GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 52, JEROME 39
Century came out strong on defense and rode that effort to a 52-39 road win over Jerome Tuesday.
The Diamondbacks led 13-2 after the first quarter.
“We jumped on them early,” Century coach Chris Shuler said. “They never really got any closer. Just a good overall team effort. We just executed our offense and got some good looks.”
Preslie Merrill scored 15 points and Kassidy Gardea added 12 for Century (14-3, 12-0 4A District 4-5), which plays Thursday at Preston.
THUNDER RIDGE 58, HIGHLAND 45
Meghan Calley scored 22 points, but Highland gave up a halftime lead in a 58-45 loss against 5A power Thunder Ridge at Highland Tuesday.
The Rams, led by Calley’s 18-point first half, led 30-24 at the break.
“The girls competed for all four quarters,” Highland coach Gino Mariani said. “Great effort tonight.”
Highland (9-11, 2-4 5A District 5-6) hosts Jerome on Thursday.
BURLEY 45, POCATELLO 23
Pocatello lost at Burley on Tuesday, 45-23.
“We have to get off to better starts,” said Pocatello coach Sunny Evans. “We have to get back to defending the way we were. We’ve given up more points as of late. We have a great competitive spirit, we just struggle in a few areas that make things hard for us.”
Ellie Johnson led the Indians with eight points.
Pocatello (2-17) hosts Idaho Falls Thursday.
BONNEVILLE 59, BLACKFOOT 34
Blackfoot hung with undefeated Bonneville for a half before falling 59-34 at Bonneville on Tuesday.
Hadley Humpherys had 12 points and Tenleigh Smith added 10 for the Broncos, who trailed 26-24 at halftime but scored 10 points in the second half.
Blackfoot (14-6) plays at Shelley Thursday.
PRESTON 55, MINICO 42
Preston beat Minico 55-42 at Preston Tuesday. No other information was available.
Preston (15-5) hosts Century Thursday.
SNAKE RIVER 52, SOUTH FREMONT 33
Snake River got big performances from a few players on their senior night to beat South Fremont, 52-33, at home Tuesday.
Senior Olivia Kracl scored a career-high 16 points and her classmate Jordyn Gilbert added 14 for the Panthers, who led 18-6 after the first quarter.
“It was a great start,” Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. “The seniors really stepped it up tonight for us.”
Snake River (11-9, 3-0 3A District 5) plays Thursday at Marsh Valley.
ROCKLAND 52, WATERSPRINGS 30
Rockland blew out Watersprings on the road Tuesday, 52-30.
Kiersley Boyer and Ember Farr had near double-doubles for the Bulldogs. Boyer had 16 points and nine rebounds, while Farr had 10 points and nine boards.
“We felt like we were a little bit slow on everything, but the kids played well,” Rockland coach Vern Nelson said. “I felt like, as the game progressed, we started moving the ball better and getting into the things that we do well on offense.”
Madalyn Permann added 15 points for Rockland (15-2, 5-1 1A DII District 5-6), which plays Thursday at Raft River.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BEAR LAKE 59, MARSH VALLEY 37
Owen Teuscher scored 22 points and Bear Lake pulled away from Marsh Valley for a 59-37 home win Tuesday.
“We settled down and then we were good defensively,” Bear Lake coach Brandon Carlsen said. “We made enough shots to stay ahead and we put it away there in the fourth quarter.”
Ashton Carlsen added 15 points for the Bears. Stanton Howell had 12 for Marsh Valley, which had a seven-game winning streak snapped.
Bear Lake (11-6, 2-2 2A District 5) hosts Malad on Saturday. Marsh Valley (8-7) opens its 3A District 5 schedule Thursday at American Falls.
RAFT RIVER 52, ABERDEEN 45
Aberdeen didn’t get the breaks at the end Tuesday in a 52-45 home loss to Raft River.
“It was back and forth until the last minute, and then they scored, we didn’t score and we started fouling,” Aberdeen coach Joe Ingersoll said. “I don’t think anybody had more than a four- or five-point lead until the end.”
