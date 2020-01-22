GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 43, TWIN FALLS 14
Century’s all-around effort led to a 43-14 rout of Twin Falls on senior night Wednesday.
The Diamondbacks led 22-4 at halftime, owned a 20-6 rebounding edge and made 4 of 5 3-pointers in the game.
“We were lock-down defense tonight,” D-backs coach Chris Shuler said. “We were in the passing lanes, deflecting basketballs, we rebounded the ball. ... It was overall, just a defensive clinic. It was fun to watch.”
Abby Christensen scored 13 points to lead Century (13-3, 9-0 4A District 4-5), which plays Friday at Minico.
HIGHLAND 34, MADISON 27
Highland prevailed in a defensive struggle at Madison on Wednesday, beating the Bobcats 34-27.
“It was a tough shooting night for both teams,” Highland coach Gino Mariani said. “Good to get the win on the road.”
Meghan Calley led the Rams with 11 points.
Highland (9-10, 2-3 5A District 5-6) hosts Thunder Ridge on Tuesday.
BLACKFOOT 63, SKYLINE 60
Blackfoot needed some late drama to beat Skyline, 63-60, at home Wednesday.
Hadley Humpherys scored a go-ahead basket with under a minute left for the Broncos, and then she and Tenleigh Smith each hit two free throws down the stretch to keep the lead. Skyline’s buzzer-beating 3 to tie it bounced off the front of the rim.
Smith had 23 points and Humpherys added 17 for Blackfoot (12-5, 5-1 4A District 4-5), which hosts Hillcrest on Friday.
CANYON RIDGE 28, POCATELLO 24
Pocatello battled in a close road loss Wednesday at Canyon Ridge, losing 28-24.
“I have to do a better job in some areas, because we’re having trouble with the same thing, and that’s scoring the ball,” Pocatello coach Sunny Evans said. “We had a lot of opportunities down the stretch to take advantage and we didn’t do it.”
Madison Wilkes had seven points for the Indians (2-15), who host Preston on Friday.
AMERICAN FALLS 38, BUHL 28
American Falls started well and hung on to beat Buhl 38-28 on the road Wednesday.
The Beavers led 24-9 at halftime and survived a second-half lull.
“Our defense played really good tonight,” A.F. coach Stephen Grigg said. “We’ve been trying to limit turnovers and we did a good job of not turning over the ball tonight.”
Emma Barclay scored 15 pace to pace American Falls (10-9, 0-2 3A District 5), which plays Saturday at Snake River.
TETON 47, SNAKE RIVER 38
Snake River fell behind early and couldn’t recover in Wednesday’s 47-38 loss at Teton.
The Panthers trailed 12-6 after the opening quarter and 23-15 at halftime.
Snake River (8-9, 1-0 3A District 5) hosts American Falls on Saturday.
GRACE 55, COKEVILLE (WY) 48 (OT)
Grace outlasted defending Wyoming 1A state champion Cokeville in a thriller Wednesday, winning 55-48 in overtime at home.
“It was a fun game,” Grace coach Kyle Christensen said. “(Cokeville) made a tough shot to tie it (in regulation). ... In overtime, we made a shot the first possession, then just locked in on defense.”
Maniah Clegg had 24 points and Breanna Hill added 17 for the Grizzlies (15-3, 5-0 1A D1 District 5-6), who play Thursday at North Gem.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MARSH VALLEY 57, TETON 51
Marsh Valley turned things up in the second half for a 57-51 home win over Teton on Wednesday.
The Eagles trailed 23-19 at halftime but scored 20 points in the third quarter to take the lead.
Dane Wissenbach, with 18 points, and Bracken Howell, with 16, led Marsh Valley (7-6), which hosts West Side on Friday
BEAR LAKE 49, SODA SPRINGS 36
Owen Teuscher scored 21 points, Briston Schreiber added 14, and Bear Lake beat Soda Springs, 49-36, on the road Wednesday.
Teuscher hit four 3s in the third quarter for the Bears.
“The kids fought hard, I thought we played hard,” Soda Springs coach Greg Bergholm said. “(Bear Lake) made a few more shots.”
Wade Sims had 10 for Soda Springs (2-13, 0-2 2A District 5) which plays Friday at Malad. Bear Lake (9-6, 1-2) hosts Aberdeen on Friday.
