GOLF
BURLEY OPEN
Highland's Dawson Moon tied for the low round Friday in the Burley Open at River's Edge Golf Club at Burley.
Moon carded a 71, tying with Twin Falls' Braden Anderson for the best score of the day. Century's Trey Fullmer was fourth with a 74.
Preston had the best score among local teams, finishing second with a 350. Garrett Kelley led the Indians with a 78 to tie for fifth place. Twin Falls won the boys tournament with a 314.
On the girls side, Sofia Lippiello's 92 led Century to a second-place finish (414). Pocatello tied for third with a 416, led by Natalie Beck's 100. Twin Falls won the girls tournament led by Kaylee Jones' first-place 78.
BASEBALL
AMERICAN FALLS 19, WEST JEFFERSON 8 (5)
American Falls defeated West Jefferson 19-8 in five innings Friday at home.
The Beavers jumped ahead 8-3 by the end of the second inning and outscored their opponent 11-5 in the final two frames.
American Falls (1-0) hosts Soda Springs on Saturday.
DECLO 16, ROCKLAND 2 (5)
DECLO 7, ROCKLAND 6 (4)
Rockland lost a season-opening doubleheader at Declo on Friday, losing 16-2 and 7-6, the latter in a nightcap that was cut to four innings by darkness.
"Baseball's kind of a weird game where you have one inning and you can't come back from it, but you learn most from it," Rockland coach Craig Cook said. "You take away one inning from the first game and we're still right in it. I thought for the first games, for what we've been able to do, preparation-wise, we came out, we had fun."
After going down 5-2 in the second game, the Bulldogs rallied back to tie things at 6-6 going into the bottom of the fourth. But Declo scored a run in the bottom half to walk off the shortened game.
Rockland (0-2) plays at Declo on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
BLACKFOOT 16, CANYON RIDGE 8 (6)
Blackfoot's offense exploded late to help the Broncos beat Canyon Ridge, 16-8, on the road Friday.
The game was tied 6-6 after four innings, but Blackfoot put up two runs in the fifth to break the tie and eight in the sixth to pull away.
Kyah Henderson, Malia Taufui, Tylar Daley, Demry Wixom and Madi Duke all had two hits for the Broncos, and Taliiyah Martinez drove in three.
Blackfoot (1-0) hosts Thunder Ridge on Saturday.
Highland at St. George, Utah, tournament
Highland's trip to the St. George, Utah, tournament was for naught, as the tournament was cancelled due to rain.
The Rams host Idaho Falls at Capell Park on Wednesday.
Bear Lake at Hurricane, Utah, tournament
Bear Lake's scheduled game at Hurricane's tournament was rained out Friday.
The Bears are scheduled to play Hurricane on Saturday at 11 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
KIMBERLY SPRING OPENER
Bear Lake had the best day among local teams at Thursday's Kimberly Spring Opener. The Bears' girls finished second and the boys finished fourth at the 18-team meet.
Ryan Turner (110-meter hurdles), Elise Kelsey (800), Josi Kelsey (1,600), Elli Kelsey (3,200), Chelsea Gundersen (shot put) and two relay teams (girls 4x400, girls sprint medley) all won events for Bear Lake. Josi Kelsey, Elli Kelsey and Elise Kelsey were the top three finishers in the 1,600.
The lone other local winner was Soda Springs' Kelson Smith (1,600). The Cardinals had the next-best team scores, with the boys finishing seventh and the girls eighth.
TENNIS
HIGHLAND 6, HILLCREST 0 (BOYS)
HIGHLAND 6, HILLCREST 0 (GIRLS)
The Highland tennis teams swept Hillcrest on the road Friday, the boys and girls teams each earning 6-0 wins.
Jaxson Nield earned a 6-2, 6-0 victory at No. 1 boys singles. Cassie Stoddard cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 girls singles. The tightest match of the day came at No. 1 mixed doubles, where Gillian Hansen and Jason Wright edged their opponents 6-3, 6-4.
The Highland boys (2-0) and girls (1-1) host Pocatello on Wednesday.
FRIDAY'S BOX SCORES
GOLF
BURLEY OPEN
Boys team standings
1. Twin Falls 314, 2. Preston 350, t3. Highland 365, t3. Jerome 365
Boys individual medalists
t1. Moon, Highland, 71; t1. Anderson, Twin Falls, 71; 3. Lekkerkerk, Twin Falls, 72; 4. Fullmer, Century, 74; t5. Hansen, Mtn. Home, 78, t5. Kelley, Preston, 78
Girls team standings
1. Twin Falls 367, 2. Century 414, t3. Minico 416, t3. Pocatello 416
Girls individual medalists
1. Jones, Twin Falls, 78; 2. Young, Minico, 88; 3. Stotts, Twin Falls, 90; t4. Fuchs, Twin Falls, 91; t4. Shockey, Minico, 91.
BASEBALL
AMERICAN FALLS 19, WEST JEFFERSON 8 (5)
West Jefferson 120 41x x – 8 8 2
American Falls 440 65x x – 19 14 0
DECLO 16, ROCKLAND 2 (5)
Rockland 000 11 — 2 5 10
Declo 308 5x — 16 11 0
Rockland — LP: Porath. 2B: Porath.
Declo — WP: Palmer. 2B: D. Powell, Zaharis 2, G. Powell.
DECLO 7, ROCKLAND 6 (4)
Rockland 202 2 — 6 5 1
Declo 501 1 — 7 6 3
Rockland — LP: Parish. 2B: Kress. 3B: Parish.
Declo — WP: Dalton. 2B: Ramsey 2, Murdock.
SOFTBALL
BLACKFOOT 16, CANYON RIDGE 8 (6)
Blackfoot 213 028 — 16 13 6
Canyon Ridge 211 202 — 8 5 5
Blackfoot — WP: Cooper. 2B: Daley, Navarrete, Pearson, Taufui.
TENNIS
HIGHLAND 6, HILLCREST 0 (BOYS)
HIGHLAND 6, HILLCREST 0 (GIRLS)
Boys singles
Nield (HIGH) def. Steele (HILL) 6-2, 6-0; Morgan (HIGH) def. Walter (HILL) 6-1, 6-1; Brinton (HIGH) def. Zollinger (HILL) 6-2, 6-0
Girls singles
Stoddard (HIGH) def. Tran (HILL) 6-0, 6-0; Myler (HIGH) def. Elison (HILL) 6-2, 6-0; Richardson (HIGH) def. Morris (HILL) 6-1, 6-1
Boys doubles
Morgan/Carter (HIGH) def. Adams/Adams (HILL) 6-2, 6-0; Livermore/Shore (HIGH) def. Ross/Christensen (HILL) 6-2, 6-1
Girls doubles
Harding/Simmons (HIGH) def. Maughan/Clark (HILL) 6-3, 6-3; Snell/Francis (HIGH) def. Parker/Hansen (HIL) 6-2, 6-1
Mixed doubles
Hansen/Wright (HIGH) def. Pendlebury/Steadman (HILL) 6-3, 6-4; Ellis/Wood (HIGH) def. Horrocks/Wheeler (HILL) 6-2, 6-3.