall against Marsh Valley, including every weight class from 113-138.
BOYS BASKETBALL
POCATELLO 67, JEROME 58
Pocatello won a high-scoring affair, beating Jerome 67-58 on Wednesday on the road.
“They shoot a lot of 3s and the game was up and down,” said Indians coach Joe Green, who added that outscoring the Tigers 21-13 in the second quarter and fortifying their defense in the fourth quarter were critical.
Kaden Hales scored a game-high 21 points to lead Pocatello (10-2, 8-1 4A District 4-5), which plays Friday at Preston.
RIGBY 61, HIGHLAND 36
Highland was outscored in every quarter in a 61-36 loss at Rigby on Wednesday
The most lopsided quarter was the third, when the Rams were outscored 15-5.
Mason Mickelsen scored a team-high 12 points for Highland (3-9, 1-1 5A District 5-6), which hosts Madison on Friday.
BONNEVILLE 56, BLACKFOOT 49
Blackfoot suffered its first conference loss, falling 56-49 against Bonneville on Wednesday at home.
The Broncos were down eight at the half and could only cut one point off their deficit in a tight second half.
“We were playing uphill all night and never could get it tied,” Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. “(Bonneville) made free throws down the stretch.”
Reece Robinson scored 14 points to lead the Broncos (5-5, 3-1 4A District 6), who play Friday at Thunder Ridge.
GRACE 59, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 49
Grace overcame a slow start to beat Taylor’s Crossing 59-49 on Wednesday in Grace.
“It’s finals week. We didn’t play to the best of our ability tonight,” Grizzlies coach Rory Lloyd said. “But it was a good win.”
Gage Stoddard led the way with 17 points for Grace (6-10, 4-0 1A DI District 5-6), which plays Saturday at Valley.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SNAKE RIVER 41, AMERICAN FALLS 28
Snake River held off American Falls in a 41-28 road win Wednesday after outscoring the Beavers 16-3 in the second quarter.
“Snake River’s a good team and we have to play all four quarters and they just took advantage of a few things and we have to rebound the ball,” Beavers coach Stephen Grigg said.
Mckenzie Long compiled 14 points to lead American Falls (9-8, 0-1 3A District 5), which plays Friday at Marsh Valley. Josee Steadman had 17 points for Snake River (7-8, 1-0 3A District 5), which plays Saturday at South Fremont.
SODA SPRINGS 75, ABERDEEN 22
Sadie Gronning scored 29 points to lead Soda Springs in a 75-22 home win over Aberdeen on Wednesday.
Gronning was 7 of 10 from 3-point distance and tallied five assists and five steals.
Soda Springs (14-2, 4-0 2A District 5) hosts West Side on Friday. Aberdeen (10-7, 1-3 2A District 5) plays Jan. 23 at Malad.
WEST SIDE 61, MALAD 39
West Side’s balanced scoring pushed it past Malad, 61-39 on Wednesday in Dayton.
Kenlee Nance led 10 Pirates scorers with 13 points.
“It was just nice to see that balanced scoring from basically everybody who got time,” West Side coach Bob Sorensen said. “Sometimes, we’re a little one-sided and that’s too easy to defend.”
Jenna Peterson scored 13 points to lead Malad (0-14, 0-4 2A District 5), which plays Friday at Bear Lake. West Side (2-13, 2-2 2A District 5) plays Friday at Soda Springs.
Grace at Taylor’s Crossing
Grace’s game at Taylor’s Crossing was canceled.
The Grizzlies (12-3, 4-0 1A DI District 5-6) host Butte County on Thursday.
WEDNESDAY’S BOX SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
RIGBY 61, HIGHLAND 36
Highland 10 7 5 14 – 36
Rigby 15 13 15 17 – 61
Highland – Rudd 3, Durham 5, Carter 3, Driscoll 1, Shreve 4, Mickelsen 12, Bell 2, Washakie 6.
Rigby – Larsen 2, DaBell 8, Miller 1, Barrett 18, Fredricksen 8, Thompson 4, Fox 6, Togiai 14.
POCATELLO 67, JEROME 58
Pocatello 12 21 16 18 – 67
Jerome 15 13 17 13 – 58
Pocatello – Hales 21, Brown 15, Downs 19, Bailey 3, Hale 9.
Jerome – Ortiz 9, Watt 1, Ellison 11, Cook 11, Lloya 16, Whitby 2, Capps 8.
BONNEVILLE 56, BLACKFOOT 49
Bonneville 10 17 14 15 – 56
Blackfoot 8 11 15 15 – 49
Bonneville – Johnson 16, Stoddard 10, Gummow 20, McDonald 6, Hurley 4.
Blackfoot – Robinson 14, Shelley 4, Wright 7, Grimmett 2, Thomas 5, Dalley 2, Wistisen 7, Layton 8.
GRACE 59, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 49
Taylor’s Crossing 8 12 6 23 — 49
Grace 10 20 13 16 — 59
Taylor’s Crossing — Hammond 4, Holz 2, Chamberlain 22, Heath 3, Shannon 18.
Grace — Stoddard 17, I. Gibbs 6, Judd 2, Lloyd 9, Anderson 5, Mansfield 11, G. Gibbs 6, Taggert 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SNAKE RIVER 41, AMERICAN FALLS 28
Snake River 7 16 9 9 – 41
American Falls 6 3 9 10 – 28
Snake River – Kracl 7, Goff 9, Steadman 17, Van Orden 2, Stimpson 2, Cherry 2, Gilbert 2.
American Falls – Long 14, Fehringer 1, Bell 4, E. Barclay 9.
SODA SPRINGS 75, ABERDEEN 22
Aberdeen 1 12 5 4 – 22
Soda Springs 20 28 14 13 – 75
Aberdeen – Driscoll 8, Watson 6, Serna 4, Hernandez 4.
Soda Springs – Gronning 29, Balls 13, Smith 10, Horsley 6, Moldenhauer, Thompson 3, Kimball 3, Billman 2, Pelayo 2, Naef 2.
WEST SIDE 61, MALAD 39
Malad 2 11 8 18 — 39
West Side 7 13 18 23 — 61
Malad — Jacobson 3, Gross 1, Peterson 13, Hudnell 4, Dorius 10, Alder 5, Green 3.
West Side — Barzee 8, Keller 2, Dean 6, Love 3, Robinson 3, Phillips 11, Telford 1, Lemmon 4, Nance 13, K. Fuller 10.