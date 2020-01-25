BOYS BASKETBALL
GRACE 54, BUTTE COUNTY 52
Grace won a nailbiter over Butte County at home on Saturday, 54-52.
Gage Stoddard had 22 points and Stockton Lloyd added 16 for the Grizzlies.
“We made some free throws at the end and that made a big difference,” Grace coach Rory Lloyd said. “They were up 41-37 going to the fourth quarter. We made some big shots and had some defensive stops. It was a good win at home for us.”
Grace (9-10, 5-0 1A DI District 5-6) hosts Oakley on Tuesday.
THUNDER RIDGE 61, BLACKFOOT 49
Blackfoot's fortunes swung wildly between the first and second quarters in a 61-49 home loss to Thunder Ridge on Saturday.
The Broncos went to the second up 12-4, but ended it down 26-22 after being outscored 22-10 in the quarter.
"We started off good," Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. "They had a big second quarter, and we couldn't come back. They shot 35 free throws, so it wasn't a game you wanted to watch."
Reece Robinson had 23 points for Blackfoot (5-7, 3-1 4A District 6), which hosts Skyline on Wednesday.
WEST SIDE 41, FIRTH 39
West Side had to come back for a 41-39 win at Firth on Saturday.
Isaac Frankman scored 18 points for the Pirates, who trailed by five going into the fourth quarter.
"We were fortunate, because (Firth) got a ton of offensive boards, and they played great defense the whole night," West Side coach Tyler Brown said. "(Frankman) made three big shots late and we made enough free throws to win."
West Side (11-3, 2-0 2A District 5) hosts Malad on Thursday.
NORTH GEM 72, RICHFIELD 54
North Gem pulled away in the second half for a 72-54 home win over Richfield on Saturday.
James Bodily scored 25 points and Brett Freeman added 18 for the Cowboys.
“We got real stagnant in the second quarter, but we made a small defensive switch in the second half and that really opened things up for us,” North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. “It got a lot easier as our defense improved.”
North Gem (12-2, 5-0 1A DII District 5-6) plays at Mackay on Thursday.
ROCKLAND 77, LEADORE 38
Rockland put up big scoring numbers in a 77-38 road rout of Leadore Saturday.
Levi Farr had 23 points and Braden Permann added 19 for the Bulldogs, who scored at least 20 points in every quarter but the second.
“We always try to start our offense with our defense,” Rockland coach Shae Neal said. “First half, we didn’t. Second half, we made sure to get stops with our defense, which elevated our offense.”
Rockland (9-5, 5-2 1A DII District 5-6) plays Tuesday at Watersprings.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SNAKE RIVER 50, AMERICAN FALLS 38
Snake River blitzed American Falls in the third quarter en route to a 50-38 home win on Saturday.
“We came out at halftime with a really strong third quarter,” Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. “It was a good game for us to build on.”
The Panthers led 21-19 at halftime but outscored A.F. 18-7 in the third quarter.
“When you play a really good team like Snake, we have to play four good quarters,” American Falls coach Stephen Grigg said.
Josee Steadman had 15 points and Adia Goff added 13 for Snake River (10-9, 3-0 3A District 5), which hosts South Fremont on Tuesday. Emma Barclay had 10 for American Falls (10-10, 0-3), which hosts Marsh Valley on Wednesday.
ABERDEEN 51, WEST SIDE 40
Aberdeen pulled away in the second half for a 51-40 win Saturday at West Side.
Ellie Watson had 23 points for the Tigers. Kajsia Fuller had 11 for West Side.
“They were very physical and we didn’t respond well,” West Side coach Bob Sorenson said.
West Side (2-17, 2-5 2A District 5) plays Friday at Malad. Aberdeen (12-7, 3-4) hosts Bear Lake on Wednesday.
ROCKLAND 51, LEADORE 23
Madalyn Permann scored 20 points and Rockland shut down Leadore for a 51-23 win at Leadore on Saturday.
“I just thought our kids came out and, defensively, got after Leadore,” Rockland coach Vern Nelson said. “We put some good pressure on them, got them to turn the ball over. I thought we stayed after them defensively.”
Rockland (15-2, 4-1 1A DII District 5-6) plays Tuesday at Watersprings.
WRESTLING
TIGER BRAWL
Bear Lake and Malad took two podium spots at the Tiger Brawl tournament that wrapped up Saturday in Aberdeen, finishing second and third, respectively, to lead local teams in the 20-team field.
