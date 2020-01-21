GIRLS BASKETBALL
SHO-BAN 57, WATERSPRINGS 28
Harley Jackson scored 31 points, including the 1,000th of her Sho-Ban career, Tuesday as the Chiefs won at Watersprings, 57-28.
Jackson scored 15 of her points in the third quarter, when Sho-Ban outscored Watersprings 19-1.
“We came out a little bit slow,” Chiefs coach Justin Dance said. “Second and third quarters, we really broke away.”
Sho-Ban (12-4, 5-1 1A DII District 5-6) hosts Hagerman on Friday.
SUGAR-SALEM 50, MARSH VALLEY 40
Marsh Valley hung with Sugar-Salem in Tuesday’s 50-40 home loss.
“They worked hard, they hustled hard, they pretty much gave it all they had,” Eagles coach Kyle McQuivey said. “Just needed to capitalize a on a couple mistakes and hit a shot here or there and we’d have been a lot better off.”
Zoie Armstrong scored 17 points for Marsh Valley (10-8, 1-0 3A District 5), which plays Thursday at Snake River.
GRACE LUTHERAN 39, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 19
Grace Lutheran overcame a slow start and beat Taylor’s Crossing 39-19 on Tuesday in Pocatello.
The Royals trailed 10-9 after the opening frame and outscored Taylor’s Crossing 30-9 the rest of the way.
“We stepped up the intensity after the first quarter,” Grace Lutheran coach Ryan Strehlow said. “Allie Austin and Raquelle Trogden had really good games.”
Trogden had 16 points, while Austin added 13 for the Royals, who host Leadore on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BURLEY 56, POCATELLO 55
No other information was available.
Pocatello (10-4, 6-3 4A District 4-5) plays Thursday at Mountain Home.
PRESTON 69, MINICO 66
Luke Smellie’s late layup pushed Preston past Minico, 69-66, on Tuesday in Rupert.
After Minico tied the game at 66-all with 45 seconds left, Smellie scored the go-ahead basket with 8 seconds remaining. Minico missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer on its next possession, and Preston added its final tally on a free throw with 0.8 to play.
“We had to battle on the road and we found a way,” Indians coach Tyler Jones said. “We got a couple stops when we had to.”
Ty Hyde had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Preston (14-1, 8-0 4A District 4-5), which plays Friday at Jerome.
RIGBY 63, BLACKFOOT 47
Foul trouble hurt Blackfoot in the second half of Tuesday’s 63-47 loss at Rigby.
The Broncos trailed 31-26 at halftime but were outscored 32-21 the rest of the way.
“Foul trouble hurt some of our starters, and we had a tough time with (Rigby’s Tanoa) Togiai down low,” Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. “Any time they needed a bucket, they got it.”
Jett Shelley scored 13 points to lead Blackfoot (5-6, 3-1 4A District 6), which hosts Madison on Thursday.
TAYLOR’S CROSSING 50, GRACE LUTHERAN 48
Taylor’s Crossing edged Grace Lutheran in a battle Tuesday, 50-48 in Pocatello.
Joel Besel led the Royals with 26 points in the loss.
“That was a great game. We battled,” Grace Lutheran coach Jeremy Hess said. “They made a great shot to win it. Joel Besel had a monster second half for us.”
The Royals play Wednesday at Clark County.
WATERSPRINGS 59, SHO-BAN 27
No other information was available.
Sho-Ban (3-9) hosts Clark County on Thursday.
WRESTLING
MINICO 54, PRESTON 18
Preston lost six bouts via forfeit in Tuesday’s 54-18 home defeat against Minico.
Brayden Weisbeck (126 pounds) and David Seamons (152) pinned their opponents to highlight the Indians’ performance.
TUESDAY’S BOX SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 69, MINICO 66
Preston 22 15 14 18 — 69
Minico 15 19 19 13 — 66
Preston — Hyde 21, Hobson 3, Dunn 14, Smellie 14, Harris 10, Ward 5, Robertson 2.
Minico — Trenkle 2, Ball 2, Carpenter 16, Derries 2, Chandler 24, Boettcher 12, Stocking 8.
RIGBY 63, BLACKFOOT 47
Blackfoot 15 11 11 10 — 47
Rigby 16 15 15 17 — 63
Blackfoot — Ball 2, Robinson 8, Shelley 13, Wright 2, Thomas 5, Dalley 6, Wistisen 5, Layton 5, Arroyo 1.
Rigby — Miller 2, Barrett 23, Fredrickson 2, Thompson 5, Uffens 9, Togiai 20, Tucker 2.
TAYLOR’S CROSSING 50, GRACE LUTHERAN 48
Taylor’s Crossing 19 6 9 16 — 50
Grace Lutheran 8 10 14 16 — 48
Taylor’s Crossing — Shannon 18, Hammon 20, Holz 3, Chamberlain 8, Boone 1.
Grace Lutheran — Jimenez 6, Spencer 11, Besel 26, Horst 1, Cummings 1, Hess 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SUGAR-SALEM 50, MARSH VALLEY 40
Sugar-Salem 11 13 12 14 — 50
Marsh Valley 5 11 13 11 — 40
Sugar-Salem — Harris 12, Baldwin 4, Bingham 3, Nead 1, Mar. Fillmore 22, Mac. Fillmore 8.
Marsh Valley — Vorwaller 8, M. Smedley 9, Armstrong 17, Argyle 3, N. Smedley 3.
GRACE LUTHERAN 39, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 19
Taylor’s Crossing 10 2 1 6 — 19
Grace Lutheran 9 11 9 10 — 39
Taylor’s Crossing — Riggs 9, Walker 2, Miller 2, Hill 6.
Grace Lutheran — Trogden 16, Rodriguez 4, Knape 4, Liddil 4, Austin 13.
SHO-BAN 57, WATERSPRINGS 28
Sho-Ban 15 13 19 10 — 57
Watersprings 13 6 1 8 — 28
Sho-Ban — N. Appenay 5, Zamora 2, Jackson 31, Nappo 10, Pokibro 3, Smith-Buckskin 6.
Watersprings — Winkleman 5, Hayes 11, Gomez 1, Yadon 9, Mathison 2.