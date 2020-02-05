BOYS BASKETBALL
HIGHLAND 59, CENTURY 49
Highland pulled away in the third quarter of a 59-49 win at Century on Thursday.
The Rams, ahead 24-22 at halftime, outscored their rival 14-3 in the third period.
“We are improving and getting better,” Highland coach Ty Pearson said. “It is fun to coach a group that wants to learn and improve. Very proud of our resilience.”
Nate Carter scored 12 points to lead Highland (5-13, 1-3 5A District 5-6), which hosts Rigby on Friday.
Century (6-12, 4-7 4A District 4-5), which was led by Bruin Fleischmann’s 21 points, hosts Pocatello on Friday.
BURLEY 58, POCATELLO 50
Pocatello lost at Burley on Wednesday, 58-50. No other information was available.
Pocatello (11-8, 6-6 4A District 4-5) plays at Century on Friday.
PRESTON 78, MINICO 51
Preston routed Minico on Wednesday, winning 78-51 at home.
The Indians trailed 20-18 after the first quarter but turned that around to lead by six at halftime.
Ty Hyde scored 22 points and Luke Smellie added 18 for Preston, which eventually ran Minico out of the gym with a 26-9 fourth quarter.
Preston (18-1, 11-0 4A District 4-5) plays at Burley on Feb. 12.
BLACKFOOT 62, SHELLEY 53
Blackfoot led the entire game in a 62-53 home win over Shelley on Wednesday.
Broncos coach Cody Shelley complimented his team’s fundamentals, passing and screening in what he called a “good win.”
Reece Robinson scored a team-high 16 points for Blackfoot (7-10, 5-2 4A District 6), which plays Friday at Bonneville.
MALAD 46, ABERDEEN 24
Malad cruised past Aberdeen 46-24 on Wednesday at home.
The Dragons opened the game by outscoring the Tigers 15-9 in the first quarter and outscored Aberdeen in each quarter thereafter.
“We went inside and played really good defense,” Malad coach Tony Gibbs said.
Tom Simpson and Grayson Tripp scored 12 points apiece to lead Malad (11-6, 4-2 2A District 5), which plays Friday at Soda Springs.
Aberdeen (3-15, 0-3 2A District 5) hosts Bear Lake on Friday.
WEST SIDE 53, BEAR LAKE 41
West Side ground out a 53-41 home win over Bear Lake on Wednesday.
The Pirates were ahead 7-3 at the end of the first quarter in what was a “physical” battle, according to West Side coach Tyler Brown.
“It was back and forth the whole game,” Brown said.
Isaac Frankman scored 16 points to lead West Side (15-3, 5-0 2A District 5), which hosts Rich (Utah) on Saturday.
Bear Lake (12-7, 2-3 2A District 5) plays Friday at Aberdeen.
ROCKLAND 52, CASTLEFORD 37
Rockland came alive in the third quarter and beat Castleford 52-37 on Wednesday in Rockland.
The Bulldogs led 24-21 at halftime and created some space with a 19-4 third-quarter edge.
“We got our legs back under us from a hard-fought game last night,” Rockland coach Shae Neal said. “We started executing and attacking the basket that quarter.”
Braden Permann scored a game-high 22 points for the Bulldogs (12-6, 4-3 1A DII District 5-6), who play Friday at Preston’s junior varsity.
WRESTLING
HIGHLAND 84, SKYLINE 0
HIGHLAND 66, IDAHO FALLS 9
Highland went 2-0 on Wednesday, beating Skyline 84-0 and Idaho Falls 66-9.
Rams wrestlers Bristin Corrigan, Max Anderton and Ian Allen all came away with two pins for the day.
Anderton defeated his opponents in the fastest time, pinning Skyline’s Ethan Meissner in 1 minute, 50 seconds and Idaho Falls’ Carter Manwaring in 54 seconds.
TWIN FALLS 54, BLACKFOOT 35
BLACKFOOT 51, CANYON RIDGE 36
Blackfoot split Wednesday’s matches with Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge, falling 54-35 to Twin and beating Canyon Ridge 51-36.
Eli Abercrombie (126 pounds), Brock Armstrong (152) and Nick Chappell (182) all win twice via pin for the Broncos.
TWIN FALLS 60, PRESTON 18
CANYON RIDGE 42, PRESTON 36
Preston lost six bouts via forfeit and fell 60-18 to Twin Falls on Wednesday, but battled in a 42-36 loss to Canyon Ridge.
Brayden Weisbeck (126 pounds), Caigun Keller (145) and David Seamons (152) all won twice via fall for the Indians.
SNAKE RIVER 52, MARSH VALLEY 27
Snake River outpointed Marsh Valley 52-27 Wednesday.
Kolten Carter (138 pounds), Kyle Richardson (145), Drake Anderton (182), Nicholas Parris (220) and Ty Belnap (285) had pins for the Panthers.
Brady Dahlke (113 pounds), Brock Young (120), Tristan Smith (132) and Kole Morrison (195) won via fall for Marsh Valley.
MALAD 40, BEAR LAKE 33
Malad won three matches via forfeit and edged Bear Lake 40-33 on Wednesday.
The Dragons also won two bouts via pin, with Ruxton Tubbs going the full 6 minutes to win at 138 pounds.
WEDNESDAY’S BOX SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
HIGHLAND 59, CENTURY 49
Highland 11 13 14 21 — 59
Century 6 16 3 24 — 49
Highland — Wheelock 7, Duffin 4, Durham 11, Carter 12, Driscoll 3, Mickelsen 11, Wright 2, Bell 7.
Century — Holt 14, B. Fleischmann 21, Manning 5, Gunter 7, Williams 1.
PRESTON 78, MINICO 51
Minico 20 8 14 9 — 51
Preston 18 16 18 26 — 78
Preston — Hyde 22, Smellie 14, Dunn 12, Harris 9, Robertson 3, Hammons 7, Knapp 4, Hobson 7.
BLACKFOOT 62, SHELLEY 53
Shelley 8 6 18 21 — 53
Blackfoot 13 11 16 22 — 62
Shelley — Nelson 1, Bradshaw 9, Jensen 3, Miskin 14, Lott 5, Thatcher 3, Austin 18.
Blackfoot — Ball 3, Robinson 16, Shelley 8, Wright 8, Thomas 7, Dalley 3, Layton 15, Arroyo 2.
MALAD 46, ABERDEEN 24
Aberdeen 9 5 4 6 — 24
Malad 15 11 11 9 — 46
Aberdeen — Ramos 2, Foster 4, Barrera 2, Cerna 1, Bright 8, Ingersoll 3, Winn 2, Behrend 2.
Malad — Bastain 1, Ward 6, Larsen 5, Tripp 12, Richardson 2, Simpson 12, Williams 4, Cluff 4.
WEST SIDE 53, BEAR LAKE 41
Bear Lake 3 13 11 14 — 41
West Side 7 17 15 14 — 53
Bear Lake — Carlsen 12, Shaul 5, Allemen 3, Teuscher 7, Criswell 7, Hammond 3, Schreiber 4.
West Side — Beckstead 11, Nielsen 4, Brown 4, Shurtliff 15, Headworth 3, Frankman 16.
ROCKLAND 52, CASTLEFORD 37
Castleford 12 9 4 12 — 37
Rockland 15 9 19 9 — 52
Castleford — Alvarado 5, Roland 8, Ni. Aguirre 2, Taylor 20, Na. Aguirrre 2.
Rockland — Parish 1, Bra. Permann 22, Bri. Permann 4, Merritt 5, G. Hendrickson 2, W. Hendrickson 6, Jensen 2, Farr 10.