BOYS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 56, JEROME 33
Century's defense carried the day in a 56-33 home win over Jerome on Friday.
"The kids played good; good energy," Century coach Ryan Frost said. "There was probably 10 minutes where we held them to two points over the third and fourth quarters, so if you do that, you win some games."
Bruin Fleischmann scored 19 points to lead the Diamondbacks (7-14), who host Jerome again in a 4A District 4-5 tournament matchup Tuesday.
HILLCREST 62, HIGHLAND 59
Highland lost 62-59 at Hillcrest on Friday. No other information was available.
Highland (5-16) opens the 5A District 5-6 tournament at Rigby on Tuesday.
IDAHO FALLS 56, BLACKFOOT 50
Blackfoot fell at Idaho Falls in a close battle Friday night, losing 56-50.
Isaiah Thomas had 15 points for the Broncos, who trailed by two points going into the fourth quarter.
"It was a two-point game with two-and-a-half minutes left," Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. "Then they made it four, got the ball back and we had to foul. We had a seven-point fourth quarter, which hurt. But good ballgame."
Blackfoot (9-11) is the No. 2 seed in 4A District 6 and plays the winner of Bonneville and Shelley on Thursday at home in the district tournament.
NORTH GEM 83, SHO-BAN 39
James Bodily scored a career-high 42 points and North Gem blew out Sho-Ban in the first round of the 1A DII District 5-6 tournament at North Gem on Friday, 83-39.
The Cowboys led 10-8 after the first quarter, but led by Bodily, put up 31 points in the second quarter.
"He really exploded, 22 points in the second quarter," North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. "Once we settled down and played some defense, then things started to turn around."
Jayvis Friday had 17 points to lead Sho-Ban.
North Gem (14-4) plays Watersprings on Thursday at Hillcrest. Sho-Ban (7-10) plays Leadore on Wednesday in a loser-out game, also at Hillcrest.
ROCKLAND 56, GRACE LUTHERAN 30
Rockland started fast and beat Grace Lutheran in a first-round 1A DII District 5-6 tournament on Friday at Rockland, 56-30.
"We had a good first quarter, firing on all cylinders," Rockland coach Shae Neal said. "Everybody played at the end. I liked what I saw moving forward in the districts."
Levi Farr led all scorers with 17 points and freshman Brigham Permann added 12 for Rockland. Two players scored all of Grace Lutheran's points, with Nathaniel Jimenez tallying 16 and Joel Besel 14.
Rockland (13-8) plays Mackay at Hillcrest on Thursday. Grace Lutheran (4-12) plays Clark County in a loser-out game on Wednesday, also at Hillcrest.
Jerome 11 9 4 9 — 33
Century 14 14 12 16 — 56
Jerome — Ortiz 4, Cook 4, Lloyd 14, Whitby 6, Cupps 4.
Century — Sowell 4, Williams 4, Holt 5, B. Fleischmann 19, Gunter 8, Tolman 4, T. Fleischmann 10.
IDAHO FALLS 56, BLACKFOOT 50
Blackfoot 16 13 14 7 — 50
Idaho Falls 16 17 12 11 — 56
Blackfoot — Robinson 6, Shelley 8, Wright 4, Thomas 15, Dalley 10, Layton 3, Arroyo 4.
Idaho Falls — Farnsworth 9, Seeley 7, Moore 13, Sorenson 10, Clark 17.
NORTH GEM 83, SHO-BAN 39
Sho-Ban 8 7 19 5 — 39
North Gem 10 31 24 18 — 83
Sho-Ban — Friday 17, Lama 6, Henena 5, Yazzie 4, Appenay 3, Buckskin 2, Chacon 2.
North Gem — Bodily 42, Corta 14, Freeman 7, Hatch 6, Low 5, Casperson 4, Cook 3, Setser 1, Yost 1.
ROCKLAND 56, GRACE LUTHERAN 30
Grace Lutheran 5 7 9 9 — 30
Rockland 19 18 12 7 — 56
Grace Lutheran — Jimenez 16, Besel 14.
Rockland — Parish 3, Bra. Permann 9, Bri. Permann 12, Hunter 1, Jensen 2, G. Hendrickson 4, W. Hendrickson 2, Merritt 2, Porath 4, Farr 17.