WRESTLING
ROLLIE LANE INVITATIONAL
Century, American Falls, Highland and Blackfoot led local wrestling squads Saturday at the Rollie Lane Invitational tournament in Nampa.
Century finished 16th at the 79-team soiree with 92 points. Ryeker Andersen (126 pounds) and Easton Millward (160) each finished in fifth place to lead the Diamondbacks.
Wyatt Kearn’s runner-up finish at 220 pounds led American Falls to 18th place (90.5 points). Grayson Williams was sixth at 98 pounds.
Esai Castaneda finished sixth at 132 to lead Blackfoot to 22nd (82.5 points). Highland was 19th with 88.5 points, but did not have an individual in the top six of a weight class.
Kuna won the boys team championship with 189 points. Hanford (WA) won the girls title with 143 points. Blackfoot had the top local girls squad, in 37th with 11 points. Aberdeen’s girls scored 10 points.
BEAR LAKE CLASSIC
Grace was the top local team at Saturday’s Bear Lake Classic, finishing second out of 10 teams with 156 points.
Hans Newby (98 pounds), Clayton Lunt (120) and Bray Skinner (126) all won their respective weight classes for the Grizzlies.
Malad’s Conner McClain won the 220-pound bracket, leading the Dragons to a third-place team finish. Star Valley (WY) won the tournament with 325 points, placing at least one wrestler in the finals of 13 weight classes.
Bear Lake (fifth), Century (seventh), North Gem (eighth) and Soda Springs (10th) also competed.
BOYS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 75, WOOD RIVER 54
Scott Dunn scored 35 points, 19 of them in the fourth quarter, and Preston pulled away from Wood River late for a 75-54 win Saturday at Preston.
The Indians trailed 30-28 at halftime, but turned things around in the third quarter and made the game a rout in the fourth, led by Dunn, who made four 3-pointers in the period.
“Give Wood River credit, they came ready to play,” Preston coach Tyler Jones said. “Late in the third quarter, we got going a little bit. Dunn ... kind of caught fire in the fourth, gave us a big surge, and that was kind of the difference.”
Preston (10-1, 4-0 4A District 4-5) travels to Canyon Ridge on Tuesday.
STAR VALLEY (WY) 60, BLACKFOOT 55 (OT)
Blackfoot fell 60-55 in overtime against Star Valley (WY) at Star Valley on Saturday. No other information was available.
Blackfoot (4-4, 2-0 4A District 6) plays at Shelley on Thursday.
SUGAR-SALEM 36, BEAR LAKE 35
Bear Lake lost 36-35 to Sugar-Salem on Saturday at Sugar-Salem.
Bear Lake (6-4) hosts Grace on Thursday.
MALAD 55, NORTH FREMONT 40
Malad’s fast start led to a 55-40 home win Saturday over North Fremont.
The Dragons’ man-to-man pressure defense helped them lead 22-5 after the first quarter and 33-9 at halftime.
“It kind of took them out of their game,” Malad coach Tony Gibbs said. “We were up in their face and did nice job of keeping them on their heels.”
Trever Howe had 15 points and Davis Larsen added 14 for the Dragons (5-4), who host Snake River on Thursday.
WEST SIDE 50, RIRIE 35
West Side beat Ririe 50-35 at West Side on Saturday.
Connor Neilsen led the Pirates with 16 points.
“We lost to them at their place. I think the kids were motivated,” West Side coach Tyler Brown said. “We were just fortunate to make more baskets this time. I didn’t think our defense was where it needs to be, but a win’s a win, and we’ll take it.”
West Side (6-2) hosts Firth on Thursday.
COKEVILLE (WY) 73, NORTH GEM 44
North Gem suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, 73-44 at Cokeville (WY).
The Cowboys were outscored in all four quarters, including 25-11 in the fourth.
