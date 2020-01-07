GIRLS BASKETBALL
BONNEVILLE 52, BLACKFOOT 38
Bonneville got the better of Blackfoot in Tuesday’s meeting of top-five teams, 52-38 at Blackfoot.
The Bees led 37-31 after three quarters and outscored the Broncos 15-7 in the fourth.
“They have nine seniors, so they’re just more mentally strong, a little bit more experienced,” Blackfoot coach Courtnie Smith said. “We made a couple bad decisions and they made us pay for it.”
Tenleigh Smith scored a game-high 17 points to lead Blackfoot (9-4, 4-1 4A District 6), which plays Wednesday at Thunder Ridge.
AMERICAN FALLS 62, WENDELL 36
Mckenzie Long poured in 32 points to lead American Falls past Wendell, 62-36, on Tuesday in Wendell.
“She shot the ball really well, distributed the ball really well, as well,” Beavers coach Stephen Grigg said. “When she plays like that, we play really well.”
Grace Barclay added 15 points for A.F. (8-6), which hosts Declo on Wednesday.
ABERDEEN 30, FIRTH 27
Aberdeen outlasted Firth in a defensive battle on Tuesday, edging the visitors 30-27.
Courtney Phillips was the lone player on either team in double-digit scoring with 12 points.
“Both teams couldn’t have played harder or cleaner,” Tigers coach Ryan Wahlen said. “Courtney Phillips was incredible for us tonight, on both ends of the floor.”
Aberdeen (10-4, 1-0 2A District 5) hosts West Side on Wednesday.
SHO-BAN 54, WATERSPRINGS 46
Sho-Ban got up big early and cruised to a 54-46 home win Tuesday against Watersprings.
The Chiefs led 38-18 at halftime.
“Our goal was to execute really well in the first half, and then second half, play some of the players that haven’t had a lot of chances to play this season,” Sho-Ban coach Justin Dance said. “The team did a great job and worked together well to help some of the other girls progress.”
Nakai Appenay scored 14 points to lead Sho-Ban (11-3, 1-0 1A DII District 5-6), which plays Saturday at Rockland.
BOYS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 68, CANYON RIDGE 51
Preston rode its strong start to its seventh consecutive win, 68-51 on Tuesday at Canyon Ridge.
The Indians led 19-6 after the first quarter and 38-20 by halftime.
“A good start on the road is always key,” Preston coach Tyler Jones said. “We played pretty good defensively in the first half.”
Cole Harris led four players in double-digit points with 15 for Preston (11-1, 5-0 4A District 4-5), which hosts Pocatello on Jan. 17.
MARSH VALLEY 58, ABERDEEN 39
Marsh Valley grabbed an early lead and never looked back in Tuesday’s 58-39 home win over Aberdeen.
The Eagles led 20-5 after the first quarter, when Bracken Howell scored 10 of his game-high 15 points.
Marsh Valley (3-6) hosts South Fremont on Thursday. Jace Petersen led with 14 points for Aberdeen (3-7), which hosts North Fremont on Saturday.
GRACE 63, SODA SPRINGS 51
Grace rallied from an early deficit to beat Soda Springs 63-51 on Tuesday in Soda Springs.
The Grizzlies were down 16-9 after the first quarter and outscored the hosts 22-8 in the second to steal a halftime lead.
“We played a really good first quarter and then Grace just outplayed us the last three quarters,” Soda Springs coach Greg Bergholm said.
Gage Stoddard scored a game-high 21 points to lead Grace (5-8, 3-0 1A DI District 5-6), which plays Thursday at Bear Lake. Wade Sims had 16 for the Cardinals (2-7), who play Friday at North Fremont.
TAYLOR’S CROSSING 64, GRACE LUTHERAN 42
No other information was available.
Grace Lutheran (1-5) plays Thursday at Mackay.
WATERSPRINGS 44, SHO-BAN 37
Watersprings pulled away late and beat Sho-Ban 44-37 on Tuesday in Fort Hall.
The Chiefs trailed by one point with under two minutes to play, but couldn’t snatch the lead.
“We made some defensive mistakes and they got some easy buckets,” Sho-Ban coach Tim Wilson said.
Jayvis Friday scored 13 points to lead Sho-Ban (2-6, 1-2 1A DII District 5-6), which plays Saturday at Rockland.