WEST SIDE 52, ABERDEEN 24
West Side stifled Aberdeen in the second half to take a 52-24 win Wednesday at Aberdeen.
Ryan Beckstead had 13 points to lead three players in double figures for West Side, which held the Tigers to five points after halftime to stretch out a narrow lead.
“In the third quarter, we just turned the ball over and didn’t stop anybody, and that was the game,” Aberdeen coach Joe Ingersoll said.
Carson Wynn had 10 points for Aberdeen (3-11, 0-2 2A District 5), which plays Friday at Bear Lake. West Side (11-2, 3-0) travels to Marsh Valley.
MALAD 67, DECLO 57
Malad’s strong second quarter powered the Dragons past Declo, 67-57, on Wednesday in Malad.
The hosts outscored Declo 21-5 in the frame to build a 37-22 halftime advantage and went 13 of 16 from the free-throw line to close out the win late.
Trever Howe scored a game-high 21 points for Malad (9-4, 2-0 2A District 5), which hosts Soda Springs on Friday.
GRACE 76, RAFT RIVER 38
Grace doubled up Raft River for a 76-38 home win Friday.
Stockton Lloyd led the Grizzlies with 20 points. Grace scored at least 20 points in each of the first three quarters.
“We got out and ran tonight,” Grace coach Rory Lloyd said. “We ran the floor well, shot the ball fairly well.”
Grace (8-10, 4-0 1A DI District 5-6) hosts Butte County on Saturday.
MACKAY 80, ROCKLAND 69
Mackay’s shooting denied Rockland in a shootout Wednesday as the Bulldogs lost 80-69 at home.
“They hit 11 3s on us, which was kind of the difference in the game,” Rockland coach Shae Neal said. “We’d claw our way back into it, and then they would hit some big shots.”
Levi Farr had 24 points and Braden Permann added 16 for Rockland (8-5, 4-2 1A DII District 5-6), which plays Saturday at Leadore.
GRACE LUTHERAN 58, CLARK COUNTY 42
Three players scored in double figures to lead Grace Lutheran past Clark County, 58-42, on Wednesday in Pocatello.
Freshman Gavin Spencer led the way with 20 points for the Royals.
“The boys fought hard after a tough loss last night and bounced back well,” Grace Lutheran coach Jeremy Hess said. “Freshman Gavin Spencer had a great game for us with 20 points and probably just as many rebounds. Looking forward to (playing) Taylor’s Crossing on Friday night.”
WRESTLING
WEST SIDE QUAD
Grace was the top team at Wednesday’s West Side Quad, beating hosts West Side 60-24 and Soda Springs 53-33.
Colton Hobbs (106 pounds), Bray Skinner (126), Rhet Jorgensen (132) and Wyatt Wadsworth (170 and 182) each got two pins on the day for the Grizzlies.
Soda Springs beat West Side 57-30 in the third match of the day. Cameron Bailey, at 138 pounds, won both of his matches by fall for the Cardinals.
Jed Hurren, at 98 pounds, was the standout wrestler of the day for West Side, finishing both of his matches in quick order.
WEDNESDAY’S BOX SCORES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 43, TWIN FALLS 14
Twin Falls 2 2 4 6 — 14
Century 12 10 14 7 — 43
Twin Falls — Paul 2, Bean 4, Rex 6, Iverson 2.
Century — Ka. Gardea 5, Merrill 4, Horsley 4, Adamson 7, Ky. Gardea 3, Christensen 13, L. Bull 7.
HIGHLAND 34, MADISON 27
Highland 5 14 6 9 — 34
Madison 8 4 10 5 — 27
Highland — Austin 2, Pokibro 6, Tracy 2, Calley 11, Maughan 6, Thayne 1, Farmer 2, Mickelson 4.
Madison — Jensen 4, Gordon 11, Dow 2, Parker 6, Parkinson 4.
BLACKFOOT 63, SKYLINE 60
Skyline 14 12 16 18 — 60
Blackfoot 18 12 15 18 — 63
Skyline — D. Chatman 10, T. Chatman 6, Anderson 14, M. Olsen 2, M. Olsen 21, Thomas 7.
Blackfoot — Smith 23, Arave 6, Caldwell 2, Wright 4, Thomas 4, Andersen 7, Humpherys 17.
