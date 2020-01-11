WRESTLING
MADISON WRESTLING INVITATIONAL
Century pulled off a narrow victory Saturday at the Madison Wrestling Invitational, edging Thunder Ridge 164-163.5 to win the two-day, 16-team tournament.
The Diamondbacks had 10 wrestlers place in the top six of their weight class, including champion Easton Millward at 160 pounds, and runners-up Ryeker Andersen (126) and Gerardo Duran (285).
Century coach Michael Millward credited his team's victory to "a lot of grit. They worked hard and I think everybody scored points. The team came together and did a good job."
Blackfoot was fourth, led by Luke Moore's first-place finish at 106 pounds and Nick Chappell's championship at 182.
Highland finished ninth, led by second-place finishes from Colin Sierer (106 pounds), Connor Straessler (145) and Paul Clark (195).
BUHL INVITATIONAL
Snake River and American Falls were the top local teams Saturday at the Buhl Invitational, finishing in third and fourth, respectively.
The Panthers placed seven wrestlers in the top six of their weight class, led by champions Tate Benson at 152 pounds and Ty Belnap at 285.
American Falls placed five in the top six, highlighted by Wyatt Kearn's second-place finish at 220 pounds.
Hans Newby (98 pounds) and Clayton Lunt (120) won their weight classes to lead Grace to eighth place at the two-day, 29-team event. Marsh Valley was 13th.
South Fremont won the tournament with 253 points.
RICHARDSON MEMORIAL
Ben Wray (fourth) and Tayson Davis (fifth) led Malad at the Richardson Memorial in Brigham City, Utah.
Malad finished 16th at the 21-team event.
BOYS BASKETBALL
POCATELLO 59, WOOD RIVER 36
Pocatello got off to a strong start en route to a 59-36 win at Wood River on Saturday.
The Indians were ahead 20-5 at the end of the first quarter.
“We did a good job contesting and playing good defense,” Poky coach Joe Green said. “We forced missed shots and got out on the break.”
Isaac Brown scored a game-high 14 points to lead Pocatello (9-2, 6-1 4A District 4-5), which plays Wednesday at Jerome.
BURLEY 49, HIGHLAND 39
Highland struggled to find its shooting touch in a 49-39 loss at Burley on Saturday.
The Rams had their highest-scoring quarter in the fourth with 15 points, after tallying 24 through the first 24 minutes.
Cedar Washakie scored 11 points to lead Highland (4-7, 1-0 5A District 5-6), which plays Wednesday at Rigby.
SALMON 63, AMERICAN FALLS 35
No other information was available.
American Falls (0-11) hosts Gooding on Tuesday.
BEAR LAKE 53, RICH (UT) 39
Bear Lake overcame an early deficit to clinch a 53-39 home win against Rich (Utah) on Saturday.
The Bears were down 12-9 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring their opponent 44-27 the rest of the game.
“We played pretty good defense, rebounded the ball well, played well enough to win,” Bear Lake coach Brandon Carlsen said.
Owen Teuscher scored 19 points to lead the Bears (8-4), who play Thursday at Malad.
NORTH FREMONT 51, ABERDEEN 29
Aberdeen's turnovers and North Fremont's offensive rebounding were a lethal combination Saturday, as the Huskies won 51-29 at Aberdeen.
Tigers coach Joe Ingersoll was happy with his team's defensive effort in the loss.
"We wanted to slow them down. They fast-break a lot, they're a very fast team," Ingersoll said. "Defensively, we did what we wanted to do most of the time."
Jace Petersen scored eight points to lead Aberdeen (3-8), which hosts Marsh Valley on Tuesday.
TETON 65, SODA SPRINGS 48
No other information was available.
Soda Springs (2-9) plays Tuesday at Snake River.
Malad at Ririe
Malad’s game at Ririe on Saturday was canceled due to winter weather.
The Dragons (6-4) host Bear Lake on Thursday.
Oakley at Grace
Grace’s home game Saturday against Oakley was canceled due to weather conditions.
The Grizzlies (5-10, 3-0 1A DII District 5-6) host Taylor’s Crossing on Wednesday.
NORTH GEM 52, WATERSPRINGS 35
North Gem had three players reach double figures as the Cowboys eventually pulled away from Watersprings for a 52-35 home win Saturday.
Logan Corta had 15 points, Bridger Hatch had 12 and James Bodily added 11 for North Gem, which led 22-19 at halftime but ground down Watersprings in the second half.
“Watersprings plays a different style, so it’s always a challenge to play them,” North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. “But we made a little defensive adjustment at halftime and really took off in the second half.”
North Gem (8-1, 4-0 1A DII District 5-6) hosts Clark County on Friday.
ROCKLAND 81, SHO-BAN 34
Rockland handled Sho-Ban on Saturday at Rockland, beating the Chiefs 81-34.
Levi Farr had 26 points and 14 rebounds for Rockland, while Braden Permann added 23. TJ Lama led Sho-Ban with 17.
"We just came out and we got back to fighting and moving the ball and shooting the ball, not being scared," Rockland coach Shae Neal said. "Back to the Rockland basketball that we know how to play."
Rockland (7-4, 4-1 1A DII District 5-6) plays Wednesday at Clark County. Sho-Ban (2-7, 1-3 1A DII District 5-6) hosts Grace Lutheran on Tuesday.
GRACE LUTHERAN 51, CLARK COUNTY 22
Grace Lutheran clobbered Clark County 51-22 on Friday at home.
The Royals took a 27-9 lead into halftime.
“We worked hard to shut down their scorer,” Grace Lutheran coach Jeremy Hess said. “Nate Jimenez had a good night shooting.”
