WRESTLING
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
Highland cruised to a 5A District 5-6 championship Wednesday, scoring 412.5 points and crowning 10 individual champions in the district tournament at Thunder Ridge High School.
Calvin Hewett (106 pounds), Devin Dobson (113), Rustan Cordingley (126), Emilio Velasquez (132), Kael Cordingley (145), Bristin Corrigan (160), Max Anderton (170), Andrew Morrison (195), Logan George (220) and Ian Allen (285) won individual district titles for the Rams.
Thunder Ridge finished second in the team standings with 303.5 points.
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
Five individual champs led Blackfoot to a second-place finish at Wednesday’s 4A District 6 tournament at Idaho Falls High School.
Taye Trautner (120 pounds), Esai Castaneda (132), Austin Despain (138), Michael Edwards (170) and Nick Chappell (182) won individual titles for the Broncos, who scored 327.5 points. Bonneville won the team title with 401 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GRACE 61, BUTTE COUNTY 47
Grace won the 1A DI District 5-6 championship Wednesday, beating Butte County 61-47 at Blackfoot High School.
The Grizzlies outscored the Pirates 33-17 over the middle two quarters to create separation.
“Great defensive effort by everybody,” Grace coach Rory Lloyd said. “It was a good championship win for us.”
Gage Stoddard scored 29 points to lead Grace (14-10), which opens the state tournament March 5 against the District 3 runner-up at Vallivue High School. The Grizzlies outscored opponents 208-133 in three district tournament games.
“We look forward to making some noise at the state tournament and bringing home a state championship,” Lloyd said. “That’s our goal.”
GRACE LUTHERAN 44, CLARK COUNTY 26
Grace Lutheran picked up its first-ever district tournament win Wednesday, beating Clark County 44-26 in a loser-out game of the 1A DII District 5-6 tournament at Hillcrest High School.
Gavin Spencer scored 21 points to lead the Royals, who outscored Clark County 17-6 in the second quarter to take a 28-16 lead into halftime.
“We’re excited to get our program’s first-ever district tournament win,” Grace Lutheran coach Jeremy Hess said.
The Royals (5-12) play Feb. 25 against either North Gem or Watersprings.
SHO-BAN 82, LEADORE 66
Sho-Ban kept its season alive Wednesday, beating Leadore 82-66 in a loser-out game of the 1A DII District 5-6 tournament at Hillcrest High School.
TJ Llama led four Chiefs players in double figures with 24 points.
“There wasn’t much defense going on, but we got off to a fast start, which is good,” Sho-Ban coach Tim Wilson said. “In the fourth quarter, we were in the double bonus and they kept us on the foul line.”
Sho-Ban (8-10) plays Feb. 25 against either Mackay or Rockland.
WEDNESDAY’S BOX SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
GRACE 61, BUTTE COUNTY 47
Butte County 12 4 13 18 — 47
Grace 16 12 21 12 — 61
Butte County — Cummins 12, Gammett 3, Lambson 9, McAfee 6, Hanson 14, Cummins 3.
Grace — Stoddard 29, I. Gibbs 9, Judd 2, Lloyd 7, Anderson 3, Mansfield 11.
GRACE LUTHERAN 44, CLARK COUNTY 26
Grace Lutheran 11 17 3 13 — 44
Clark County 10 6 6 4 — 26
Grace Lutheran — Besel 9, Jimenez 11, Spencer 21, Thiros 1, Moore 2.
Clark County — Acosta 7, Murdock 11, Clark 2, Raya 3, Smith 3.
SHO-BAN 82, LEADORE 66
Leadore 14 16 19 17 — 66
Sho-Ban 21 15 19 27 — 82
Leadore — Chack 15, McConnaghy 2, Hubert 4, Foster 17, Beyler 22, Mackay 6.
Sho-Ban — Llama 24, Pebeashy 13, Appenay 8, Buckskin 11, Friday 14, Ramos-Yazzie 7, Chacon 5.