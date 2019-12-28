GIRLS BASKETBALL
BEAR LAKE 52, ABERDEEN 41
Bear Lake topped Aberdeen to win the Southeast Idaho Holiday Invitational championship on Saturday at Aberdeen.
Chelsea Gundersen led four Bears in double-figure scoring with 16 points. She tallied 33 points and averaged 10 blocked shots over three games and was named the tournament MVP.
“We didn’t play hard enough to win the game in the first half,” Aberdeen coach Ryan Wahlen said. “Gundersen ate us up on the inside. Bear Lake is a good team and was the better team today. We’ll learn from the loss and get better.”
Bear Lake (8-4, 2-0 2A District 5) won all three of its games at the tournament, beating North Fremont and Declo on Friday. The Bears next play Jan. 2 at home against Rich (Utah).
“I’m really proud of the way our girls played,” Bear Lake coach Brenda Messerly said. “There was great competition and quality teams, and we were able to put three full games together. “It was great to see the progression and win the championship.”
Aberdeen (9-4, 1-0 2A District 5) finished second at the tournament after beating Century’s junior varsity and American Falls on Friday. The Tigers next play Jan. 7 at home against Firth.
AMERICAN FALLS 41, NORTH FREMONT 40
Emma Barclay’s buzzer-beating layup lifted American Falls past North Fremont on Saturday in the third-place game of the Southeast Idaho Holiday Invitational at Aberdeen High School.
Barclay scored the game-winning basket off an out-of-bounds play from underneath her own basket.
“Girls executed the play really, really well and made the shot at the buzzer,” Beavers coach Stephen Grigg said.
A.F. went 1-1 on Friday at the tournament, beating West Jefferson and falling to Aberdeen.
“Our girls played hard all weekend and won a couple good games,” Grigg said. “It’s fun to watch them do what they’re doing, really playing well as a team.”
The Beavers (7-6) play Jan. 7 at Wendell.
MARSH VALLEY 63, MALAD 36
Marsh Valley’s sharpshooters carried the Eagles to a road win Saturday as Zoie Armstrong had 18 points and Valerie Vorwaller added 14 in a 63-36 win over Malad.
Marsh Valley led 21-5 after the first quarter.
“They’re a good outside shooting team, and if you leave them open they’re going to knock those shots down,” Malad coach Ty Price said. “We struggled to stop those outside shots, and that hurt us.”
Riley Dorius led the Dragons with 15 points.
Marsh Valley (6-6) plays at Preston on Jan. 4. Malad (0-11, 0-2 2A District 5) travels to Declo on Jan. 4.
NORTH GEM 48, WATERSPRINGS 41
North Gem got big second-half efforts from two of its stars on Saturday as the Cowboys came back to beat Watersprings, 48-41, at Watersprings.
Harlee Davids scored 16 of her 18 points in the second half, while DaniKa Barfuss held Watersprings star Joanna Hayes to just four points in the final two quarters as North Gem, down 24-19 at halftime, came back to win.
“We were missing a couple players,” North Gem coach Dana Strong said. “It was a little out of sync, but in the second half the defense really turned it up.”
North Gem (4-5, 2-2 1A DII District 5-6) plays at Cokeville (WY) on Jan. 4.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST SIDE 50, MARSH VALLEY 38
West Side beat Marsh Valley at home Saturday, 50-38.
Bryler Shurtliff had 17 for the Pirates, who led 20-18 at halftime but opened up some breathing room in the third quarter.
“I thought both teams fought hard,” West Side coach Tyler Brown said. “It seemed like we had a lead throughout, but (Marsh Valley) was right there in striking distance the entire time.”
The Pirates (4-2) play at Grace on Thursday. Bracken Howell scored 15 points to lead the Eagles (1-6), who host Soda Springs on Jan. 4.
NORTH GEM 42, WATERSPRINGS 33
North Gem gradually built its lead and downed Watersprings 42-33 on the road Saturday.
The Cowboys held a narrow 16-14 lead at halftime.
James Bodily had 16 points to lead North Gem (7-0), which plays Jan. 4 at Cokeville (WY).
SATURDAY’S BOX SCORES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BEAR LAKE 52, ABERDEEN 41
Bear Lake 18 11 14 9 — 52
Aberdeen 12 7 6 16 — 41
Bear Lake — Gundersen 16, Humpherys 12, Parker 12, Lloyd 7, Kelsey 5.
Aberdeen — Ortiz 12, Driscoll 11, Serna 5, Phillips 5, Hernandez 4, El. Watson 4.
AMERICAN FALLS 41, NORTH FREMONT 40
American Falls 13 5 12 11 — 41
North Fremont 5 13 8 14 — 40
American Falls — Long 11, Bell 11, E. Barclay 8, G. Barclay 6, Fehringer 5.
North Fremont — Miller 19, Greener 5, G. Litton 4, Roseburg 4, R. Litton 3, Dexter 3, Rowbury 2.
MARSH VALLEY 63, MALAD 36
Marsh Valley 21 9 22 11 — 63
Malad 5 16 5 10 — 36
Marsh Valley — Vorwaller 14, Christensen 5, Armstrong 18, Lunt 4, Hadley 4, Argyle 10, Dunn 4, Smedley 4.
Malad — Jacobsen 2, Gross 3, Peterson 7, Hudnell 8, Dorius 15, Alder 1.
NORTH GEM 48, WATERSPRINGS 41
North Gem 11 8 17 12 — 48
Watersprings 10 14 6 11 — 41
North Gem — Davids 18, Barfuss 6, Mabey 12, S. O’Brien 3, Christensen 7, C. O’Brien 2.
Watersprings — Hayes 17, Mathison 7, Winkelmann 6, Merkle 6, Gomez 5.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST SIDE 50, MARSH VALLEY 38
Marsh Valley 10 8 6 14 — 38
West Side 12 8 14 16 — 50
Marsh Valley — Hansen 13, B. Howell 15, Wissenbach 2, K. Howell 3, Egley 2, Roche 1, Sadiq 2.
West Side — Beckstead 3, Nielsen 9, Brown 7, Shurtliff 17, Moser 2, Headworth 6, Frankman 6.
NORTH GEM 42, WATERSPRINGS 33
North Gem 10 6 12 14 — 42
Watersprings 8 6 10 9 – 33