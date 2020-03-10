BASEBALL
Highland went 2-0 on its opening day, sweeping Mountain View 4-1 and 7-6 on Tuesday at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
The Rams relied on their defense in the first game, allowing their only run in the final inning. In the second game, Highland scored all seven of its runs in the fifth inning, and held off Mountain View’s rally that featured five runs in the bottom of the last three innings.
Braxton Wilhelm compiled three hits, one RBI and one run Tuesday to lead the Rams (2-0), who face Pocatello on Thursday at Halliwell Park.
FILER 7, MARSH VALLEY 4
Marsh Valley fell 7-4 to Filer in its season-opener Tuesday on the road.
The Eagles were ahead 4-2 before being outscored 5-0 in the final three innings.
Kaden Morrison tallied two hits, one RBI and one run to lead Marsh Valley (0-1), which hosts Kimberly on Thursday.
TENNIS
CENTURY 6, MINICO 0 (BOYS)
CENTURY 4, MINICO 2 (GIRLS)
Century opened the season by sweeping Minico on Tuesday, as its boys team won 6-0 and girls team won 4-2 at home.
Diamondbacks singles players Joseph Murray and Tyler Willis picked up 6-0, 6-0 wins.
Century coach Sean Kane highlighted the play of freshman Lauren Aasand, who defeated Minico senior Shaya Hawkes 7-5, 6-0.
The Century boys (1-0, 1-0 4A District 4-5) and girls (1-0, 1-0 4A District 4-5) play Thursday at Burley.
POCATELLO 5, MOUNTAIN HOME 1 (BOYS)
POCATELLO 6, MOUNTAIN HOME 0 (GIRLS)
Pocatello flourished in its first matches of the season Tuesday at Mountain Home, winning 6-0 on the girls side and 5-1 on the boys side.
“I’m very proud of them,” Poky coach Sydney McRoberts said. “They played extremely well. We came away with a good win.”
No. 1 Indians singles player Norah Scott beat Omaya Simler 6-2, 6-1.
Indians singles players Leo Ehmer and Kade Jensen made up for a loss at No. 1 singles by each winning in two sets.
The Pocatello boys (1-0, 1-0 4A District 4-5) and girls (1-0, 1-0 4A District 4-5) play Thursday at Minico.
Mountain View 000 000 1 – 1 5 5
Highland 111 100 x – 4 5 1
Mountain View – LP: Marshall.
Highland – WP: Christensen. 2B: Christensen, Wilhelm.
Highland 000 070 0 – 7 9 2
Mountain View 010 023 0 – 6 6 1
Highland – WP: Jones. 2B: Christensen, Wilhelm.
Mountain View – LP: Beath. 2B: Vega 2.
Marsh Valley 013 000 0 – 4 6 6
Filer 200 023 x – 7 6 2
Marsh Valley – LP: Howe. 2B: Stanton Howell, Bracken Howell, Morrison.
Filer – WP: Jenkins. 2B: DeLeon.
BOYS SINGLES
Aghazadeh (C) def. Robinson (M) 6-0, 6-1; Murray (C) def. Cofer (M) 6-0, 6-0; Willis (C) def. Ruben W. (M) 6-0, 6-0.
GIRLS SINGLES
Aasand (C) def. Hawkes (M) 7-5, 6-0; Peterson (M) def. Gabiola (C) 7-5, 6-4; Stroud (M) def. Moulton (C) 6-4, 6-3.
BOYS DOUBLES
Holmstead/Ordyna (C) def. Mitchell/WIlkins (M) 6-1, 6-0; Jepsen/Carlson (C) def. Gonzalez/Olivares (M) 6-1, 6-2.
GIRLS DOUBLES
Gunter/Keninger (C) def. Tribe/WIlson (M) 7-6, 6-4; Jaoblonski/Swan (C) def. Arebalo/Paz (M) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
MIXED DOUBLES
Horrocks/Fellows (C) def. Condie/Link (M) 6-1, 6-0; Holmstead/Anderson (C) def. Higens/Lewis (M) 6-0, 6-0.
BOYS SINGLES
Gallup (M) def. Gibson (P) 6-3, 6-3; Ehmer (P) def. Brontley (M) 6-1, 6-1; Jensen (P) def. Hawkins (M) 6-4, 6-2.
GIRLS SINGLES
Scott (P) def. Simler (M) 6-2, 6-1; Gustafsson (P) def. Dverfield 6-1, 6-0; Timbana (P) def. Walker (M) 6-0, 6-1.
BOYS DOUBLES
Johnson/Wrigley (P) def. Shepard/Griddle (M) 6-0, 6-2; Porter/Spall (P) def. Agger/Stiegelmeier (M) 7-6 (3), 6-1.
GIRLS DOUBLES
Muir/Murdoch (P) def. Parrett/Burnett (M) 6-0, 6-1; McCurdy/Twiss (P) def. Default.
MIXED DOUBLES
Hyde/Johnson (P) def Peterson/Merryman (M) 6-1, 6-1; Tea/Hobbs (P) def. Reavme/Roberson (M) 6-4, 6-2.