GIRLS BASKETBALL
GRACE 46, BUTTE COUNTY 38
Maniah Clegg's 16 points and 17 rebounds led Grace to a 46-38 win and the program's fourth consecutive 1A DI District 5-6 championship Friday, as the Grizzlies beat Butte County at Blackfoot High School.
Grace held an 18-16 lead at halftime before gradually increasing the margin.
"We knew it was going to be tough. Playing the same team four times during the season is hard," Grace coach Kyle Christensen said. "The girls fought hard. Total team effort."
Breanna Hill added 14 points for Grace (18-3), which opens the state tournament Feb. 20 at Columbia High School against the second-place team from District 3.
WRESTLING
DICK FLEISCHMANN CLASSIC
Highland went 3-0 Friday, the first day of the Dick Fleischmann Classic at Pocatello High School.
The Rams dispatched Eagle 43-35, Nampa 43-38 and Snake River 48-38. Kael Cordingley (145 pounds), Max Anderton (170) and Andrew Morrison (195) won three matches via pin.
Snake River went 2-1, beating Century 38-32 and Pocatello 60-15. Pocatello was 0-3, adding losses to Sugar-Salem (66-15) and Nampa (64-17). Marsh Valley beat Mountain Home 42-37 to go 1-2, and Century went 1-1, beating Eagle 46-34.
The tournament concludes Saturday.
CHALLIS INVITATIONAL
Seven Grace wrestlers are through to the quarterfinals after Day 1 of the Challis Invitational.
Hans Newby (98 pounds), Clayton Lunt (120), Bray Skinner (126), Rhet Jorgensen (132), Kade Anderson (145), Uriel Perez (152) and Wyatt Wadsworth (170) all went 2-0 on Friday, leading Grace to sixth place in the 23-team standings.
Ben Velazco (132) is Aberdeen's lone wrestler remaining in the championship bracket. The Tigers are in 19th place in the team standings.
The tournament concludes Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
RIGBY 74, HIGHLAND 44
Highland was outscored in every quarter of Friday's 74-44 home loss to Rigby.
No other information was available.
The Rams (5-14, 1-4 5A District 5-6) play Wednesday at Madison.
BLACKFOOT 66, BONNEVILLE 59
Blackfoot's strong first half carried it to a 66-59 win Friday at Bonneville.
The Broncos led 43-23 at the break, a big enough lead to cushion the Bees' 24-7 third-quarter run.
"It was a five- to 10-point game the rest of the way," Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. "Good conference win."
Jett Shelley scored a team-high 23 points for the Broncos (8-10, 6-2 4A District 6), who host Hillcrest on Wednesday.
MARSH VALLEY 50, FILER 43
Marsh Valley's 17-point first quarter set the tone Friday as the Eagles beat Filer 50-43 at home.
Marsh Valley shot 7 for 13 in the opening frame to build the early advantage.
Bracken Howell scored 17 points to lead the Eagles (10-8, 1-1 3A District 5), who host American Falls on Wednesday.
BEAR LAKE 58, ABERDEEN 37
Turnovers hampered Aberdeen in Friday's 58-37 home loss to Bear Lake.
The Tigers trailed 16-5 after the first quarter and were down 30-16 by halftime.
"(Bear Lake) got off to a fast start," Aberdeen coach Joe Ingersoll said. "We played hard, we just couldn't shoot well enough to overcome our turnovers."
Jayce Petersen scored 14 points for Aberdeen (3-16, 0-4 2A District 5), which plays Tuesday at West Side. Tiagan Criswell had 16 for Bear Lake (13-7, 3-3 2A District 5), which hosts Soda Springs on Tuesday.
MALAD 64, SODA SPRINGS 49
Soda Springs couldn't dig out of an early hole and lost at home Friday, 64-49 to Malad.
The Cardinals were outscored 15-2 in the opening quarter, nullifying a solid final three frames.
"We got off to a slow start and just couldn't catch up," Soda Springs coach Greg Bergholm said. "We played hard, just got got behind early and couldn't recover."
Brittan Bergholm scored 20 points to lead the Cardinals (3-16, 1-5 2A District 5), who play Tuesday at Bear Lake. Grayson Tripp had 20 points for Malad (12-6, 4-2 2A District 5), which plays Saturday at Ririe.
MACKAY 77, NORTH GEM 72
Mackay outlasted North Gem 77-72 to win Friday's back-and-forth battle in Bancroft.
The Cowboys went 6 of 17 at the free-throw line, helping Mackay hold them off.
"They're a good team. They shot the ball well," North Gem coach Tracey Corta said of Mackay. "We got into a little foul trouble and got down in that second quarter, but my guys kept fighting."
James Bodily (25) and Logan Corta (20) combined to score 45 points for the Cowboys (13-4, 6-1 1A DII District 5-6), who are the No. 2 seed for the upcoming district tournament that starts next Friday.
