WRESTLING
RED HALVERSON INVITATIONAL
Century and Highland finished second and third, respectively, at the Red Halverson Invitational in Rupert on Saturday.
Blackfoot was fifth and Snake River was eighth.
Three local wrestlers won their brackets — Snake River’s Tate Benson at 152 pounds, Blackfoot’s Nick Chappell at 182 and Highland’s Logan George at 220.
Second-place finishers included Century’s Devyn Greenland (98 pounds), Blackfoot’s Taye Trautner (120), Blackfoot’s Esai Castaneda (132), Century’s Easton Millward (160), Highland’s Max Anderton (170) and Century’s Marcus Lee (182).
DIGGER CLASSIC DUALS
A host of local teams competed at Sugar-Salem’s Digger Classic Duals on Saturday, with Marsh Valley, Bear Lake and Grace finishing second, third and fourth, respectively.
West Side was seventh and Preston ninth.
Local wrestlers who went undefeated included Grace’s Hans Newby at 98 pounds, Marsh Valley’s Brady Dahlke at 113, Marsh Valley’s Brock Young at 120, Grace’s Bray Skinner at 126, Preston’s Caigun Keller at 145, Marsh Valley’s Jason Lattimer at 152 and Bear Lake’s Joe Williams at 220.
NORTH IDAHO RUMBLE
American Falls finished sixth at the 20-team North Idaho Rumble in Couer d’Alene on Saturday.
The Beavers’ Wyatt Kearn won his individual bracket at 220 pounds, pinning Post Falls’ Tyler Cook in the final.
American Falls had several other placers, including Alfredo Flores (sixth at 160 pounds), Tanner Hansen (fourth at 132), Cooper Evans (second at 113) and Grayson Williams (second at 98).
BOYS BASKETBALL
BEAR LAKE 53, MALAD 48
Bear Lake outlasted Malad 53-48 on Saturday at home.
The Bears led for most of the game, but the Dragons were always on the cusp of taking the lead.
“Malad didn’t go away,” Bear Lake coach Brandon Carlsen said. “We just happened to make more shots at the end of the game.”
Ashton Carlsen scored 12 points to lead Bear Lake (12-6, 3-2 2A District 5), which plays Wednesday at West Side. Malad (10-6, 3-2 2A District 5) hosts Aberdeen on Friday.
WEST SIDE 57, SODA SPRINGS 39
Soda Springs’ slow start was too much to overcome in a 57-39 home loss against West Side on Saturday.
The Cardinals faced a 22-4 deficit after the first quarter.
“They jumped on us good,” Soda Springs coach Greg Bergholm said. “They’re a good team and just outplayed us tonight.”
Wade Sims scored nine points for Soda Springs (3-15, 1-4 2A District 5), which hosts Malad on Friday. Bryler Shurtliff had 19 for West Side (14-3, 4-0 2A District 5), which hosts Bear Lake on Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GRACE 38, BUTTE COUNTY 35
Grace left things late, but came back to beat Butte County in the first round of the 1A DI District 5-6 tournament at Blackfoot on Saturday, 38-35.
Breanna Hill and Maniah Clegg, with 16 apiece, combined to score 32 of Grace’s 38 points.
The Grizzlies trailed 29-21 heading into the fourth quarter but rallied to take the lead with about three minutes to play.
“We didn’t shoot it great early,” Grace coach Kyle Christensen said. “Butte County came out with intensity. We were able to chip away at their lead slowly. In the fourth quarter, we were able to apply some full-court pressure and then they put us at the line and we were able to hold on.”
Grace (17-3) plays the winner of next week’s Butte County-Challis game on Friday. If the Grizzlies win that, they’ll be district champions.
ROCKLAND 71, NORTH GEM 34
Rockland got off to a hot start en route to a 71-34 home win against North Gem in the 1A DII District 5-6 tournament.
The Bulldogs outscored the Cowgirls in every quarter, including a 17-7 opening period.
“First quarter, we came out and our girls were playing really good basketball. Defensively, the intensity was good,” Rockland coach Vern Nelson said. “We played everybody tonight and everybody that got in the game in the second half played well for us.”
The Bulldogs’ Madalyn Permann scored 25 points, while teammate Ember Farr tallied seven points and 11 rebounds.
Rockland (17-2) continues the tournament next Saturday against Sho-Ban at Hillcrest High School. North Gem (4-12) plays in a loser-out game Thursday at Hillcrest High School.
SATURDAY’S BOX SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
BEAR LAKE 53, MALAD 48
Malad 9 14 13 12 – 48
Bear Lake 12 18 8 15 – 53
Malad – Howe 7, Ward 3, Larsen 11, Tripp 9, Simpson 18.
Bear Lake – Carlsen 12, Shaul 7, Alleman 2, Teuscher 8, Criswell 10, Hammond 9, Schreiber 5.
WEST SIDE 57, SODA SPRINGS 39
West Side 22 11 10 14 – 57
Soda Springs 4 9 14 12 – 39
West Side – Beckstead 4, Nielsen 4, Brown 11, Shurtliff 19, Henderson 1, Headworth 2, Frankman 12, Ward 2, Moser 2.
Soda Springs – Young 6, Kap 5, Yamauchi 8, Sims 9, Hansen 5, Sturm 5, Torman 1.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GRACE 38, BUTTE COUNTY 35
Butte County 11 12 6 6 — 35
Grace 12 4 5 17 — 38
Butte County — McAffee 8, Knight 4, Beard 9, Gamett 4, Hansen 6, Asham 4.
Grace — Anderson 1, Walker 3, Straatman 2, Hill 16, Clegg 16.
ROCKLAND 71, NORTH GEM 34
North Gem 7 14 7 6 – 34
Rockland 17 17 22 15 – 71
North Gem – Bennett 2, Davids 8, Barfuss 17, Partain 2, Mabey 3, C. Christensen 2.
Rockland – Peterson 11, Hansen 2, Wilson 4, Waite 7, Boyer 10, Swann 4, Lee 1, Permann 25, Farr 7.