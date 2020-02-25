CENTURY 57, TWIN FALLS 49
Emmett Holt scored 27 points and Century fought through some offensive struggles to win at Twin Falls, 57-49, in a 4A District 4-5 tournament loser-out game Tuesday.
After a strong first quarter, Century scored five points in the second quarter, but managed to take a 19-15 lead into the locker room at halftime.
"We had a real bad second quarter offensively, but we hung in there and played good defense," Century coach Ryan Frost said. "We had a great fourth quarter. Holt played great for us. Loser-out, lot of stakes, and I love how our kids competed and battled and got it done."
Century (9-15) plays at Pocatello in the district's third-place game on Thursday, with the winner advancing to a state play-in game.
"It's going to be a fun atmosphere," Frost said. "It'll be a loud, crazy, packed atmosphere. I like how our kids have been playing. ... I think we're peaking at the right time."
ROCKLAND 72, SHO-BAN 39
Rockland jumped on Sho-Ban early and walked away with a 72-39 win in a loser-out game at Hillcrest High School on Tuesday in the 1A DII District 5-6 tournament.
Braden Permann scored 24 points and Levi Farr added 15 points and 14 rebounds for Rockland, which led 20-5 after the first quarter.
"We got momentum early," Rockland coach Shae Neal said. "We know our backs are against the wall, and we have to show up to every game and play like it's our last, come out swinging every game."
Jayvis Friday led Sho-Ban with 13 points.
Rockland (15-8) plays Watersprings on Thursday at Hillcrest in another loser-out game. Sho-Ban's season is over. The Chiefs finished 8-11.
WATERSPRINGS 54, GRACE LUTHERAN 9
Grace Lutheran's season ended Tuesday with a 54-9 loss to Watersprings in the 1A DII District 5-6 tournament at Hillcrest High School. No other information was available.
TUESDAY'S BOX SCORES
CENTURY 57, TWIN FALLS 49
Century 14 5 14 24 — 57
Twin Falls 6 9 12 22 — 49
Century — Sowell 4, Williams 13, Holt 27, B. Fleischmann 5, Manning 2, Gunter 3, T. Fleischmann 3.
Twin Falls — Emery 3, Swenson 19, Walker 16, Robbins 3.
ROCKLAND 72, SHO-BAN 39
Sho-Ban 5 14 12 8 — 39
Rockland 20 20 18 14 — 72
Sho-Ban — Llama 7, Chippewa 2, Buckskin 8, Friday 13, Appenay 2, Yazzie 4, Chacon 3.
Rockland — Parish 10, Bra. Permann 24, Bri. Permann 12, Jensen 5, Hendrickson 4, Porath 2, Farr 15.