SHO-BAN 57, CLARK COUNTY 32
Sho-ban started fast and finished strong in Friday's 57-32 win at Clark County.
The Chiefs led 13-1 after the first quarter and increased the gap by the end of each following frame.
"We got out pretty fast and we kept the defense up," Sho-Ban coach Tim Wilson said. "We ran, we pushed the ball up the floor and got some easy buckets."
Joey Pebeahsy (17 points) and Adrien Hoenea (12) led the way for the Chiefs (7-9, 2-4 1A DII District 5-6), who are off until their district tournament starts next Friday.
PRESTON JV 76, ROCKLAND 38
Rockland suffered a 76-38 road loss to Preston's junior varsity team in Friday's end-of-season nonconference tune-up.
Preston led 29-10 after the first quarter and entered 11 players into the scoring column.
"I always like to play good competition to see where we're at, at the end of the season," Bulldogs coach Shae Neal said. "And a game like this shows us a lot of our weaknesses and one is, it doesn't matter who we're playing, we've got to go out and work hard and compete."
Braden Permann scored 16 points for the Bulldogs (12-7, 4-3 1A DII District 5-6), who play Monday at Taylor's Crossing.
FRIDAY'S BOX SCORES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GRACE 46, BUTTE COUNTY 38
Butte County 8 8 12 10 — 38
Grace 7 11 15 13 — 46
Butte County — Vendever 2, McAfee 7, Kniffin 4, Knight 4, Beard 9, Gamett 2, Hansen 4, Isham 6.
Grace — Walker 1, Younger 2, Straatman 2, Hill 14, Rigby 2, Windley 9, Clegg 16.
BOYS BASKETBALL
RIGBY 74, HIGHLAND 44
Rigby 21 17 17 19 — 74
Highland 12 9 15 8 — 44
BLACKFOOT 66, BONNEVILLE 59
Blackfoot 22 21 7 16 — 66
Bonneville 15 8 24 12 — 59
Blackfoot — Robinson 14, Shelley 23, Wright 7, Thomas 1, Dalley, 10, Layton 9, Arroyo 2.
Bonneville — Perez 7, Bird 2, Johnson 27, Stoddard 5, Gummar 5, Judy 9, McDonald 2, Hurley 2.
MARSH VALLEY 50, FILER 43
Filer 13 8 9 13 — 43
Marsh Valley 17 10 12 11 — 50
Filer — Anderson 11, Gillett 8, Roundtree 3, Jarolimek 5, Perkins 5, Gale 2, Bertao 4, Perez 5.
Marsh Valley — S. Howell 8, Hansen 4, B. Howell 17, K. Howell 11, Argyle 3, Egley 1, Roche 4, Bennett 2.
BEAR LAKE 58, ABERDEEN 37
Bear Lake 16 14 9 19 — 58
Aberdeen 5 11 11 10 — 37
Bear Lake — Carlsen 5, Shaul 6, Alleman 3, Hillier 3, Burbank 4, Teuscher 13, Criswell 16, Hammond 3, Schreiber 4.
Aberdeen — Ramos 4, Foster 2, Barrera 1, Bright 6, Rowbury 4, Wynn 6, Petersen 14.
MALAD 64, SODA SPRINGS 49
Malad 15 12 19 18 — 64
Soda Springs 2 15 20 12 — 49
Malad — T. Ward 8, Larsen 12, Tripp 20, Fonnesbeck 2, Simpson 16, Howe 6.
Soda Springs — Young 5, Bergholm 20, Kapp 2, H. McWilliams 10, Sims 8, McCullough 4.
MACKAY 77, NORTH GEM 72
Mackay 11 25 19 22 — 77
North Gem 14 15 19 24 — 72
Mackay — Green 22, K. Peterson 16, Whitworth 10, Warner 9, Moorman 6, S. Peterson 6, Holt 4, Lynch 4.
North Gem — Bodily 25, Corta 20, Hatch 9, Leavitt 7, Freeman 6, Yost 3, Cooper 2.
SHO-BAN 57, CLARK COUNTY 32
Sho-Ban 13 18 13 13 — 57
Clark County 1 13 9 9 — 32
Sho-Ban — Lama 1, Pebeahsy 17, Buckskin 7, Appenay 7, Yazzie 2, Chacon 9, Chippewa 2, Hoenea 12.
Clark County — Acosta 9, Clark 5, Murdock 14, J. Perez 3, I. Perez 1.
PRESTON JV 76, ROCKLAND 38
Rockland 10 10 14 4 — 38
Preston JV 29 18 23 6 — 76
Rockland — Bra. Permann 16, Merritt 2, G. Hendrickson 2, W. Hendrickson 2, Jensen 4, Farr 13.
Preston — Larson 8, Palmer 7, Nelson 4, Hobbs 8, Roberts 6, Rigby 2, Hess 12, Priestley 9, Lindhardt 10, Cannon 4, Knapp 6.