GIRLS BASKETBALL
LIBERTY (NV) 58, CENTURY 42
Century’s 34-game winning streak was snapped by Liberty (Nevada) at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas on Wednesday, 58-42.
Lexi Bull scored 17 for the Diamondbacks, who had their chances but were done in primarily by two things.
“We had a hard time rebounding the basketball,” Century coach Chris Shuler said. “Then, we just turned the ball over too many times. We shot the ball really well, we just got outrebounded really bad and turned the ball over too much.”
The Diamondbacks’ last loss was to Burley, 36-31, in the 2017-18 state championship game.
Century (7-1, 5-0 4A District 4-5) plays Thursday against either Modesto Christian (California) or Whitney Young (Illinois).
MARSH VALLEY 48, SOUTH FREMONT 35
Marsh Valley started hot and beat South Fremont 48-35 on Wednesday in St. Anthony.
The Eagles led 17-8 after the opening frame.
“First quarter was hot, girls were hitting some good shots,” Marsh Valley coach Kyle McQuivey said. “All in all, they played pretty disciplined. Pretty well-balanced game.”
Zoie Armstrong had 19 points to pace Marsh (4-5), which hosts Preston on Friday.
SUGAR-SALEM 41, SNAKE RIVER 37
Snake River nearly knocked off powerhouse Sugar-Salem on Wednesday, but the Diggers just managed to pull out a 41-37 win at Snake River.
Josee Steadman scored 13 points and Adia Goff added 12 for Snake River, which led 29-28 going into the fourth quarter.
“We were up at the start of the fourth quarter. We’d held Mardee Fillmore to four points,” Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. “She had six points that fourth quarter, and that was the main difference in the game.”
Snake River (4-6) hosts Teton on Saturday.
SODA SPRINGS 71, WEST SIDE 40
Soda Springs limited West Side’s opportunities in Wednesday’s 71-40 win at West Side.
The Pirates shot 52.9% from the field, but only took 36 shots while committing 24 turnovers. Soda Springs also shot well at 53.6% and canned nine 3-pointers.
Kajsia Fuller had 17 points for West Side (0-9, 0-2 2A District 5), which hosts Rich (Utah) on Friday. Sadie Gronning scored 23 for the Cardinals (9-2, 1-0 2A District 5), who play Jan. 3 at Ririe.
BEAR LAKE 59, MALAD 20
Bear Lake pulled away from Malad in the second half for a 59-20 win at Malad on Wednesday.
Hailey Humpherys scored 19 points for the Bears, who led 21-15 at halftime but held the Dragons to five points in the second half.
Bear Lake (4-2, 2-0 2A District 5) plays Thursday-Saturday at a tournament in Green River, Wyoming. Malad (0-9, 0-1 2A District 5) plays at Aberdeen on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MINICO 54, HIGHLAND 49
Minico lived at the free-throw line in Wednesday’s 54-49 home win over Highland.
The Spartans converted 22 of 32 freebies while going 15 of 30 on field goals.
“You’re not going to beat anybody letting them shoot that many free throws,” Rams coach Ty Pearson said. “We fouled too much and didn’t start the game well enough.”
Mason Mickelsen scored 15 points to lead Highland (2-4), which hosts Post Falls on Thursday.
BLACKFOOT 57, SKYLINE 35
Blackfoot eased away from Skyline on Wednesday at Skyline, outscoring the Grizzlies in every quarter for a 57-35 win.
Brayden Wright and Carter Layton led the Broncos with 11 points apiece in a balanced scoring effort.
“(It was) kind of a tight first quarter, pretty low-scoring first half,” Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. “Defensively, we got some easy run-outs in the second half and pushed the lead up. Really balanced, everybody got to to play and contributed tonight, so it was a good team effort.”
Blackfoot (2-2, 2-0 4A District 6) plays Friday at Madison.
NORTH GEM 80, SHO-BAN 59
Sho-Ban ran out of gas and fell 80-59 at home Wednesday to North Gem.
The Chiefs led by six points in the second quarter, but got outscored 47-30 in the second half.
“In the second half, especially in the first two minutes of the third quarter, the wheels fell off for us,” Sho-Ban coach Tim Wilson said. “They did what they do best, which is get it and go.”
“I tip my cap to Sho-Ban because they came out better prepared than we were,” North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. “We managed to muddle through and come away with a win.”
Jayvis Friday scored 17 points for the Chiefs (2-4, 1-1 1A DII District 5-6), who host Taylor’s Crossing on Thursday. Logan Corta had 26 for the Cowboys (4-0, 1-0 1A DII District 5-6), who host Rockland on Friday.
