BOYS BASKETBALL
ELKO (NV) 61, GRACE 41
Grace ran out of steam in Tuesday's 61-41 loss to Elko (NV) to finish a two-day tournament at Juan Diego Catholic High School in Draper, Utah.
Grace led 16-15 after the first quarter and trailed 28-23 at halftime, but was outscored 33-18 over the final two frames.
"We kind of ran out of gas," Grizzlies coach Rory Lloyd said. "They opened it up there in the third and the fourth."
Gage Stoddard scored 24 points to lead Grace (3-7, 2-0 1A DI District 5-6), which hosts West Side on Thursday.
TUESDAY'S BOX SCORE
Elko 15 13 13 20 — 61
Grace 16 7 7 11 — 41
Grace — Stoddard 24, I. Gibbs 10, Lloyd 2, Mansfield 5.