WRESTLING
CENTURY 72, WOOD RIVER 15
MINICO 45, CENTURY 30
Century eased past Wood River and fell to Minico in Tuesday’s dual match.
Devyn Greenland had the Diamondbacks’ fastest pin of the day, winning his 98-pound bout in 55 seconds against Wood River. Michael Houghton (170) and Brayden Thomas (195) each notched a pin in 58 seconds.
POCATELLO 45, BURLEY 29
JEROME 60, POCATELLO 18
Pocatello split Tuesday’s road dual meet, beating Burley 45-29 and losing to Jerome, 60-18.
Austin Benson (160 pounds) and Shane Robison (182) won via pin for Poky. Ben Reed (220) won on an 8-3 decision.
BURLEY 33, PRESTON 22
JEROME 59, PRESTON 12
Preston suffered two road losses Tuesday, 33-22 to Burley and 59-12 to Jerome.
Paul Gregory (120 pounds) and Drevin Rigby (160) won via fall for the Indians, while Caigun Keller (145) won by major decision.
TUESDAY’S BOX SCORES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BONNEVILLE 52, BLACKFOOT 38
Bonneville 13 12 12 15 — 52
Blackfoot 6 13 12 7 — 38
Bonneville — Lott 12, Sorensen 5, Cunningham 6, Jardine 8, Hunt 4, Leishman 14, Pettingill 3.
Blackfoot — Smith 17, Arave 6, Caldwell 4, Thomas 4, Andersen 2, Humpherys 5.
AMERICAN FALLS 62, WENDELL 36
American Falls 18 17 14 13
Wendell 11 4 12 9
American Falls — Long 32, Fehringer 2, Bell 3, Hunt 3, G. Barclay 15, E. Barclay 5, Stucki 2.
Wendell — Flick 2, Stinemates 8, Scott 7, Torres 7, Emery 3, Salazar 9.
ABERDEEN 30, FIRTH 27
Firth 2 9 8 8 — 27
Aberdeen 12 9 7 2 — 30
Firth — Jolley 9, Gee 8, Robbins 4, McKinnon 4, Mecham 2.
Aberdeen — Phillips 12, El. Watson 6, Driscoll 4, Hernandez 4, Ortiz 2, Serna 2.
SHO-BAN 54, WATERSPRINGS 46
Watersprings 9 9 11 15 — 46
Sho-Ban 20 18 13 3 — 54
Watersprings — Winkleman 7, Hayes 12, Gomez 8, Mathison 1, Yadon 18.
Sho-Ban — Appenay 14, Quezada 2, Jackson 11, Nappo 13, Smith-Buckskin 6, Edmo 6, Pokibro 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 68, CANYON RIDGE 51
Preston 19 19 14 16 — 68
Canyon Ridge 6 14 13 18 — 51
Preston — Hyde 11, Dunn 11, Smellie 7, Harris 15, Ward 14, Hammons 4, Hess 4, Robertson 2.
Canyon Ridge — Mark 9, Austin 3, Flannery 7, Kondracki 11, B. Osen 5, Olson 8, Cresto 8.
MARSH VALLEY 58, ABERDEEN 39
Aberdeen 5 11 12 11 — 39
Marsh Valley 20 8 12 18 — 58
Aberdeen — Cerna 2, Rowbury 7, Lemos 2, Ingersoll 1, Schritter 3, Wynn 3, Petersen 14, Behrend 7.
Marsh Valley — S. Howell 4, Hansen 9, B. Howell 15, Wissenbach 5, K. Howell 8, Argyle 2, Roche 6, Bennett 9.
GRACE 63, SODA SPRINGS 51
Grace 9 22 18 14 — 63
Soda Springs 16 8 9 18 — 51
Grace — Stoddard 21, I. Gibbs 12, Lloyd 10, Anderson 3, Smith 6, Mansfield 11.
Soda Springs — Young 4, McCullough 14, H. McWilliams 6, Kapp 7, W. McWilliams 2, Sims 16, Nielsen 2.
WATERSPRINGS 44, SHO-BAN 37
Watersprings 4 13 12 15 — 44
Sho-Ban 8 4 10 15 — 37
Watersprings — D. Canfield 13, R. Canfield 16, Aldinger 3, Smith 10.
Sho-Ban — Lama 5, Friday 13, Chacon 1, Appenay 3, Pebeahsy 4, Buckskin 4, Dixey 2.