James Bodily scored 17 points for North Gem (7-1, 2-0 1A DII District 5-6), which plays Friday at Rockland.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BURLEY 53, POCATELLO 29
Pocatello struggled offensively in a 53-29 home loss to Burley on Saturday.
Madison Wilkes led the Indians with eight points.
"We need to take better care of the ball," Pocatello coach Sunny Evans said. "I feel like we made some improvements defensively, we just need to get better on offense."
Pocatello (2-9, 2-9 4A District 4-5) hosts Highland on Wednesday.
PRESTON 43, MARSH VALLEY 38
Preston won its fifth game in a row Saturday, 43-38 over Marsh Valley in Preston.
The Indians (12-2, 6-0 4A District 4-5) play Friday at Jerome. Marsh Valley (6-7) hosts South Fremont on Wednesday.
SNAKE RIVER 61, FILER 55 (OT)
Snake River edged out Filer in overtime, 61-55, on Saturday at Snake River.
The Panthers were down by four heading into the fourth quarter, but closed the gap to force overtime and then pulled away in the extra period.
“We were able to score first in overtime and made some foul shots down the stretch,” Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. “We spread the scoring out pretty good tonight.”
Josee Steadman had 16 points for the Panthers (5-7), who play at Sugar-Salem on Wednesday.
BEAR LAKE 51, GRACE 48
Bear Lake was hot from the outside and beat Grace 51-48 on Saturday in Grace.
The Bears sunk eight 3-pointers to keep the lead in a game that was close throughout.
“We had pretty good defense on them,” Grizzlies coach Kyle Christensen said. “They were just knocking shots down.”
Hailey Humpherys had 17 points for Bear Lake (10-4, 2-0 2A District 5), which plays Wednesday at Soda Springs. Maniah Clegg led the way with 20 points for Grace (11-3, 3-0 1A DI District 5-6), which hosts Challis on Thursday.
SODA SPRINGS 44, STAR VALLEY (WY) 37
Soda Springs pulled away from Star Valley (WY) in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 44-37 win at Star Valley.
The score was tied 27-27 after three quarters. Soda Springs only committed nine turnovers to Star Valley’s 18.
Sadie Gronning scored 26 points to lead the Cardinals (11-2, 1-0 2A District 5), who host Bear Lake on Wednesday.
DECLO 49, MALAD 37
Malad fell short at Declo on Saturday, losing 49-37.
Jeni Alder led the Dragons with 10 points.
Malad (0-12, 0-2 2A District 5) hosts Soda Springs on Friday.
ROCKLAND 48, WEST SIDE 43
Madalyn Permann scored 24 points and Rockland pulled away from West Side in the second half for a 48-43 win at Rockland on Saturday.
Kiersley Boyer added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who trailed 21-18 at halftime.
“This was our first game back,” Rockland coach Vern Nelson said. “In the first half, we were playing like we were stuck in the mud a little bit. The second half, we came out and played good basketball. We just got some things going.”
Rockland (11-2, 2-1 1A DII District 5-6) hosts North Gem on Friday. Kajsia Fuller scored 17 for West Side (0-12, 0-2 2A District 5), which travels to Aberdeen on Wednesday.
SATURDAY’S BOX SCORES
WRESTLING
ROLLIE LANE INVITATIONAL
Boys team standings (top 10 + local)
1. Kuna 189, 2. Post Falls 171.5, 3. Coeur d’Alene 147, 4. Nampa 138, 5. Lakeland 137, 6. LaGrande (OR) 135.5, 7. Mt. View (OR) 134, 8. Crook County (OR) 128, 9. New Plymouth 118, 10. Pasco (WA) 104.5, 16. Century 92, 18. American Falls 90.5, 19. Highland 88.5, 22. Blackfoot 82.5, 54. Pocatello 33, 72. Preston 13, 78. Aberdeen 2.
