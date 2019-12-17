GIRLS BASKETBALL
HIGHLAND 60, SKY VIEW (UT) 39
Defense led to offense for Highland, which beat Sky View (Utah) 60-39 on the road Tuesday.
“Girls are doing a nice job in transition and getting easy buckets,” Rams coach Gino Mariani said.
Meghan Calley poured in a game-high 19 points. Teammates Raquel Pokibro and Lydia Maughan added 10 each for the Rams (6-6, 1-1 5A District 5-6), who play Saturday at Thunder Ridge.
PRESTON 53, POCATELLO 24
Preston was too much for Pocatello on Tuesday, winning 53-24 in Preston.
Preston led 13-1 after the first quarter and 25-7 at halftime. Mickayla Robertson (15) and Hailey meek (10) led Preston in scoring.
Preston (10-2, 6-0 4A District 4-5) plays Friday at Marsh Valley. Pocatello (2-7, 2-5 4A District 4-5) plays Saturday at Marsh Valley.
BLACKFOOT 62, HILLCREST 44
Blackfoot outscored Hillcrest in every quarter of Tuesday’s 62-44 road win.
Hadley Humpherys (20 points), Isabelle Arave (11) and Kianna Wright (10) led the Broncos in scoring.
“They’re small, quick, so we had to adjust for that,” Blackfoot coach Courtnie Smith said of Hillcrest. “We had a great fourth quarter.”
The Broncos (8-1, 4-0 4A District 6) are off until the Timberline tournament from Jan. 2-4.
ABERDEEN 48, AMERICAN FALLS 37
Aberdeen grinded out a 48-37 home win Tuesday over American Falls.
The Tigers held a 34-32 lead after three quarters and pulled away in the fourth.
“American Falls played hard. We didn’t match their intensity of effort tonight,” Aberdeen coach Ryan Wahlen said. “We’re so proud of the girls for grinding out a tough win.”
Hope Driscoll led four Aberdeen scorers in double-figure points with 14. Lili Bell had 11 for American Falls.
The Tigers (6-3) host Malad on Friday. American Falls (4-5) plays Saturday at Rockland.
SODA SPRINGS 56, LOGAN (UT) 52
Soda Springs limited turnovers and had balanced scoring in Tuesday’s 56-52 win at Logan, Utah.
The Cardinals only committed six giveaways and had four players in double-figure scoring, led by Sadie Gronning’s 16 points.
Soda Springs (8-2) plays Wednesday at West Side.
ROCKLAND 40, WATERSPRINGS 8
Madalyn Permann’s 17 points pushed Rockland past Watersprings, 40-8 on Tuesday in Rockland.
Seven other Bulldogs scored in the one-sided win.
“Our kids stayed with what we wanted them to do out there, to work on some things,” Rockland coach Vern Nelson said. “I thought our kids stayed together and played well and executed what we were trying to work on tonight.”
The Bulldogs (9-1, 2-1 1A DII District 5-6) play Saturday at American Falls.
SHO-BAN 67, GRACE LUTHERAN 28
Sho-Ban pulled away from Grace Lutheran and beat the Royals 67-28 on Tuesday in Pocatello.
Harley Jackson led nine Chiefs scorers with 17 points. Emma Grayson paced Grace Lutheran with 13.
“It was nice to get all players involved scoring tonight,” Sho-Ban coach Justin Dance said. “We’re looking forward toward Mackay on Thursday.”
Sho-Ban (7-2, 1-0 1A DII District 5-6) plays Thursday at Mackay. Grace Lutheran (0-6) plays Thursday at Watersprings.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BURLEY 52, CENTURY 49
Jace Whiting’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted Burley to a 52-49 home win Tuesday over Century.
Burley outscored the Diamondbacks 16-6 in the fourth quarter, after Century overcame a 24-21 halftime hole to take a 43-36 lead after three.
“We did a good job coming back. The last couple possessions, both teams made some good shots,” Century coach Ryan Frost said. “Proud of my kids, I thought we rebounded well. Heartbreaker, but I think we’ll learn from it and get better.”
Eli Williams (16 points) and Titan Fleischmann (14) led the scoring for Century (2-5, 1-1 4A District 4-5), which hosts Preston on Friday.
PRESTON 77, SHELLEY 39
Four Preston players scored in double figures, leading the Indians past Shelley 77-39 on the road Tuesday.
Preston scored 28 points in the first quarter, gaining an early advantage.
“On the road, it’s always important to get a good start,” Indians coach Tyler Jones said. “We came out with a lot of intensity and were able to get a great start. Our defense, again, led to some easy buckets.”
