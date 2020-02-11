GIRLS BASKETBALL
BLACKFOOT 53, SKYLINE 41
Blackfoot punched its ticket to the 4A state tournament Tuesday with a 53-41 win over Skyline in the 4A District 6 tournament at Bonneville High School.
The Broncos got off to a strong start, leading the Grizzlies 31-17 at halftime.
“Just a team effort,” Blackfoot coach Courtnie Smith said. “We controlled the boards. That was big for us.”
Gracie Andersen had 13 points to lead Blackfoot (18-7), which advances to play Bonneville for the district championship. Blackfoot must beat the Bees twice to win the title. The first game is Thursday at Skyline High School.
PRESTON 48, TWIN FALLS 37
Preston kept its season alive with a 48-37 home win Tuesday over Twin Falls in a loser-out game of the 4A District 4-5 tournament.
The game was tied 22-22 at halftime, before the Indians outscored Twin Falls 13-5 in the third quarter to take an eight-point lead into the fourth.
Hailey Meek had 13 points and eight steals for Preston (17-7), which hosts Jerome on Thursday in another loser-out game.
SHO-BAN 71, LEADORE 55
An improved rebounding effort in the second half helped Sho-Ban beat Leadore 71-55 on Tuesday in the 1A DII District 5-6 tournament at Hillcrest High School.
“We made (rebounding) a focus,” Chiefs coach Justin Dance said. “It definitely helped us out. We did a much better job of getting the ball and pushing it up the court to get us into scoring position.”
Harley Jackson poured in 38 points for Sho-Ban (16-5), which plays another loser-out game Thursday against Watersprings.
WATERSPRINGS 53, NORTH GEM 27
North Gem’s season ended Tuesday with a 53-27 loss to Watersprings in the 1A DII District 5-6 tournament at Hillcrest High School.
North Gem finished with a 5-13 record.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST SIDE 66, ABERDEEN 44
West Side sent its six seniors off with a 66-44 home win Tuesday over Aberdeen.
The score was tied 10-10 after the first quarter, but the Pirates pulled away in the middle frames, outscoring the Tigers 41-19.
“It was good to send (our seniors) off with a win,” West Side coach Tyler Brown said. “That was our focus. We had six good ones.”
Seniors Isaac Frankman and Connor Nielsen scored 13 points apiece to lead West Side (17-3, 7-0 2A District 5), which ends the regular season Thursday at Malad. Carson Wynn had 10 to lead Aberdeen (3-17, 0-7 2A District 5), which ends its regular season Thursday at home against Soda Springs.
BEAR LAKE 54, SODA SPRINGS 27
Bear Lake got up early and ran past a shorthanded Soda Springs squad, 54-27 on Tuesday in Montpelier.
The Bears outscored the Cardinals 16-0 in the first quarter and led 32-5 at halftime.
“We just came out and got on them quick,” Bear Lake coach Brandon Carlsen said. “It just snowballed.”
James Alleman scored 11 points for the Bears (14-7, 5-3 2A District 5), who await their seeding and opponent for next week’s district tournament. Soda Springs (3-17, 1-6 2A District 5) ends its regular season Thursday at Aberdeen.
WRESTLING
SNAKE RIVER 54, BLACKFOOT 30
Snake River overcame three forfeits to beat Blackfoot 54-30 in Tuesday’s dual.
Kyle Richardson (145 pounds), Tate Benson (152), Lance Hunter (160) and Marcus Mortensen (170) all earned pins at the middle weights for the Panthers.
TUESDAY’S BOX SCORES
Skyline 11 6 14 10 — 41
Blackfoot 18 13 11 9 — 53
Skyline — Anderson 10, Bialas 2, Mac. Olson 6, Mad. Olson 21, Thomas 2.
Blackfoot — Te. Smith 12, Arave 5, Caldwell 3, Ta. Smith 2, Wright 10, Thomas 4, Andersen 13, Humpherys 4.
PRESTON 48, TWIN FALLS 37
Twin Falls 10 12 5 10 — 37
Preston 13 9 13 13 — 48
Preston — H. Meek 13, Marlow 2, Robertson 7, Harris 6, Pugmire 12, Larsen 8.
SHO-BAN 71, LEADORE 55
Sho-Ban 16 20 17 18 — 71
Leadore 16 14 15 10 — 55
Sho-Ban — Appenay 8, Jackson 38, Nappo 6, Smith-Buckskin 4, Edmo 4, Evening 11.
Leadore — McKenzie M 10, Paige R 22, Addey M 2, Courtney L 10, Jentry 2, Sadie B 9.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST SIDE 66, ABERDEEN 44
Aberdeen 10 11 8 15 — 44
West Side 10 21 20 15 — 66
Aberdeen — Ramos 2, Cerna 4, Ingersoll 5, Wynn 10, Petersen 6, Behrend 8, Bright 9.
West Side — Beckstead 8, Nielsen 13, Brown 7, Shurtliff 11, Moser 7, Lemmon 3, Frankman 13, Ward 4.
BEAR LAKE 54, SODA SPRINGS 27
Soda Springs 0 5 12 10 — 27
Bear Lake 16 16 14 8 — 54
Soda Springs — Young 5, Kap 5, Yamauchi 2, Sims 1, McCullough 6, Nielsen 3, Gambles 5.
Bear Lake — Carlsen 5, Shaul 10, Alleman 11, Crane 4, Teuscher 2, Criswell 9, Hammon 9, Schreiber 4.