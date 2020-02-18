BOYS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 67, JEROME 48
Century stayed alive, beating Jerome 67-48 in a 4A District 4-5 play-in game Tuesday at Century.
Emmett Holt scored 14 points and brothers Bruin and Titan Fleischmann added 12 apiece for the Diamondbacks, who trailed 19-9 after the first quarter but led 31-24 at halftime.
"We had to dig ourselves out of a hole in the first quarter," Century coach Ryan Frost said. "We played great defense in the second quarter and held them to five points to go into halftime with the lead. I think we are starting to peak at the right time of the year."
Century (8-14) travels to Burley on Thursday in the 4A District 4-5 tournament.
RIGBY 52, HIGHLAND 36
Highland lost at Rigby in the first round of the 5A District 5-6 tournament Tuesday, 52-36.
The Rams trailed 27-14 at halftime.
Highland (5-17) plays at Thunder Ridge in a loser-out game Thursday.
WEST SIDE 65, SODA SPRINGS 29
In their first game at the 2A District 5 tournament, the West Side Pirates made short work of Soda Springs, winning 65-29 at West Side on Tuesday.
Bryler Shurtliff, with 13 points, and Connor Nielsen, with 11, led West Side, which had 10 players score. Britton Bergholm had 11 for Soda Springs.
The Pirates led 23-3 after the first quarter.
"We just jumped on them early," West Side coach Tyler Brown said. "We had a real good first half, and from there we kept the pressure on them and did a fairly good job."
West Side (19-3) hosts Bear Lake on Thursday. Soda Springs (4-19) plays at Malad in a loser-out game Thursday.
BEAR LAKE 46, MALAD 40
Bear Lake fended off Malad in a nailbiting first-round 2A District 5 tournament game Tuesday, winning 46-40 at Bear Lake.
"We could just never pull away," Bear Lake coach Brandon Carlsen said. "(Malad) didn't go away, but we made enough shots at the end to finish it off."
Owen Teuscher, with 12 points, and Ashton Carlsen, with 10, led the Bears.
Bear Lake (15-7) plays at West Side on Thursday. Malad (13-8) hosts Soda Springs in a loser-out game Thursday.
BOX SCORES
CENTURY 67, JEROME 48
Jerome 19 5 8 16 — 48
Century 9 22 16 26 — 67
Jerome — Wallace 2, Lott 3, Elison 2, Cook 16, Lloyd 8, Whitby 8, Capps 9.
Century — Sowell 6, Smith 3, Williams 7, Holt 14, B. Fleischmann 12, Manning 9, Tolman 4, T. Fleischmann 12.
WEST SIDE 65, SODA SPRINGS 29
Soda Springs 3 9 8 9 — 29
West Side 23 19 14 9 — 65
Soda Springs — Hansen 6, Bergholm 11, Lau 5, Kap 2, Torman 5.
West Side — Beckstead 6, Nielsen 11, Brown 2, Shurtliff 13, Henderson 5, Moser 4, Headworth 9, Frankman 9, Ward 5, Nance 1.
BEAR LAKE 46, MALAD 40
Malad 8 8 11 13 — 40
Bear Lake 6 11 11 18 — 46
Malad — Howe 6, Ward 6, Larsen 10, Tripp 10, Simpson 3, Williams 5.
Bear Lake — Carlsen 10, Shaul 2, Alleman 3, Teuscher 12, Criswell 9, Hammond 8, Schreiber 2.