Jayce Petersen led the Tigers with 11 points.
Aberdeen (3-13, 0-3 2A District 5) plays Thursday at Soda Springs.
GRACE 55, OAKLEY 47
Grace held off Oakley for a 55-47 home win Tuesday.
“It was a great team win tonight,” Grace coach Rory Lloyd said. “We did some good things. A team like Oakley, they’ve had some top-five votes in the polls, so it was a good win.”
Grace (10-10, 5-0 1A D1 District 5-6) hosts Challis on Feb. 6.
WATERSPRINGS 41, ROCKLAND 34
Rockland fell at Watersprings on Thursday, 41-34. No other information was available.
Rockland (9-5) hosts Grace Lutheran Wednesday.
CENTURY 52, JEROME 38
Century 13 9 16 14 — 52
Jerome 2 13 16 8 — 38
Century — Ka. Gardea 12, Merrill 15, Adamson 5, Christensen 8, L. Bull 11, T. Bull 1.
Jerome — Hurtado 2, White 5, Deadman 9, Mills 1, Bell 4, Schvaneveldt 18.
THUNDER RIDGE 58, HIGHLAND 45
Thunder Ridge 9 15 20 14 — 58
Highland 16 14 7 8 — 45
Thunder Ridge — John 6, Caldwell 13, Clark 4, Scoresby 2, Davenport 14, Turnage 6, Smith 8, Stenquist 5.
Highland — Pongah 3, Bell 2, Pokibro 3, Calley 22, Maughan 2, Thayne 9, Mickelson 4.
BURLEY 45, POCATELLO 23
Pocatello 3 7 4 9 — 23
Burley 16 14 2 13 — 45
Pocatello — Johnson 8, Murdoch 4, Ramirez 5, Rowe 2, Pearson 3, Tinno 1.
Burley — Whiting 17, King 2, Hope 12, Anderton 4, Baker 4, Hill 4, Ontiveros 2.
BONNEVILLE 59, BLACKFOOT 34
Blackfoot 14 10 4 6 — 34
Bonneville 11 15 15 18 — 59
Blackfoot — Smith 10, Arave 3, Caldwell 4, Thomas 4, Andersen 2, Humpherys 12.
Bonneville — Lott 18, Sorensen 17, Cunningham 10, Jardine 2, Hunt 9, Leishman 3.
SNAKE RIVER 52, SOUTH FREMONT 33
South Fremont 6 4 3 20 — 33
Snake River 18 11 11 12 — 52
South Fremont — T. Hill 3, Geisler 6, Thuesen 5, Angel 3, Hope 2, Neville 9, A. Hill 5.
Snake River — Kracl 16, Goff 6, Steadman 10, VanOrden 2, Stimpson 2, Cherry 2, Gilbert 14.
ROCKLAND 52, WATERSPRINGS 30
Rockland 12 15 13 12 — 52
Watersprings 5 7 12 6 — 30
Rockland — Hansen 2, Wilson 1, Waite 8, Boyer 16, Permann 15, Farr 10.
Watersprings — Winkelmann 3, Merkle 3, Hayes 8, Gomez 4, Mathison 1, Yadon 11.
BEAR LAKE 59, MARSH VALLEY 37
Marsh Valley 13 6 8 10 — 37
Bear Lake 14 11 13 21 — 59
Marsh Valley — S. Howell 12, B. Howell 7, Wissenbach 3, K. Howell 3, Sadiq 4, Bennett 8.
Bear Lake — Carlsen 15, Alleman 4, Teuscher 22, Criswell 3, Hammond 6, Schreiber 9.
RAFT RIVER 52, ABERDEEN 45
Raft River 8 13 10 21 — 52
Aberdeen 8 12 11 14 — 45
Raft River — Boden 7, Spencer 9, Knuden 3, Tracy 18, Schumann 9, Whitaker 2, Spaeth 4.
Aberdeen — Foster 5, Barrera 1, Cerna 2, Bright 2, Rowbury 5, Ingersoll 8, Wynn 5, Petersen 11, Behrend 6.