Luke Smellie led the charge with 18 points for Preston (6-1, 1-0 4A District 4-5), which plays Friday at Century.
TETON 72, MARSH VALLEY 65 (OT)
Marsh Valley rallied in the fourth quarter, but fell to Teton in overtime, 72-65, on Tuesday in Driggs.
The Eagles outscored Teton 25-14 in the fourth to erase a 44-33 deficit.
“We feel really good about how we played,” Marsh Valley coach Jason Brower said. “Teton is a solid team. We made a step in the right direction tonight.”
Bracken Howell poured in 28 points for the Eagles (1-4), who play Friday at Filer.
SUGAR-SALEM 62, SNAKE RIVER 54
Sugar-Salem beat Snake River 62-54 on Tuesday in Sugar City. No other information was available.
The Panthers (2-2) play Thursday at Kimberly.
ROCKLAND 40, WATERSPRINGS 36
Rockland’s defense clamped down and pushed the Bulldogs to a 40-36 home win Tuesday against Watersprings.
Rockland trailed 14-5 after the first quarter, but outscored the Warriors in each of the final three frames.
“We came out slow in the first quarter,” Bulldogs assistant coach Tim May said. “We finally picked it up in that second quarter and got some pressure on Watersprings with a little bit of a press and got it going by creating turnovers.”
Michael Jensen scored 10 points to lead Rockland (6-1, 3-0 1A DII District 5-6), which plays Friday at North Gem.
SHO-BAN 67, GRACE LUTHERAN 61
Sho-Ban’s 31-point fourth quarter was the difference in Tuesday’s 67-61 win at Grace Lutheran.
The Chiefs trailed 45-36 after three frames.
Jayvis Friday scored 18 points to lead Sho-Ban (2-3), which hosts North Gem on Wednesday. Joe Besel (26) and Nate Jimenez (22) paced Grace Lutheran (1-3), which plays Thursday at Watersprings.
WRESTLING
MARSH VALLEY 54, NORTH FREMONT 30
SOUTH FREMONT 60, MARSH VALLEY 23
Marsh Valley split Tuesday’s double dual, beating North Fremont 54-30 and falling to South Fremont 60-23.
The Eagles’ Brady Dahlke pinned both opponents at 113 pounds, beating South Fremont’s Sione Tavarez in 24 seconds and handling North Fremont’s Truman Renof in 59 seconds.
TUESDAY'S BOX SCORES
Highland 13 16 16 15 — 60
Sky View 8 14 11 6 — 39
Highland — Pongah 6, Neilson 2, Bell 3, Pokibro 10, Tracy 4, Calley 19, Maughan 10, Thayne 6.
Sky View — Ross 4, Kamon 2, Cantwell 7, Hellstern 10, Merrill 3, Crafts 1, Traveller 4, M. Hiatt 3, K. Hiatt 5.
Pocatello 1 6 9 8 — 24
Preston 13 12 12 16 — 53
Preston — H. Meek 10, Robertson 15, Knapp 2, Ward 2, S. Meek 4, Harris 7, Ware 3, Pugmire 2, Larsen 8.
Blackfoot 18 13 15 16 — 62
Hillcrest 14 10 8 12 — 44
Blackfoot — Smith 9, Arave 11, Wright 10, Thomas 8, Andersen 4, Humpherys 20.
Hillcrest — Jones 5, M. Larsen 13, T. Larsen 11, Carlson 3, Parker 4, Cook 8.
American Falls 11 6 15 5 — 37
Aberdeen 6 17 11 14 — 48
American Falls — Bell 11, G. Barclay 8, Long 7, E. Barclay 6, Fehringer 3, Hunt 2.
Aberdeen — Driscoll 14, Ortiz 12, Phillips 10, Watson 10, Hernandez 2.
Soda Springs 13 16 10 17 — 56
Logan 7 21 8 16 — 52
Soda Springs — Gronning 16, Moldenhauer 13, Smith 12, Balls 10, Naef 4, Horsley 1.
Logan — Rose 16, Kartchner 14, Anderson 7, Russell 6, Kennington 5, Thurston 2.
Sho-Ban 17 19 18 13 — 67
Grace Lutheran 11 4 8 6 — 28
Sho-Ban — Appenay 6, Quezada 6, Montoya 8, Jackson 17, Nappo 4, Buckskin 10, Edmo 8, Pokibro 5, Evening 3.
Grace Lutheran — Rodriguez 11, Grayson 13, Trogden 3, Austin 2.