Pocatello was seventh, North Gem 11th, Preston tied for 13th, Soda Springs 15th, Aberdeen 17th, West Side 19th and Snake River 20th.
Local champions on the boys side included Kyle Skinner of Bear Lake (120 pounds), Traeden McPherson of Bear Lake (126), David Seamons of Preston (145) and Mason Critchlow of Bear Lake (170).
West Side's Camilla Tew won the girls 116/126 bracket.
JAYBIRD MEMORIAL
Blackfoot finished 22nd in a 28-team field at the girls-only Jaybird Memorial in Nampa on Saturday.
Trinity Velazquez, Marcelina Trejo and Tiffany Romero each won their first-round match for the Broncos.
GOODING GRAPPLER DUALS
American Falls finished fourth and Marsh Valley fifth at the eight-team Gooding Grappler Duals tournament Saturday in Gooding.
The deciding match between the two teams came in the sixth of seven rounds, when A.F. narrowly defeated the Eagles, 45-39.
Marsh Valley's Brock Young won all seven of his matches at 120 pounds, as did teammate Carson Hemsley at 126.
American Falls' Wyatt Kearn also went undefeated, wrestling four matches at 220 pounds and three as a heavyweight.
SATURDAY’S BOX SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
GRACE 54, BUTTE COUNTY 52
Butte County 10 13 18 11 — 52
Grace 13 7 17 17 — 54
Butte County — Cummins 24, Wanstrom 2, Lampson 2, McAfee 9, Hansen 13, Cummins 2.
Grace — Stoddard 22, I. Gibbs 5, Judd 2, Lloyd 16, Smith 2, Mansfield 7.
THUNDER RIDGE 61, BLACKFOOT 49
Thunder Ridge 4 22 12 23 — 61
Blackfoot 12 10 11 16 — 49
Thunder Ridge — L. Driggs 13, Johnson 11, Godfrey 15, Brizza 2, D. Driggs 3, Scoresby 4, Toldson 10, Craig 3.
Blackfoot — Robinson 23, Shelley 11, Wright 2, Grimmett 1, Thomas 5, Wistisen 3, Layton 4.
WEST SIDE 41, FIRTH 39
West Side 8 8 9 16 — 41
Firth 7 8 15 9 — 39
West Side — Beckstead 6, Nielsen 5, Brown 5, Shurtliff 5, Moser 2, Frankman 18.
Firth — Arave 2, Carpenter 8, A. Jacobsen 4, P. Jacobsen 8, Erickson 14, Blonquist 3.
NORTH GEM 72, RICHFIELD 54
Richfield 9 14 13 18 — 54
North Gem 18 9 22 23 — 72
Richfield — Kent 21, Perkes 13, Lucero 11, Dalton 4, Melendrez 3, Connell 2.
North Gem — Bodily 25, Freeman 18, Corta 10, Leavitt 8, Hatch 7, Setser 2, Cooper 2.
ROCKLAND 77, LEADORE 38
Rockland 23 12 22 20 — 77
Leadore 9 14 7 8 — 38
Rockland — Parish 7, Bra. Permann 19, Bri. Permann 6, Hunter 5, Jensen 6, Hendrickson 8, Farr 23, Merritt 3.
Leadore — Tomchak 4, McConnaghy 3, Foster 13, Baylor 18.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SNAKE RIVER 50, AMERICAN FALLS 38
American Falls 8 11 7 12 — 38
Snake River 12 9 18 11 — 50
American Falls — Long 3, Fehringer 9, Bell 6, Hunt 2, G. Barclay 8, E. Barclay 10.
Snake River — Kracl 5, Goff 13, Steadman 15, VanOrden 2, Stimpson 5, Cherry 2, Gilbert 8.
ABERDEEN 51, WEST SIDE 40
Aberdeen 11 11 14 15 — 51
West Side 11 10 8 10 — 40
Aberdeen — Phillips 7, Driscoll 15, El. Watson 23, Hernandez 4, L. Ortiz 2.
West Side — Barzee 9, Phillips 8, S. Fuller 7, Lemmon 2, Nance 3, K. Fuller 11.
ROCKLAND 51, LEADORE 23
Rockland 13 10 15 13 — 51
Leadore 6 9 6 2 — 23
Rockland — Wilson 10, Waite 7, Boyer 6, Swan 2, Lee 2, Permann 20, Farr 4.
Leadore — Mackay 7, Ramsey 4, Lovell 6, Bird 6.