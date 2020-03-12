BASEBALL
HIGHLAND 13, POCATELLO 4 (6)
Highland defeated Pocatello 13-4 in six innings Thursday at Halliwell Park.
The score was tied 4-4 at the end of the third inning before the Rams scored the last nine runs of the game.
“I got a lot of love for the Pocatello players. They’re a good group of kids,” Highland coach Christian Colonel said. “We outhit them, we outpitched them and we played a little bit more defense than they did.
“But we got a little ways to go in the mental aspect of baseball. They probably beat us in the mental aspect. ... I have 100 percent faith in my boys that they will get to where they want to be.”
The Rams had seven extra-base hits, including two from Jaxon Christensen, who had a double and triple.
Highland (3-0) hosts Idaho Falls on Wednesday. Pocatello (0-1) hosts Bear River (Utah) on Friday.
BLACKFOOT 11, RIGBY 1 (6)
Blackfoot won its season-opener, beating Rigby 11-1 in six innings at home.
The Broncos finished the game with a five-run sixth inning.
Jace Grimmett tallied two hits, two RBIs and one run to lead Blackfoot (1-0), which plays Saturday at Minico.
KIMBERLY 10, MARSH VALLEY 9 (8)
Marsh Valley came up short in a wild game Thursday, falling 10-9 in eight innings at Kimberly.
The Eagles led 5-0 after the first inning, but were behind 7-5 heading into the seventh. Marsh Valley then scored two runs to send the game to the eighth.
The Eagles plated another two runs in the extra frame, before Kimberly walked off with three runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Andrew Anderson went 3 for 4 with a double and two home runs for Marsh Valley (0-2), which plays Tuesday at Malad.
MALAD 4, SHELLEY 0
Malad shut out Shelley in a 4-0 win Thursday at home.
The Dragons opened the game with three first-inning runs.
Hunter Atkinson scored three of Malad’s four runs.
The Dragons play Wednesday at Firth.
SOFTBALL
GREEN CANYON (UT) 10, WEST SIDE 1 (3)
West Side lost 10-1 to Green Canyon (Utah) on Thursday on the road.
The Pirates allowed 10 runs in the second inning.
West Side (0-1) hosts Marsh Valley on Saturday.
TENNIS
CENTURY 6, BURLEY 0 (BOYS)
CENTURY 4, BURLEY 2 (GIRLS)
Century clinched a sweep at Burley on Thursday, with the boys winning 6-0 and the girls winning 4-2.
Diamondback boys singles players Yashar Aghazadeh, Joseph Murray and Tyler Willis won all of their games. Century mixed doubles pair Scott Holmstead and JJ Anderson did the same.
“Proud of the progress the young team is making,” D-backs coach Sean Kane said.
The Century boys (2-0, 2-0 4A District 4-5) and girls (2-0, 2-0 District 4-5) play Wednesday at Twin Falls.
MINICO 3.5, POCATELLO 2.5 (BOYS)
POCATELLO 3.5, MINICO 2.5 (GIRLS)
Pocatello split matches at Minico, as the Indians girls won 3.5-2.5 and the boys lost 3.5-2.5.
Both Poky girls doubles teams won. Jane Muir and Aaliyah Murdoch beat Sadie Tribe and Brightyn Harley 6-3, 6-1, while Calysta McCurdy and Sydney Twiss defeated Laue Arebaio and Gabriela Paz 7-5, 6-3.
The Pocatello boys (1-1, 1-1 4A District 4-5) and girls (2-0, 1-1 4A District 4-5) play Monday at Burley
TRACK AND FIELD
CANYON RIDGE QUAD
Century won seven events at Thursday’s Canyon Ridge Quad, led by two wins from De’Qua Lang.
The senior finished first in the shot put (49 feet, 7 inches) and discus (128 feet, 7 inches), winning both events by over a foot.
Landon Woods (200 meters), Ava Patterson (3,200), Lexi Bates (300 hurdles), Jacquelyn Christensen (triple jump) and the boys 1,600-meter sprint medley relay team also won events for the Diamondbacks.
THURSDAY’S BOX SCORES
BASEBALL
HIGHLAND 13, POCATELLO 4 (6)
Pocatello 202 000 x – 4
Highland 121 234 x – 13 11 4
Pocatello – LP: Sullivan.
Highland – WP: Eddie. 2B: Christensen, Kearns, Nate, Sneddon. 3B: Christensen, Davis, Jones.
BLACKFOOT 11, RIGBY 1 (6)
Rigby 000 010 x – 1 6 3
Blackfoot 030 215 x – 11 9 0
Blackfoot – W: Dahle. 2B: Gardner, Grimmett.
KIMBERLY 10, MARSH VALLEY 9 (8)
Marsh Valley 500 000 22 — 9 5 7
Kimberly 002 050 03 — 10 10 1
Marsh Valley — LP: S. Howell. 3B: Anderson. HR: Anderson (2).
Kimberly — WP: Abbott. 2B: Cummins, Holmes, Alger, Sigler. HR: Anthony.
MALAD 4, SHELLEY 0
Shelley 000 000 0 – 0 1 2
Malad 301 000 x – 4 3 1
Shelley – LP: Esplin.
Malad – W: Combs. 2B: Atkinson, Ward.
SOFTBALL
GREEN CANYON (UT) 10, WEST SIDE 1 (3)
West Side 001 xxx x – 1 4 0
Green River 0(10)0 xxx x – 10 4 0
Green River – WP: Tingey. 2B: Kaae.
TENNIS
CENTURY 6, BURLEY 0 (BOYS)
CENTURY 4, BURLEY 2 (GIRLS)
BOYS SINGLES
Aghazadeeh (C) def. Gill (B) 6-0, 6-0; Murray (C) def. Larsen (B) 6-0, 6-0; Willis (C) def. Breitweiser (B) 6-0, 6-0.
GIRLS SINGLES
Pilling (B) def. Aasand (C) 3-6, 7-5, 6-4; Gabiola (C) def. Cook (B) 6-1, 6-2; Planas-Lopez (C) def. Linzy (B) 6-1, 6-3.
BOYS DOUBLES
Holmstead/Ordyna (C) def. Manion/Garrard (B) 6-1, 6-1; Jepsen/Godrey (C) def. Lind/Kloepher (B) 6-1, 6-2.
GIRLS DOUBLES
Gunter/Keninger (C) def. Wonziack/Heiner (B) 6-3, 6-1; Mendez/Conteras (B) def. Ayala-Lopez/Clifford 6-0, 6-1.
MIXED DOUBLES
Horrocks/Fellows (C) def. Worthington/Monroe (B) 6-3, 6-0; Holmstead/Anderson (C) def. Morgan/Knuckenburg (B) 6-0, 6-0.