CANYON RIDGE 28, POCATELLO 24
Pocatello 8 3 4 9 — 24
Canyon Ridge 6 6 9 7 — 28
Pocatello — Roubidoux 5, Johnson 4, Ramirez 2, Rowe 2, Pearson 1, Wilkes 7, Tinno 3.
Canyon Ridge — Teske 9, J. Roberts 5, L. Roberts 3, Pixton 6, Lupumeo 2, Mendez 3.
AMERICAN FALLS 38, BUHL 28
American Falls 13 11 4 10 — 38
Buhl 5 4 12 7 — 28
American Falls — Long 10, Fehringer 2, Bell 2, G. Barclay 9, E. Barclay 15.
Buhl — Nebeker 2, Morse 5, T. Turdy 14, Bobjones 2, A. Turdy 3, Montgomery 2.
TETON 47, SNAKE RIVER 38
Snake River 6 9 9 14 — 38
Teton 12 11 13 11 — 47
GRACE 55, COKEVILLE (WY) 48 (OT)
Cokeville 4 15 16 11 2 — 48
Grace 8 10 17 11 9 — 55
Cokeville — E. Teichert 4, Nate 6, Dayton 12, T. Teichert 3, Barnes 18, Richardson 3, Harmon 2.
Grace — Walker 4, Younger 2, Straatman 1, Windley 7, Clegg 24, Hill 17.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MARSH VALLEY 57, TETON 51
Teton 12 11 14 14 — 51
Marsh Valley 11 8 20 18 — 57
Teton — Vontz 8, Hess 5, Moulton 3, Thompson 16, Reiley 3, Heuseveldt 16.
Marsh Valley — S. Howell 6, B. Howell 16, Wissenbach 18, K. Howell 3, Roche 2, Sadiq 5, Bennett 7.
BEAR LAKE 49, SODA SPRINGS 36
Bear Lake 12 12 18 7 — 49
Soda Springs 7 10 15 4 — 36
Bear Lake — Carlsen 3, Shaul 3, Teuscher 21, Criswell 2, Hammond 6, Schreiber 14.
Soda Springs — Young 3, McCullough 8, Lau 3, H. McWilliams 7, Yamauchi 4, W. McWilliams 1, Sims 10.
WEST SIDE 52, ABERDEEN 24
West Side 6 19 19 8 — 52
Aberdeen 7 12 1 4 — 24
West Side — Beckstead 13, Neilsen 11, Brown 8, Shurtliff 6, Frankman 11, Ward 3.
Aberdeen — Ramos 2, Foster 4, Rowbury 2, Ingersoll 3, Carson Wynn 10, Petersen 3.
MALAD 67, DECLO 57
Declo 17 5 15 20 — 57
Malad 16 21 8 22 — 67
Declo — Andersen 15, Sileock 6, Olsen 2, Powell 13, Mallory 21.
Malad — Howe 21, Ward 13, Larsen 5, Tripp 17, Fonnesbeck 2, Simpson 9.
GRACE 76, RAFT RIVER 38
Raft River 14 11 5 8 — 38
Grace 21 21 20 14 — 76
Raft River — Baden 5, Knutsen 1, Stantanger 1, Tracy 6, Shuman 6, Whitaker 2, Spaeth 17.
Grace — Stoddard 14, I. Gibbs 11, Taggart 3, Judd 4, Lloyd 20, Andersen 3, Smith 4, Mansfield 7, G. Gibbs 10.
MACKAY 80, ROCKLAND 69
Mackay 24 12 19 25 — 80
Rockland 20 13 11 25 — 69
Mackay — K. Petersen 23, Moorman 7, S. Petersen 4, Whitworth 2, Green 30, Holt 14.
Rockland — Parish 5, Bra. Permann 16, Bri. Permann 12, Hunter 2, Jensen 4, Hendrickson 6, Farr 24.
GRACE LUTHERAN 58, CLARK COUNTY 42
Clark County 4 7 14 17 — 42
Grace Lutheran 15 14 12 17 — 58
Clark County — Murdock 29, Acosta 2, Raya 9, Smith 2.
Grace Lutheran — Spencer 20, Besel 14, Jimenez 9, Hess 10, Cummings 3, Horst 4, Samuelson 2.