Watersprings 2 0 4 2 — 8
Rockland 11 12 11 6 — 40
Watersprings — Winklemann 2, Merkle 2, Hayes 4.
Rockland — Peterson 5, Hansen 2, Wilson 5, Robinson 2, Waite 5, Boyer 2, Permann 17, Farr 2.
Century 13 9 21 6 — 49
Burley 12 12 12 16 — 52
Century — Williams 16, Holt 4, B. Fleischmann 5, Gunter 8, T. Fleischmann 14.
Burley — C. Hansen 19, Orthman 2, H. Hansen 4, Mort 3, Whiting 22, Ramirez 2.
Preston 28 18 17 14 — 77
Shelley 16 9 6 8 — 39
Preston — Hyde 16, Dunn 16, Smellie 18, Harris 2, Ward 2, Hammons 14, Hess 3, Robertson 6.
Shelley — Bradshaw 2, Jensen 3, Miskin 10, Lott 5, Austin 8, Vance 11.
Marsh Valley 10 13 10 25 7 — 65
Teton 10 26 8 14 14 — 72
Marsh Valley — Hansen 4, B. Howell 28, Wissenbach 3, K. Howell 6, Argyle 11, Roche 4, Sadiq 9.
Teton — Nelson 3, Vontz 33, Hess 7, Moulton 5, Thompson 20, Warburton 4.
Sho-Ban 8 15 13 31 — 67
Grace Lutheran 16 17 12 16 — 61
Sho-Ban — Lama 6, Buckskin 11, Friday 18, Dixie 9, Appenay 10, Ramos-Yazzie 6, Chacon 6.
Grace Lutheran — Jimenez 22, Spencer 6, Besel 26, Cummings 2, Hess 2, Rodriguez 3.
Watersprings 14 7 6 9 — 36
Rockland 5 16 8 11 — 40
Watersprings — Canfield 19, Canfield 4, Aldinger 6, Smith 7.
Rockland — Bra. Permann 9, Bri. Permann 6, Hunter 5, Michael Jensen 10, Hendrickson 2, Farr 8.
98: Cruz Estrada (NOFR) over (MAVA) (For.) 106: Martin Estrada (NOFR) over Bowden Cooper (MAVA) (Fall 3:41) 113: Brady Dahlke (MAVA) over Truman Renof (NOFR) (Fall 0:59) 120: Brock Young (MAVA) over (NOFR) (For.) 126: Carson Hemsley (MAVA) over (NOFR) (For.) 132: Cody Bloxham (MAVA) over (NOFR) (For.) 138: Kohl Nielson (NOFR) over Damon Estudillo (MAVA) (Fall 1:50) 145: Caedyn Martin (MAVA) over (NOFR) (For.) 152: Collin Williams (MAVA) over (NOFR) (For.) 160: Hayden Maupin (NOFR) over John Gunter (MAVA) (Fall 4:59) 170: Riggen Cordingley (NOFR) over Dalton Bowman (MAVA) (Fall 1:23) 182: Bryce Rosmussen (MAVA) over (NOFR) (For.) 195: Easton Branson (MAVA) over (NOFR) (For.) 220: Kole Morrison (MAVA) over (NOFR) (For.) 285: Double Forfeit
98: David Green (SOFR) over (MAVA) (For.) 106: Dillon Gneiting (SOFR) over Bowden Cooper (MAVA) (Fall 0:16) 113: Brady Dahlke (MAVA) over Sione Tavarez (SOFR) (Fall 0:24) 120: Brock Young (MAVA) over Kolby Clark (SOFR) (MD 16-5) 126: Tuffy Briggs (SOFR) over Dallin Worlton (MAVA) (Fall 2:16) 132: Hunter Hobbs (SOFR) over Carson Hemsley (MAVA) (Fall 0:37) 138: Beau Hackworth (SOFR) over Damon Estudillo (MAVA) (Fall 3:27) 145: Caedyn Martin (MAVA) over Jackson Coverley (SOFR) (MD 21-10) 152: Collin Williams (MAVA) over Michael Ball (SOFR) (Dec 6-1) 160: River Eddins (SOFR) over John Gunter (MAVA) (Fall 5:18) 170: Tristan Olson (SOFR) over Dalton Bowman (MAVA) (Fall 0:47) 182: Justin Angell (SOFR) over (MAVA) (For.) 195: Sawyer Hobbs (SOFR) over Easton Branson (MAVA) (Fall 0:35) 220: Kole Morrison (MAVA) over Braxton Kunz (SOFR) (Fall 1:11) 285: Bryan Popocatl (SOFR) over (MAVA) (For.)