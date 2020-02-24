BOYS BASKETBALL
BLACKFOOT 60, IDAHO FALLS 55
Three senior guards led Blackfoot back to the state tournament for the first time since 2009 as the Broncos beat Idaho Falls 60-55 at Bonneville High School on Monday in the 4A District 6 tournament.
Reece Robinson scored 16 points, Isaiah Thomas had 15 and Jett Shelley added 13 for Blackfoot. The game went into the fourth quarter tied at 42-42 after Idaho Falls stormed back from an eight-point halftime deficit.
"The kids are super excited, coaches are super excited," Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. "My senior guards all ended up in double figures and they led us down the stretch. It was a great team effort."
Blackfoot (11-11) plays either Idaho Falls or Hillcrest for the district championship Thursday at a neutral site.
SNAKE RIVER 60, MARSH VALLEY 45
Snake River won the 3A District 5 championship Monday with a 60-45 home win over Marsh Valley.
The Panthers (13-9) locked down a spot in the state tournament with the win. Marsh Valley (14-10) plays Teton in a regional play-in game at Shelley High School on Thursday, with the winner going to a state play-in game.
MALAD 66, BEAR LAKE 64
Tom Simpson's layup with two seconds left gave Malad a 66-64 win at Bear Lake in the 2A District 5 tournament Monday.
With 4.2 seconds on the clock, Simpson cut backdoor on an inbounds play, got the ball and laid it in to keep the Dragons' season alive. It also completed a comeback for Malad, which outscored Bear Lake 21-12 in the fourth quarter.
"In the fourth quarter, they got up 10 points, and we kept plugging away," Malad coach Tony Gibbs said. "We got a couple crucial steals at the right time, (Trever) Howe hit a big 3-pointer."
Howe had 20 points, Traeven Ward added 17 and Simpson had 12 for the Dragons, including two 3-pointers to cut Bear Lake's lead to seven points at halftime. Tiagan Criswell had 15 points and Owen Teuscher 14 for Bear Lake.
Malad (15-8) plays West Side tomorrow in Preston, looking to force an "if necessary" winner-take-all rematch for the district championship. Bear Lake's season is over. The Bears finished 15-9.
WRESTLING
2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Malad took the crown at the 2A District 5 tournament Saturday, outpointing Grace 213 to 172.
Bear Lake finished third, West Side fourth, Soda Springs fifth, North Gem sixth and Aberdeen seventh.
Bracket winners for the Dragons included Tayson Davis at 106 pounds, Ben Wray at 113, Austin Nalder at 138, Tayvin Scott at 160 and Tucker Palmer at 195.
Grace had three winners — Hans Newby at 98 pounds, Clayton Lunt at 120 and Bray Skinner at 126.
Bear Lake and West Side also had multiple winners — the Bears with Dalton Moss (152 pounds), Mason Critchlow (170) and Joe Williams (220), and the Pirates with Zach Groll (182 pounds) and Connor Robinson (285).
Aberdeen's Ben Valazco won at 132 pounds, and North Gem's Michael Barfuss took the trophy at 145.
BOX SCORES
BLACKFOOT 60, IDAHO FALLS 55
Blackfoot 14 17 11 18 — 60
Idaho Falls 9 14 19 13 — 55
Blackfoot — Robinson 16, Shelley 13, Wright 2, Grimmett 2, Thomas 15, Dalley 4, Wistisen 6, Layton 2.
Idaho Falls — Farnsworth 5, Seely 15, Moore 7, Sorenson 6, Clark 22.
MALAD 66, BEAR LAKE 64
Malad 14 13 18 21 — 66
Bear Lake 14 20 18 12 — 64
Malad — Howe 20, Ward 17, Larsen 7, Tripp 6, Richardsen 2, Fonnesbeck 2, Simpson 12.
Bear Lake — Carlsen 10, Shaul 8, Alleman 5, Teuscher 14, Criswell 15, Hammond 10, Schreiber 2.