Girls team standings (top 5 + local)
1. Hanford (WA) 143, 2. Pasco (WA) 116, 3. Caldwell 72, 4. Kuna 71, 5. Ontario (OR) 70, 37. Blackfoot 11, 38. Aberdeen 10, 43. American Falls 7, t48. Pocatello 0.
BOYS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 75, WOOD RIVER 54
Wood River 17 13 10 14 — 54
Preston 16 12 18 29 — 75
Wood River — Bradford 26, Esparza 4, Parke 3, Ross 6, Kreisien 9, Petersen 2, Heitzman 4.
Preston — Hyde 18, Dunn 35, Smellie 8, Harris 7, Hammonds 5, Robertson 2.
MALAD 55, NORTH FREMONT 40
North Fremont 5 4 9 22 — 40
Malad 22 11 8 14 — 55
North Fremont — Hess 4, Lenz 7, Dye 4, Hill 9, Palmer 4, Richardson 1, Shuldberg 5, Wynn 4, Orine 2.
Malad — Howe 15, Ward 3, Larsen 14, Tripp 10, Fonnesbeck 2, Simpson 11.
WEST SIDE 50, RIRIE 35
Ririe 8 7 10 10 — 35
West Side 15 14 11 10 — 50
Ririe — Sperry 6, Holland 3, Sutton 8, Player 11, Johnson 3, Brown 1, Park 3.
West Side — Beckstead 5, Neilsen 16, Brown 7, Henderson 4, Moser 5, Headworth 3, Frankman 10.
COKEVILLE (WY) 73, NORTH GEM 44
North Gem 10 11 12 11 — 44
Cokeville 15 15 18 25 — 73
North Gem — Bodily 17, Corta 13, Freeman 5, Leavitt 4, Hatch 2, Low 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BURLEY 53, POCATELLO 29
Burley 12 10 15 16 — 53
Pocatello 9 6 6 8 — 29
Burley — Whiting 24, King 3, Pope 13, Baker 8, Hege 2, Hill 2, Oritireios 1.
Pocatello — Murdoch 6, Ramirez 2, Rowe 6, Pearson 6, Wilkes 8, Tinno 1.
SNAKE RIVER 61, FILER 55 (OT)
Filer 10 4 18 14 9 — 55
Snake River 10 7 11 18 15 — 61
Filer — Guntner 2, Snyder 5, Monson 14, Hale 3, Smothers 8, Fischer 10. Jones 11, Bartholomew 2.
Snake River — Kracl 8, Goff 7, Steadman 16, VanOrden 3, Stimpson 11, Cherry 8, Gilbert 8.
BEAR LAKE 51, GRACE 48
Bear Lake 12 12 17 10 — 51
Grace 13 10 11 14 — 48
Bear Lake — Humpherys 17, Lloyd 10, Skinner 5, McDowell 8, Gundersen 6, Parker 5.
Grace — Anderson 4, Walker 12, Younger 2, Hill 7, Windley 3, Clegg 20.
DECLO 49, MALAD 37
Malad 11 6 9 11 — 37
Declo 12 12 18 7 — 49
Malad — Jacobsen 5, Gross 2, Peterson 6, Hudnell 6, Dorius 8, Alder 10.
Declo — Mallory 3, A. Ramsey 5, Spencer 8, S. Ramsey 7, A. Bott 10, Kahalioumi 14, K. Bott 2.
SODA SPRINGS 44, STAR VALLEY (WY) 37
Soda Springs 14 5 8 17 — 44
Star Valley 8 7 12 10 — 37
Soda Springs — Gronning 26, Balls 11, Moldenhauer 5, Smith 2.
Star Valley — Nield 23, Coles 7, Olsen 5, Butler 2.
ROCKLAND 48, WEST SIDE 43
West Side 14 7 10 12 — 43
Rockland 9 9 15 15 — 48
West Side — Barzee 8, Dean 2, Phillips 2, Leman 1, Nance 13, Fuller 17.
Rockland — Wilson 2, Waite 3, Boyer 15, Permann 24, Farr 4.