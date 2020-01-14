GIRLS BASKETBALL
SHO-BAN 75, GRACE LUTHERAN 27
Harley Jackson’s 33 points carried Sho-Ban to a 75-27 home win Tuesday over Grace Lutheran.
Jackson made 7 of 10 3-pointers to help the Chiefs score 22 or more points in each of the first three periods.
“We shot super well,” Sho-Ban coach Justin Dance said. “It was good to see the ball go through the hoop and reestablish that confidence.”
Emma Grayson scored eight points for Grace Lutheran (1-9), which hosts Watersprings on Saturday. Sho-Ban (12-4, 3-1 1A DII District 5-6) hosts Mackay on Friday.
TWIN FALLS 36, POCATELLO 24
Pocatello’s offense came up short in Tuesday’s 36-24 home loss to Twin Falls.
Poky’s defense held the Bruins to their second-lowest point total this season, including a two-point second quarter.
“We continue to do a good job defensively,” Indians coach Sunny Evans said. “If we can learn to get our offense up to the same level of our defense, we’ll see a little more success.”
Alexia Tinno scored eight points to lead Pocatello (2-13, 3-10 4A District 4-5), which plays Thursday at Century.
BLACKFOOT 56, MADISON 37
Blackfoot came alive in the second half and beat Madison 56-37 on Tuesday in Blackfoot.
The Broncos held a narrow 19-15 halftime lead before outscoring the Bobcats 21-11 in the third quarter.
“It took us a while. They run kind of a high zone, they’re really long,” Blackfoot coach Courtnie Smith said. “It took us a couple quarters to get our shots going. It was a good game, everybody got to score.”
Tenleigh Smith led 10 Broncos scorers with 19 points. Blackfoot (11-5, 4-1 4A District 6) hosts Idaho Falls on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SHO-BAN 57, GRACE LUTHERAN 50
Sho-Ban built an early lead and never looked back, beating Grace Lutheran 57-50 on Tuesday in Fort Hall.
The Chiefs were up 15-4 by the end of the opening quarter, providing enough cushion to withstand the Royals’ late push.
“We jumped out on them pretty quick,” Sho-Ban coach Tim Wilson said. “We were putting up some shots. I challenged the guys tonight to do that because we haven’t been doing that as of late.”
TJ Lama scored a team-high 18 points for the Chiefs (3-8, 2-3 1A DII District 5-6), who host Mackay on Saturday. Joe Besel poured in a game-high 32 for Grace Lutheran (2-7, 2-3 1A DII District 5-6), which hosts Watersprings on Saturday.
Marsh Valley at Aberdeen
Marsh Valley’s game Tuesday at Aberdeen was postponed because of winter weather and rescheduled for Wednesday at Aberdeen.
TUESDAY’S BOX SCORES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TWIN FALLS 36, POCATELLO 24
Twin Falls 10 2 13 11 — 36
Pocatello 2 9 5 8 — 24
Twin Falls — Stotts 3, Peterson 9, Cargile 4, Paul 2, Bailey 3, Rex 5, Fistolera 1, Iverson 9.
Pocatello — Murdoch 2, Ramirez 6, Pearson 1, Wilkes 7, Tinno 8.
BLACKFOOT 56, MADISON 37
Madison 7 8 11 11 — 37
Blackfoot 8 11 21 16 — 56
Madison — Wasden 1, Jensen 2, Gillette 2, Gordon 9, Cook 6, Gordon 2, Dow 5, Parker 7, Parkinson 3.
Blackfoot — Adams 4, Smith 19, Arave 11, Caldwell 2, Gonzalez 2, Wright 5, Dalley 3, Thomas 4, Andersen 2, Humpherys 4.
SHO-BAN 75, GRACE LUTHERAN 27
Grace Lutheran 8 5 5 9 — 27
Sho-Ban 26 22 23 4 — 75
Grace Lutheran — Rodriguez 5, Grayson 8, Nape 5, Liddil 3, Austin 6, Trogden 2.
Sho-Ban — N. Appenay 6, Jackson 33, Nappo 10, Smith-Buckskin 12, Edmo 7, Pokibro 7.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SHO-BAN 57, GRACE LUTHERAN 50
Grace Lutheran 4 15 7 24 — 50
Sho-Ban 15 12 11 19 — 57
Grace Lutheran — Jimenez 7, Besel 32, Cummings 4, Hess 2, Thiros 2, Rodriguez 3.
Sho-Ban — Lama 18, Pebeashy 5, Marshall 2, Appenay 6, Friday 14, Yazzie 7, Chacon 2.