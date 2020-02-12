WRESTLING
CENTURY 43, HIGHLAND 27
HIGHLAND 77, PRESTON 0
Highland went 1-1 against Century and Preston on Wednesday, shutting out Preston 77-0 before falling 43-27 to Century.
The Rams won eight matches via forfeit versus the Indians. Bristin Corrigan provided the drama at 126 pounds, beating Preston’s Brayden Weisbeck 6-4 in the first sudden victory period.
Century edged Highland thanks to four pins and a major decision. Marcus Lee (182 pounds) and Campbell Hicks (220) both notched third-period pins for the Diamondbacks.
BLACKFOOT 54, MADISON 25
BLACKFOOT 60, RIGBY 17
Blackfoot ran away with two wins Wednesday, beating Madison 54-25 and topping Rigby 60-17.
Luke Moore (106 pounds), Eli Abercrombie (126) and Esai Castaneda (132) each earned two pins for the Broncos.
AMERICAN FALLS 36, MARSH VALLEY 35
American Falls edged Marsh Valley in a 3A District 5 showdown on Wednesday.
The Beavers won via forfeit at 106 pounds, giving them an extra six points in the dual. Marsh Valley won four bouts via pin and another by technical fall, while A.F. netted two pins, one tech fall and a major decision.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MADISON 80, HIGHLAND 33
Highland was dominated Wednesday at Madison, losing 80-33.
The Rams gave up 31 points in the opening frame and trailed 76-26 after three quarters.
Mason Mickelsen had 11 points to lead Highland (5-15, 1-5 5A District 5-6), which ends its regular season Friday at Hillcrest.
MINICO 59, CENTURY 44
Minico rarely missed in Wednesday’s 59-44 win over Century in Rupert.
The Spartans made 15 of 18 2-pointers and 9 of 17 3s to shoot 68.6% for the game.
“I thought we did a good job most of the time, they just made some tough shots,” Century coach Ryan Frost said. “Sometimes you do what you can and the kid makes a good shot.”
Emmett Holt scored 13 points to lead Century (6-14, 5-11 4A District 4-5), which ends its regular season Friday at home versus Jerome.
PRESTON 60, BURLEY 53
Preston overcame poor free-throw shooting to beat Burley 60-53 on the road Wednesday.
The Indians rallied from a 29-24 halftime deficit and won despite making 15 of 32 from the stripe.
“First half, we struggled from the free-throw line and had a lot of turnovers,” Indians coach Tyler Jones said. “Fourth quarter, our defense stepped up and we were able to get some easy baskets.”
Ty Hyde had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Preston (19-1, 17-0 4A District 4-5), which ends its regular season Friday at Pocatello.
BLACKFOOT 56, HILLCREST 51
Blackfoot rallied from a three-point halftime hole to beat Hillcrest 56-51 on Wednesday, Blackfoot’s senior night.
The win secures the Broncos the No. 2 seed for next week’s district tournament.
Jett Shelley (17), Reece Robinson (16) and Carter Layton (14) combined to score 47 points for Blackfoot (9-10, 7-2 4A District 6), which ends its regular season Friday at Idaho Falls.
MARSH VALLEY 73, AMERICAN FALLS 39
Marsh Valley built a large lead early and cruised to a 73-39 home win Wednesday over American Falls.
The Eagles led 26-3 after the first quarter, when they buried four 3-pointers.
Stanton Howell and Bracken Howell scored 16 points apiece to lead four double-digit scorers for Marsh Valley (11-8, 2-0 3A District 5), which ends its regular season Friday versus Snake River at home. Jeremy Henesh scored 12 to lead American Falls (0-19, 0-4 3A District 5), which ends its regular season Friday at home against Declo.
SUGAR-SALEM 53, SNAKE RIVER 42
No other information was available.
Snake River (11-8, 2-0 3A District 5) plays Friday at Marsh Valley.
WEDNESDAY’S BOX SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
MADISON 80, HIGHLAND 33
Highland 11 9 6 7 — 33
Madison 31 19 26 4 — 80
Highland — Bell 2, Carter 8, Durham 4, Mickelsen 11, Rudd 4, Shreve 4.
MINICO 59, CENTURY 44
Century 13 13 13 5 — 44
Minico 16 18 15 10 — 59
Century — Sowell 2, Williams 6, Holt 13, B. Fleischmann 10, Gunter 8, T. Fleischmann 11.
Minico — Ball 6, Carpenter 19, Chandler 15, Boettcher 15, Stocking 4.
PRESTON 60, BURLEY 53
Preston 17 7 12 24 — 60
Burley 15 14 7 17 — 53
Preston — Hyde 22, Hobson 10, Dunn 3, Smellie 6, Harris 8, Ward 2, Hammons 9.
Burley — C. Hansen 11, Ortham 8, Mort 2, Whiting 25, S. Hansen 1, Ramirez 6.
BLACKFOOT 56, HILLCREST 51
Hillcrest 8 11 13 19 — 51
Blackfoot 7 9 17 23 — 56
Hillcrest — Kessler 8, Austin 6, Phippen 5, Belnap 4, Kunz 18, Weatherly 10.
Blackfoot — Robinson 16, Shelley 17, Wright 1, Thomas 6, Dalley 2, Layton 14.
MARSH VALLEY 73, AMERICAN FALLS 39
American Falls 3 16 11 9 — 39
Marsh Valley 26 14 23 10 — 73
American Falls — DeBruijn 3, Neibaur 1, Bolgen 4, Henesh 12, Carrillo 8, Ralphs 11.
Marsh Valley — S. Howell 16, Hansen 10, B. Howell 16, Wissenbach 10, K. Howell 5, Egley 5, Belnap 3, Sadiq 2, Bennett 6.