WRESTLING
CENTURY 75, CANYON RIDGE 9
CENTURY 66, TWIN FALLS 24
Century crushed Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls on Wednesday, winning the duals by a combined score of 141-33.
Devyn Greenland (98 pounds), Kyle Flores (113), Tyler Andersen (120), Canyon Mansfield (138), Easton Millward (160) and Marcus Lee (182) all earned two wins via fall for the Diamondbacks.
SUGAR-SALEM 48, SODA SPRINGS 18
FIRTH 36, SODA SPRINGS 28
Soda Springs was overmatched by Sugar-Salem and lost a close dual with Firth on Wednesday.
Drey Stoor (126 pounds) and Cameron Bailey (138) both went 2-0 for the Cardinals.
SUGAR-SALEM 84, WEST SIDE 6
FIRTH 48, WEST SIDE 33
West Side had a tough time in losses to Firth and Sugar-Salem on Wednesday.
Max Mumford (126 pounds) and Zach Groll (182) notched pins for the Pirates against Firth.
Century 24 18 — 42
Liberty 30 28 — 58
Century — Merrill 8, Adamson 7, Ky. Gardea 5, Christensen 5, L. Bull 17.
Liberty — Bitanga 4, Tovia 9, Watkins 14, Biggars 4, Bradley 9, Tovia 12, Dew 6.
MARSH VALLEY 48, SOUTH FREMONT 35
Marsh Valley 17 8 10 13 — 48
South Fremont 8 9 7 11 – 35
Marsh Valley — Vorwaller 4, Armstrong 19, Lunt 2, Hadley 2, Argyle 6, Dunn 3, Sutton 2.
South Fremont — Baler 4, Geisler 11, Theuson 3, Tucker 3, Angel 2, Pope 4, Neville 8.
SUGAR-SALEM 41, SNAKE RIVER 37
Sugar-Salem 9 9 10 13 — 41
Snake River 6 11 12 8 — 37
Sugar-Salem — S. Price 4, Harris 7, Luke 2, Bingham 3, Mardee Fillmore 10, Nead 3, Macey Fillmore 11, Miller 1.
Snake River — Goff 12, Steadman 13, VanOrden 2, Stimpson 7, J. Gilbert 3.
SODA SPRINGS 71, WEST SIDE 40
Soda Springs 23 25 16 7 — 71
West Side 10 11 14 5 — 40
Soda Springs — Gronning 23, Moldenhauer 12, Thompson 2, Balls 16, Horsley 10, Smith 5, Pelayo 1, Somsen 2.
West Side — K. Fuller 17, Nance 7, Dean 7, Phillips 5, Telford 2, Keller 2.
BEAR LAKE 59, MALAD 20
Bear Lake 5 16 25 12 — 59
Malad 2 13 5 0 — 20
Bear Lake — Humpherys 19, Kelsey 7, Smith 1, Lloyd 3, Skinner 6, McPowell 3, Sharp 2, Gunderson 8, Parker 8, Hennick 2.
Malad — Jacobsen 5, Gross 4, Hudnell 2, Dorius 4, Alder 5.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MINICO 54, HIGHLAND 49
Highland 11 10 14 14 — 49
Minico 18 15 7 14 — 54
Highland — Rudd 3, Duffin 2, Durham 8, Driscoll 3, Shreve 2, Mickelsen 15, Bell 9, Washakie 9.
Minico — Merrill 2, Trenkle 1, Ball 6, Carpenter 22, DeVries 3, Nava 3, Boettcher 7, Chandler 6, Stocking 4.
BLACKFOOT 57, SKYLINE 35
Skyline 9 7 9 10 — 35
Blackfoot 16 9 13 19 — 57
Skyline — Thomas 6, Kucera 1, Shippen 12, Marlow 7, Eames 2, Farnsworth 2, Ames 2, McLean 1, Morse 2.
Blackfoot — Robinson 3, Shelley 8, Wright 11, Young 5, Dahle 6, Wistisen 9, Layton 11, Arroyo 4.
NORTH GEM 80, SHO-BAN 59
North Gem 13 22 19 26 — 80
Sho-Ban 12 17 12 18 — 59
North Gem — Leavitt 8, Freeman 8, Low 2, Corta 26, Hatch 10, Bodily 19.
Sho-Ban — Ja. Friday 17, Chacon 1, Yazzie 10, Appenay 4, Pebdahsy 8, Dixey 15, Je. Friday 2.