Jimenez scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Royals (2-6, 2-2 1A DII District 5-6), who play Tuesday at Sho-Ban.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 64, WOOD RIVER 42
Preston cruised past Wood River 64-42 on Saturday on the road.
The Indians built a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter and led 41-20 at halftime.
Hailey Meek scored 14 points to lead Preston (13-3, 7-1 4A District 4-5), which plays Tuesday at Century.
MARSH VALLEY 35, POCATELLO 30
Marsh Valley and Pocatello locked horns in a defensive struggle at Pocatello on Saturday, with the Eagles winning 35-30.
Zoie Armstrong led Marsh Valley with eight points. Hailey Roubidoux and Madison Wilkes had six apiece for Pocatello.
ROCKLAND 66, SHO-BAN 64
Rockland erased a six-point deficit in the final 10 seconds to beat Sho-Ban 66-64 in Saturday's epic bout at home.
Whitney Peterson scored the last-second, game-winning basket on a layup off an inbounds play.
“If you're a spectator, it was a wonder to watch,” Bulldogs coach Vern Nelson said. “We somehow miraculously came back and won it. It was an offensive game all the way. ...We just had to keep answering offensively.”
Madalyn Permann scored a season-high 31 points for Rockland, while teammate Ember Farr compiled 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Charlotte Wilson had five assists, six steals and two points.
Sho-Ban's Harley Jackson scored a team-high 27 points.
Rockland (13-2, 4-1 1A DII District 5-6) plays Friday at Dietrich.
The Chiefs (9-4, 2-1 1A DII District 5-6) host Grace Lutheran on Tuesday.
Malad at Ririe
Malad’s game Saturday at Ririe was canceled due to winter weather.
The Dragons (0-13, 0-3 2A District 5) play Wednesday at Sho-Ban.
Oakley at Grace
Grace’s home game against Oakley on Saturday was canceled due to weather conditions.
The Grizzlies (12-3, 4-0 1A DI District 5-6) host Taylor’s Crossing on Wednesday.
SATURDAY’S BOX SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
BURLEY 49, HIGHLAND 39
Highland 10 6 8 15 – 39
Burley 11 8 13 17 – 49
Highland – Duffin 5, Durham 2, Carter 1, Driscoll 3, Shreve 10, Mickelsen 5, Bell 2, Washakie 11.
Burley – C. Hansen 13, Orthman 3, H. Hansen 2, Mort 2, Whiting 17, Ramirez 2.
POCATELLO 59, WOOD RIVER 36
Pocatello 20 13 15 11 – 59
Wood River 5 15 9 7 – 36
Pocatello – Hales 11, Ney 2, Brown 14, L. Bailey 2, Bruner 4, Downs 4, Vaughan 2, B. Bailey 2, Hale 13, Williams 5.
Wood River – Radford 12, B. Ros 3, Park 3, D. Ros 8, Kriesen 2, Heitzman 8.
BEAR LAKE 53, RICH (UT) 39
Rich 12 5 9 13 – 39
Bear Lake 9 11 16 17 – 53
Rich – Grer 8, Huefner 3, Wilson 14, Murbrook 12, Scott 2.
Bear Lake – J. Crane 2, Carlsen 7, Grunig 3, Criswell 8, Teuscher 19, Hammond 2, Alleman 5, Hillier 5, Schreiber 2.
NORTH FREMONT 51, ABERDEEN 29
North Fremont 11 10 16 14 — 51
Aberdeen 9 3 8 9 — 29
North Fremont — Hess 15, Lenz 6, Dye 2, Hill 8, Palmer 7, Shuldberg 8, Wynn 5.
Aberdeen — Foster 6, Rowbury 1, Lemos 2, Ingersoll 2, Schritter 3, Wynn 3, Petersen 8, Behrend 4.
NORTH GEM 52, WATERSPRINGS 35
Watersprings 6 13 9 7 — 35
North Gem 12 10 16 14 — 52
Watersprings — D. Canfield 18, Smith 8, Aldingo 6, R. Canfield 3.
North Gem — Corta 15, Hatch 12, Bodily 11, Freeman 4, Low 3, Yost 3, Leavitt 2, Casperson 2.
ROCKLAND 81, SHO-BAN 34
Sho-Ban 8 9 11 6 — 34
Rockland 25 13 20 23 — 81
Sho-Ban — Jared 4, Lama 17, Pea 6, Ramos-Yazzie 3, Chacon 4.
Rockland — Parrish 8, Bra. Permann 23, Bri. Permann 9, Jensen 5, G. Hendrickson 2, W. Hendrickson 8, Farr 26.
GRACE LUTHERAN 51, CLARK COUNTY 22
Clark County 5 4 4 9 – 22
Grace Lutheran 14 13 20 4 – 51
Clark County – Acosta 4, Murdoch 12, Clark 2, Raya 2, Perez 2.
Grace Lutheran – Jimenez 18, Spencer 4, Besel 13, Cummings 9, Hess 5, Moore 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 64, WOOD RIVER 42
Preston 19 22 14 9 – 64
Wood River 9 11 9 13 – 42
Preston – H. Meek 14, Marlow 11, Robertson 7, Knapp 2, Ward 3, S. Meek 2, Harris 6, Ware 12, Pugmire 7.
ROCKLAND 66, SHO-BAN 64
Sho-Ban 9 10 19 26 – 64
Rockland 9 10 23 24 – 66
Sho-Ban – Appenay 9, Jackson 27, Nappo 2, Buckskin 11, Pokibro 10, Evening 4.
Rockland – Peterson 9, Wilson 2, Waite 6, Boyer 7, Permann 31, Farr 11.