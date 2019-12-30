BOYS BASKETBALL
INTERMOUNTAIN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (UT) 84, GRACE 62
KEARNS (UT) 75, GRACE 50
Grace went 0-2 in a tournament at Utah’s Juan Diego Catholic High on Monday, falling to Utah squads Intermountain Christian and Kearns.
Stockton Lloyd led Grace with 25 points against Intermountain Christian. Gage Stoddard had 22 against Kearns.
Grace coach Rory Lloyd said his team left town at 5 a.m. to make the nearly-3-hour drive to Draper, Utah, and played Intermountain Christian at 11:15 a.m.
“It was tough. We’re playing some really good competition. Kearns is a 6A school,” Lloyd said. “Good growing experiences. It makes us better down the stretch.”
Grace (3-7, 2-0 1A DI District 5-6) continues the tournament Tuesday against Elko (NV).
MONDAY’S BOX SCORES
Grace 9 15 21 17 — 62
IMC 24 29 12 19 — 84
Grace — Stoddard 12, I. Gibbs 18, Judd 7, Lloyd 25.
KEARNS (UT) 75, GRACE 50
Grace 13 10 15 12 — 50
Kearns 18 14 25 18 — 75
Grace — Stoddard 22, I. Gibbs 4, Judd 2, Lloyd 11, Smith 2, Mansfield 7, G. Gibbs 2.